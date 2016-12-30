Mississippi
It’s the season of giving, and U.S. taxpayers are giving millions to the Kemper Project
The Kemper Project clean coal power plant will likely receive more than $427 million in federal funds and tax incentives.
Published on: December 30, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 1-John Pleuss
Sources say managers in the system have known about Pleuss’ alleged misconduct for years – long before the latest ac ...
Published on: December 30, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 2-Kevin Cunningham
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, b ...
Published on: December 30, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 3-Michael Guest
Michael Guest, the District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, said that property rights aren't as important as taking away ...
Published on: December 29, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 4 Ron Nirenberg
His philosophizing on government — including “fiscal objections” to a hard-fought police contract — has some convinced he ...
Published on: December 29, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 5-William Sorrell
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all ...
Published on: December 28, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 6-Lafe Solomon
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all ...
Published on: December 28, 2016
Scariest person of 2016: No. 7-John ‘Doe’ Chisholm
The new year opens with a civil rights lawsuit alleging Chisholm and his partners committed some very scary crimes against liberty ...
Published on: December 27, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 8-Michael Lovell
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all ...
Published on: December 27, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 9-Jerry Oleksiak
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all ...
Published on: December 26, 2016
Scariest People of 2016: No. 10-Dan Flynn
2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all ...
Published on: December 26, 2016
Nanny State of the Week: A mandate for all seasons
When Carole King wrote “winter, spring summer or fall, all you’ve got to do is call,” this can’t be what she had in mind. ...
Published on: December 26, 2016
DHS shuts down aerial surveillance on border
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security quietly shut down Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that interc ...
Published on: November 18, 2016
Left rage attempts to trump free speech at UW-Madison
“If you want to talk, talk. If you want to shout, then get the hell out,” he told the protesters. “At least wait u ...
Published on: November 17, 2016
Social Security whistleblower: ‘Everything has been compromised’
The records have been “paraded about the office by an employee,” the source said.
Published on: November 16, 2016
