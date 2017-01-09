New Jersey
Nanny State of the Week: Too much summer fun on New Jersey lakes
Restrictive rules being proposed for five lakes in New Jersey, including the largest body of freshwater in the state, could have a huge impact on tourism and summer fun. Some of the proposals come at the request of lakefront residents who claim their properties are being subjected to too many unwelcome visitors. According to the New […]
Published on: January 9, 2017
Cooperative that dumped Kemper Project sees credit ratings rise
A Mississippi power cooperative that decided to dump its stake in the struggling Kemper Project is now reaping the rewar ...
Published on: January 9, 2017
Texas congressman boosts Trump deportation plan
Doubling down on President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to deport “bad hombres,” a Texas congressman wants to punish c ...
Published on: January 9, 2017
THIS JUST IN
Joe Doe lawsuit seeks to answer whether prosecutors have boundless immunity
"Under the prosecutor’s theory, you can rape, pillage and loot because you have judicial supervision," Rivkin said
Published on: January 6, 2017
Darling seeks federal waiver to end ‘benefits cliff,’ reform welfare
"Public assistance should never hold people back from reaching their full potential,"
Published on: January 6, 2017
Policy memo accuses Evers of acting unilaterally on ESSA
A new public policy memo accuses the Wisconsin Superintendent for the Department of Public Instruction of acting unilaterally in i ...
Published on: January 6, 2017
Judge weighs booting Paxton prosecutor from Bandidos case
Attorney Kent Schaffer, one of the court-appointed attorneys prosecuting Attorney General Ken Paxton in a securities fraud case, i ...
Published on: January 6, 2017
Reform bill targets Enterprise Florida, but will accountability persuade critics?
Gov. Rick Scott wants to fund it. House Speaker Richard Corcoran wants to abolish it. But a new bill filed over the holiday break ...
Published on: January 4, 2017
New bill aims to stop state tax on Social Security
The first House bill introduced at the start of the legislative session aims to end Vermont’s tax on Social Security, a $30 mill ...
Published on: January 6, 2017
Top five commitments from Gov. Scott’s inauguration speech
Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in his first speech as Vermont’s top executive, laid out a general blueprint for reviving the state ...
Published on: January 6, 2017
Georgia broadband committee suggests tax breaks, regulatory overhaul
The lawmakers on that committee held a final meeting at the state Capitol in late December to approve the report they have since s ...
Published on: January 6, 2017
Student forced to lobby for progressive policies is still fighting back
Should all social workers be liberal?
Published on: January 6, 2017
TRENDINg
DHS shuts down aerial surveillance on border
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security quietly shut down Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that interc ...
Published on: November 18, 2016
Left rage attempts to trump free speech at UW-Madison
“If you want to talk, talk. If you want to shout, then get the hell out,” he told the protesters. “At least wait u ...
Published on: November 17, 2016
Social Security whistleblower: ‘Everything has been compromised’
The records have been “paraded about the office by an employee,” the source said.
Published on: November 16, 2016
In the States
Texas
- Texas congressman boosts Trump deportation plan
- Judge weighs booting Paxton prosecutor from Bandidos case
- Texas governor pledges to sign anti-sanctuary bill
- Texas school choice advocates seek funds to expand charters
- Alamo College controversies cloud bond election
- Scariest People of 2016: No. 4 Ron Nirenberg
Vermont
- New bill aims to stop state tax on Social Security
- Top five commitments from Gov. Scott’s inauguration speech
- Scott to focus on jobs, education, fiscal responsibility
- Scott’s team begins process of redirecting Vermont health care
- Another gun control bill emerges even before Legislature convenes
- Shumlin at sunset: A legacy of vanishing jobs, a health care fiasco, and an energy contradiction
Mississippi
- Cooperative that dumped Kemper Project sees credit ratings rise
- It's the season of giving, and U.S. taxpayers are giving millions to the Kemper Project
- Scariest People of 2016: No. 3-Michael Guest
- Mississippi taxpayers footed heavy bill for incentives to corporations
- Mississippi gas tax hike likely on hold awaiting details on Trump infrastructure plan
- Court dismisses lawsuit brought by Jackson taxi drivers
