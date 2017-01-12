﻿ Watchdog.org - The Government Watchdog
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Free-market coalition urges Sessions, Pence to oppose online gambling ban

By  |  January 12, 2017  |  No Comments

“Regulatory intervention now from the U.S. Department of Justice would represent a true violation of the legislative process,” the letter says. “Today, it’s online gambling, but in the future it might be gun and ammunition sales targeted by Congress or an over-zealous executive branch.”

Published on: January 12, 2017

Paxton prosecutors’ bill hits $575,000

By  |  No Comments

The court-appointed prosecutors in the Ken Paxton case have submitted new invoices that bring their compensation to date ...
4ourth Wall Media
Published on: January 13, 2017

Having backed the losing candidate, Google now tries to align with Trump

By  |  No Comments

“Welcome to Washington,” he said. “It’s customary to try to curry favor with whoever is in power. It’s no surp ...
Shutterstock image
Published on: January 12, 2017

Photo by Michael Bielawski

Analysis: Vermont’s new governor completes busy first week in office

By  |  No Comments

With week one of his first term in the history books, Gov. Phil Scott has begun to make good on key campaign promises, but he stil ...
Published on: January 12, 2017

Wisconsin lawmakers reintroduce REINS Act

By  |  No Comments

“Just having this tool, I think will hold bureaucrats more accountable," Neylon said.
Published on: January 12, 2017
Watchdog.org file photo

Retired judges’ recusal proposal again tries to silence speech

By  |  No Comments

The petition imposes a “tremendous burden on speech” for judges and those who support them in Wisconsin’s judicial elections ...
Published on: January 12, 2017

High court hears arguments on whether UT can bury investigation

By  |  No Comments

There was no “you can’t handle the truth” moment, but there should have been, as UT’s case comes down to a similar premise ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
AP file photo

Feel-good sanctuary city status comes with risk for East Montpelier

By  |  No Comments

East Montpelier is the latest Vermont community to consider sanctuary city status for illegal immigrants, mostly as a political st ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
http://www.flhistoriccapitol.gov/

State economist: 70 percent of Florida’s economic incentive programs losing money

By  |  No Comments

The debate over whether Florida should change its economic development policies reached its first legislative committee of 2017 th ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
Photo by Bruce Parker

Proposed rule changes could threaten Vermont’s school choice

By  |  No Comments

Proposed rule changes that affect independent schools caused an uproar at two well-attended public events last month, but opposing ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
Photo illustration by Steve Wilson

Duplication and the Delta Regional Authority

By  |  No Comments

  During NASA’s heyday, the agency used duplication on key systems as a safety feature for space travel. But duplicatio ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
Photo from Flickr Commons

Report: Out-of-state greens push Texas anti-fracking laws

By  |  No Comments

A group supported by four Texas energy producers is striking back at out-of-state environmentalist groups, arguing that the enviro ...
Published on: January 10, 2017

DHS shuts down aerial surveillance on border

Texas.gov photo

By  |  No Comments

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security quietly shut down Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that interc ...
Published on: November 18, 2016

Left rage attempts to trump free speech at UW-Madison

By  |  No Comments

“If you want to talk, talk. If you want to shout, then get the hell out,” he told the protesters. “At least wait u ...
Published on: November 17, 2016

Social Security whistleblower: ‘Everything has been compromised’

Photo by Defendmagazine.org

By  |  No Comments

The records have been “paraded about the office by an employee,” the source said.
Published on: November 16, 2016

