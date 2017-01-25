Education
Mississippi celebrates School Choice Week at the Capitol
Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and policymakers crowded the Capitol rotunda in Jackson on Tuesday for the state’s second school choice rally, hosted by pro-school choice group Empower Mississippi to celebrate National School Choice Week.
Published on: January 25, 2017
Gun-rights mixer foreshadows another wave of anti-gun bills in Vermont
Forming a patchwork of orange across the Statehouse cafeteria, hundreds of sportsmen and gun-rights defenders on Tuesday ...
Published on: January 25, 2017
Statewide fracking ban emerges at the Capitol
A statewide fracking ban was filed at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor voted for a pro-fracking bill ...
Published on: January 25, 2017
UT’s Hall challenges Abbott over board picks
By nominating three people connected to the University of Texas admissions scandal to serve on its board, Gov. Greg Abbott is aski ...
Published on: January 24, 2017
Latest document dump reminder of how abusive Wisconsin’s John Doe probe was
If the prosecutors really did behave tyrannically, conducting a government-funded investigation marked by retribution, shouldn’t ...
Published on: January 24, 2017
Oregon coalition pushes lawmakers to command lower drug prices
“We think this would chill innovation and remove the economic incentives to develop and deploy state-of-the-art therapies for Or ...
Published on: January 24, 2017
School Choice Week sees bipartisan fight against Vermont Board of Education
School choice supporters rallied at the Statehouse on Wednesday for National School Choice Week, after months of what Vermonters, ...
Published on: January 25, 2017
Walker rolls out welfare reform package
“We know we can put people to work,” said Walker.
Published on: January 23, 2017
No growth, no new taxes in Gov. Scott’s first budget address
Gov. Phil Scott delivered his first state budget address in the Vermont State House chamber Wednesday. “This isn’t going to be ...
Published on: January 25, 2017
School choice in Texas: ‘Demand is there’
Trailing other states, Texas’ bid for school choice gets another chance at the Legislature this year. Will it be déjà vu all o ...
Published on: January 24, 2017
Wisconsin lawmakers seek change in federal-state relationship
“When developing policy solutions at the state level, we are continually stymied by federal rules preventing us from solving imp ...
Published on: January 24, 2017
Gov. Scott announces changes to Vermont Health Connect
Gov. Phil Scott announced changes to Vermont's health care system during his first budget address to lawmakers on Tuesday.
Published on: January 24, 2017
Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution
Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Senator: Wisconsin will move quickly on Article V resolution
“That convention does not create an amendment to the Constitution. It creates the wording, just like Congress can at a ...
Published on: January 17, 2017
Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts
Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 3 ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
