AP file photo

Vermont

Local outlook: How Trump executive orders will affect Vermont

January 27, 2017

Watchdog takes a look at a few of Trump's potential 200 executive orders, showing how even the smallest Vermont community will be impacted.

Published on: January 27, 2017

Lawmakers: Fix DOT failures with more taxpayer money

January 27, 2017

“It is not the time to raise the gas tax or transportation fees – especially before any of these concerns have been ...
Published on: January 27, 2017

Is it time Wisconsin adopted a flat tax?

January 26, 2017

The John K MacIver Institute is pitching a 3 percent flat income tax
Published on: January 26, 2017

School closures, anger mark School Choice Week in Michigan

January 26, 2017

National School Choice Week got off to a rocky start across Michigan after letters sent from the State School Reform Office arrive ...
Published on: January 26, 2017

Lawmakers hear positive report at school choice hearing

January 26, 2017

In the middle of National School Choice Week, Florida state representatives from the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee got an ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
AP file photo

School choice is on the march in Florida and across the country

January 26, 2017

Last year, Gov. Rick Scott signed landmark legislation allowing parents to choose any traditional public school for their children ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Courtesy KathyByron.com

Virginia bill would require cities to show need before building broadband networks

January 26, 2017

A bill under consideration in the Virginia Legislature would require municipalities to show strong need before building taxpayer-s ...
Published on: January 26, 2017

School board chairs respond to Gov. Scott’s budget request

January 26, 2017

In an effort to make good on his promise of fiscal restraint to Vermonters, Gov. Phil Scott may have to butt heads with various sc ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Photo by Steve Wilson

Retirement of final Katrina-related debt allows savings for taxpayers

January 26, 2017

Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Power announced the final retirement o ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
You Tube photo

Bills target secret contracts, government partnerships

January 26, 2017

Untold millions of Texas tax dollars are being spent in bureaucratic darkness after two Supreme Court rulings blew holes in the st ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Courtesy of Flickr user Sam Churchill

‘Smart cities’ could be next big wireless upgrade – if cities would cooperate

January 26, 2017

Smartphones. Smart TVs. Smart watches. And, if the next wave of technological innovation is to be believed, smart cities. That is ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Shutterstock image

High risk for Florida doctors who order medical marijuana

January 26, 2017

Regardless of how much discretion they get once new regulations shake out, Florida physicians will be the gatekeepers between pati ...
Published on: January 26, 2017

Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution

Creative Commons/User J_Originales

January 18, 2017

Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous ...
Published on: January 18, 2017

Senator: Wisconsin will move quickly on Article V resolution

Photo by Watchdog.org

January 17, 2017

“That convention does not create an amendment to the Constitution. It creates the wording, just like Congress can at a ...
Published on: January 17, 2017

Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts

Port Aransas ISD photo

January 18, 2017

Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 3 ...
Published on: January 18, 2017

