Florida
Small dairy farmer seeks First Amendment protection from state regulators
Five years ago, the Florida Department of Agriculture turned its regulatory power on a small third-generation dairy farm in Calhoun County, population 14,462.
Published on: February 1, 2017
New FCC chairman Pai looks to cut regulations
“Wheeler took the bull by the horns and pushed his agenda,” Struble told Watchdog.org, noting that Wheeler led more ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Mainstream media burned by own bias again in Beloit College hate crime story
Once again, an alleged hate crime disappeared in the face of facts, and the mainstream media were left holding their bag ...
Published on: February 3, 2017
THIS JUST IN
In Vermont, the Amazon taxman cometh in February
Online retailer Amazon began collecting Vermont sales tax on Wednesday. The internet giant announced the plan last month.
Published on: February 2, 2017
Violence and censorship rule at UC Berkeley
Rioters at the University of California, Berkeley lit fires and destroyed property to shut down a campus event featuring a speaker ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Title IX coordinators offered good, bad and ugly outlook for due process
In the second of two panels on sexual assault, Title IX coordinators ignored due process while speaking at a briefing last week on ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Campus sex assault bill would codify standards in Mississippi that might be on the way out in D.C.
A campus sex assault bill in the Mississippi Legislature could enshrine into state law a controversial Title IX mandate from the O ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Senate Education Committee rejects level-funding proposal
Gov. Phil Scott is back to budget matters after floating the idea of making Vermont a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, but ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
Texas and E-Verify: Cheap labor vs. rule of law
While Texas officials talk tough about sanctuary cities, their record on employment of illegal immigrants is much softer.
Published on: February 1, 2017
Social Security judge demanded $65,000 expanded bathrooms
“I think there will be some hard feelings if they don’t get bonuses yet the judges get to build their bathrooms,” Jacobson a ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
Texas lawmaker wants to raise tobacco age, dent vaping in the process
A San Antonio Democrat wants Texas to become the third state, along with California and Hawaii, to raise the legal age to buy tob ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
The battle for the Kroll records goes on
In his concurring opinion on Wallace Hall’s lawsuit against University of Texas Chancellor Bill McRaven, Justice Don Willett wro ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
TRENDINg
Rolling Stone rape hoaxer ordered to comply with second lawsuit
The woman who lied about being raped to Rolling Stone will have to comply with a subpoena brought by the fraternity she ...
Published on: January 31, 2017
Marquette official who schemed to keep out Ben Shapiro event attendees being ‘reprimanded’
“She does not at all speak for the center or for the university,” Angelique Harris, the director of the center where ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
In the States
Texas
- Democratic mayoral candidate backs GOP tax relief bill
- The battle for the Kroll records goes on
- Texas and E-Verify: Cheap labor vs. rule of law
- Texas lawmaker wants to raise tobacco age, dent vaping in the process
- Texas school choice bill frees students, leaves money
- Listen to Watchdog reporter talk school choice
Vermont
- Vermont Gas penalized while feds investigate state oversight of pipeline
- In Vermont, the Amazon taxman cometh in February
- What Vermont’s opioid problem is costing taxpayers
- Senate Education Committee rejects level-funding proposal
- House bill emerges for universal background checks in Vermont
- Scott budget, business talk overtaken by Trump immigration policy
Florida
- SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch and 'over-criminalization'
- Small dairy farmer seeks First Amendment protection from state regulators
- Reverends, priests and pastors show support for juvenile civil citation reform
- Miami's Latino-themed school choice rally an outgrowth of statewide success
- School choice is on the march in Florida and across the country
- Lawmakers hear positive report at school choice hearing
