Gov. Scott to bring sanctuary-state policies, minus the name

January 31, 2017

Vermont's new Republican governor is fighting President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban, saying the executive orders “crossed ethical lines.”

Published on: January 31, 2017

Texas school choice bill frees students, leaves money

No Comments

A Texas school choice bill is a financial winner for school districts and a boon to parents, Sen. Larry Taylor says.
Photo courtesy of Texas Legislature
Published on: January 31, 2017

Opinions differ on whether it’s ‘meet the new boss, same as the old boss’ at Tomah VA

No Comments

"The problem with overprescribing and veterans’ abuse of medication still lingers.”
Photo by Ameriforce.net
Published on: January 30, 2017

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Tennessee governor pitches plan for grants, tax credits for broadband providers

No Comments

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s broadband plan would emphasize grants and incentives for private providers, as well as allow electr ...
Published on: January 30, 2017
Photo by Michael Bielawski

Lake Champlain communities struggle with Act 46

No Comments

While Act 46, the school merger law from 2015, has been hit-or-miss for much of the state thus far, for the Grand Isle Supervisory ...
Published on: January 30, 2017

UW-La Crosse chancellor ‘condemns’ Trump in letter to students

No Comments

“The email condemns our President for the policy he believes will keep Americans safe,” Stroebel said.
Published on: January 30, 2017
Galveston County photo

Galveston assessor assails ‘noose around taxpayers’ neck’

No Comments

The tax assessor for Galveston County says she is “increasingly disappointed” by official opposition to fixing Texas’ increa ...
Published on: January 30, 2017
Photo by C-SPAN

Tammy Baldwin appears to have broken Senate video rule

No Comments

“The use of any tape duplication of radio or television coverage of the proceedings of the Senate for political campaign purpose ...
Published on: January 30, 2017
Watchdog photo/William Patrick

Reverends, priests and pastors show support for juvenile civil citation reform

No Comments

Lawmakers vying to make civil citations mandatory for first-time misdemeanor offenders under the age of 18, received some added su ...
Published on: January 30, 2017

Photo Credit: Ashe Schow

Campus sexual assault panel offered good, bad and ugly for due process

No Comments

College presidents discussed campus sexual assault in Washington, D.C., but paid little attention to due process rights.
Published on: January 30, 2017
Shutterstock Image

Nanny State of the Week: California slow-pedals autonomous cars

No Comments

Self-driving cars are the next frontier for the autonomous revolution, coming after cars that automatically brake and parallel par ...
Published on: January 30, 2017

Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution

Creative Commons/User J_Originales

No Comments

Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous ...
Published on: January 18, 2017

Senator: Wisconsin will move quickly on Article V resolution

Photo by Watchdog.org

No Comments

“That convention does not create an amendment to the Constitution. It creates the wording, just like Congress can at a ...
Published on: January 17, 2017

Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts

Port Aransas ISD photo

No Comments

Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 3 ...
Published on: January 18, 2017

