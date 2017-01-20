New York
Study finds cigarette smuggling prevalent in states with high tax rates
New Yorkers smoke more smuggled cigarettes than they do those that are legally taxed in the state. It’s also probably no coincidence that the state has the highest cigarette tax rate.
Published on: January 20, 2017
Missouri poised to pass right-to-work legislation; New Hampshire up next
“We’re pretty confident this year,” Greg Mourad, vice president of the National Right to Work Committee, told Watc ...
Published on: January 20, 2017
First refugees arrive in Rutland as mayor’s secret plan succeeds
The first Syrian refugee families have arrived in Rutland, one arriving Wednesday, and the second on Thursday.
Published on: January 19, 2017
Another email shows more political bias by anti-Trump Michigan teacher
Another politically charged email has surfaced from the Michigan teacher who refused to show President Donald Trump’s inaugurati ...
Published on: January 20, 2017
Johnson seeks GAO review of alleged Social Security ‘shell game’
"...it appears that little is known about how SSA moves around its hearing workload..."
Published on: January 19, 2017
Outlook: Vermont on the brink of an Affordable Care Act repeal
With an Affordable Care Act repeal on the horizon, Vermont’s leaders are trying to predict the future amid changing messages com ...
Published on: January 19, 2017
Lake Champlain and the high cost of clean water
The enormous cost of cleaning up Lake Champlain became apparent this week when Vermont Treasurer Beth Pierce announced a multi-mil ...
Published on: January 19, 2017
Vermont House has 90 days to review Scott’s restructuring plan
Forty eight hours after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed executive orders to merge the state’s liquor control and lottery commissi ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Tomah VA Medical Center’s ‘Candy Man’ stripped of license
In a deal announced Wednesday, the Department of Safety and Professional Services ordered the mental health professional to perman ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Medicaid managed care not working out for behavioral-health patients
Medicaid was intended as a safety net for people like Barbara Lee and Cathy Barton of North Carolina. Both are raising acutely dis ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts
Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 300 square ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution
Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous areas of ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
DHS shuts down aerial surveillance on border
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security quietly shut down Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that interc ...
Published on: November 18, 2016
Left rage attempts to trump free speech at UW-Madison
“If you want to talk, talk. If you want to shout, then get the hell out,” he told the protesters. “At least wait u ...
Published on: November 17, 2016
Social Security whistleblower: ‘Everything has been compromised’
The records have been “paraded about the office by an employee,” the source said.
Published on: November 16, 2016
