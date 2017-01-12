National
Free-market coalition urges Sessions, Pence to oppose online gambling ban
“Regulatory intervention now from the U.S. Department of Justice would represent a true violation of the legislative process,” the letter says. “Today, it’s online gambling, but in the future it might be gun and ammunition sales targeted by Congress or an over-zealous executive branch.”
Published on: January 12, 2017
Paxton prosecutors’ bill hits $575,000
The court-appointed prosecutors in the Ken Paxton case have submitted new invoices that bring their compensation to date ...
Published on: January 13, 2017
Having backed the losing candidate, Google now tries to align with Trump
“Welcome to Washington,” he said. “It’s customary to try to curry favor with whoever is in power. It’s no surp ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
THIS JUST IN
Analysis: Vermont’s new governor completes busy first week in office
With week one of his first term in the history books, Gov. Phil Scott has begun to make good on key campaign promises, but he stil ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
Wisconsin lawmakers reintroduce REINS Act
“Just having this tool, I think will hold bureaucrats more accountable," Neylon said.
Published on: January 12, 2017
Retired judges’ recusal proposal again tries to silence speech
The petition imposes a “tremendous burden on speech” for judges and those who support them in Wisconsin’s judicial elections ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
High court hears arguments on whether UT can bury investigation
There was no “you can’t handle the truth” moment, but there should have been, as UT’s case comes down to a similar premise ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
Feel-good sanctuary city status comes with risk for East Montpelier
East Montpelier is the latest Vermont community to consider sanctuary city status for illegal immigrants, mostly as a political st ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
State economist: 70 percent of Florida’s economic incentive programs losing money
The debate over whether Florida should change its economic development policies reached its first legislative committee of 2017 th ...
Published on: January 12, 2017
Proposed rule changes could threaten Vermont’s school choice
Proposed rule changes that affect independent schools caused an uproar at two well-attended public events last month, but opposing ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
Duplication and the Delta Regional Authority
During NASA’s heyday, the agency used duplication on key systems as a safety feature for space travel. But duplicatio ...
Published on: January 11, 2017
Report: Out-of-state greens push Texas anti-fracking laws
A group supported by four Texas energy producers is striking back at out-of-state environmentalist groups, arguing that the enviro ...
Published on: January 10, 2017
TRENDINg
DHS shuts down aerial surveillance on border
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security quietly shut down Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that interc ...
Published on: November 18, 2016
Left rage attempts to trump free speech at UW-Madison
“If you want to talk, talk. If you want to shout, then get the hell out,” he told the protesters. “At least wait u ...
Published on: November 17, 2016
Social Security whistleblower: ‘Everything has been compromised’
The records have been “paraded about the office by an employee,” the source said.
Published on: November 16, 2016
In the States
Texas
- Paxton prosecutors' bill hits $575,000
- Arlington scores best financials among Texas cities
- High court hears arguments on whether UT can bury investigation
- School choice on center stage in a handful of states in 2017
- Report: Out-of-state greens push Texas anti-fracking laws
- Public pensions out of control in Texas’ biggest cities
- Read More
Vermont
- Vermont lawmakers aim to delay Act 46
- Carbon tax status uncertain after first week in session
- Analysis: Vermont’s new governor completes busy first week in office
- Feel-good sanctuary city status comes with risk for East Montpelier
- Successes, challenges facing Vermont’s young children and families
- Alderman candidate finds errors in refugee panel's letter
- Read More
Mississippi
- Duplication and the Delta Regional Authority
- Cooperative that dumped Kemper Project sees credit ratings rise
- It's the season of giving, and U.S. taxpayers are giving millions to the Kemper Project
- Scariest People of 2016: No. 3-Michael Guest
- Mississippi taxpayers footed heavy bill for incentives to corporations
- Mississippi gas tax hike likely on hold awaiting details on Trump infrastructure plan
- Read More