﻿ Watchdog.org - The Government Watchdog
Institute for Justice

Florida

Small dairy farmer seeks First Amendment protection from state regulators

By  |  February 1, 2017  |  No Comments

Five years ago, the Florida Department of Agriculture turned its regulatory power on a small third-generation dairy farm in Calhoun County, population 14,462.

Read Full Article

Published on: February 1, 2017

New FCC chairman Pai looks to cut regulations

By  |  No Comments

“Wheeler took the bull by the horns and pushed his agenda,” Struble told Watchdog.org, noting that Wheeler led more ...
AP file photo
Published on: February 2, 2017

Mainstream media burned by own bias again in Beloit College hate crime story

By  |  5:30 am  |  No Comments

Once again, an alleged hate crime disappeared in the face of facts, and the mainstream media were left holding their bag ...
Published on: February 3, 2017

THIS JUST IN

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

In Vermont, the Amazon taxman cometh in February

By  |  No Comments

Online retailer Amazon began collecting Vermont sales tax on Wednesday. The internet giant announced the plan last month.
Published on: February 2, 2017
AP photo

Violence and censorship rule at UC Berkeley

By  |  No Comments

Rioters at the University of California, Berkeley lit fires and destroyed property to shut down a campus event featuring a speaker ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Photo Credit: Ashe Schow

Title IX coordinators offered good, bad and ugly outlook for due process

By  |  No Comments

In the second of two panels on sexual assault, Title IX coordinators ignored due process while speaking at a briefing last week on ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Photo by Steve Wilson

Campus sex assault bill would codify standards in Mississippi that might be on the way out in D.C.

By  |  No Comments

A campus sex assault bill in the Mississippi Legislature could enshrine into state law a controversial Title IX mandate from the O ...
Published on: February 2, 2017
Photo courtesy of state of Vermont

Senate Education Committee rejects level-funding proposal

By  |  No Comments

Gov. Phil Scott is back to budget matters after floating the idea of making Vermont a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, but ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
Photo by Kenric Ward

Texas and E-Verify: Cheap labor vs. rule of law

By  |  No Comments

While Texas officials talk tough about sanctuary cities, their record on employment of illegal immigrants is much softer.
Published on: February 1, 2017

Social Security judge demanded $65,000 expanded bathrooms

By  |  No Comments

“I think there will be some hard feelings if they don’t get bonuses yet the judges get to build their bathrooms,” Jacobson a ...
Published on: February 1, 2017

Texas lawmaker wants to raise tobacco age, dent vaping in the process

By  |  No Comments

A San Antonio Democrat wants Texas to become the third state, along with California and Hawaii, to raise the legal age to buy tob ...
Published on: February 1, 2017
file photo

The battle for the Kroll records goes on

By  |  No Comments

In his concurring opinion on Wallace Hall’s lawsuit against University of Texas Chancellor Bill McRaven, Justice Don Willett wro ...
Published on: February 1, 2017

TRENDINg

Violence and censorship rule at UC Berkeley

AP photo

By  |  No Comments

Rioters at the University of California, Berkeley lit fires and destroyed property to shut down a campus event featuring ...
Published on: February 2, 2017

Rolling Stone rape hoaxer ordered to comply with second lawsuit

Creative Commons / Hello World Media

By  |  No Comments

The woman who lied about being raped to Rolling Stone will have to comply with a subpoena brought by the fraternity she ...
Published on: January 31, 2017

Marquette official who schemed to keep out Ben Shapiro event attendees being ‘reprimanded’

Photo by Legal Insurrection

By  |  No Comments

“She does not at all speak for the center or for the university,” Angelique Harris, the director of the center where ...
Published on: February 2, 2017

In the States

﻿