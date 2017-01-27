Vermont
Local outlook: How Trump executive orders will affect Vermont
Watchdog takes a look at a few of Trump's potential 200 executive orders, showing how even the smallest Vermont community will be impacted.
Published on: January 27, 2017
Lawmakers: Fix DOT failures with more taxpayer money
“It is not the time to raise the gas tax or transportation fees – especially before any of these concerns have been ...
Published on: January 27, 2017
Is it time Wisconsin adopted a flat tax?
The John K MacIver Institute is pitching a 3 percent flat income tax
Published on: January 26, 2017
THIS JUST IN
School closures, anger mark School Choice Week in Michigan
National School Choice Week got off to a rocky start across Michigan after letters sent from the State School Reform Office arrive ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Lawmakers hear positive report at school choice hearing
In the middle of National School Choice Week, Florida state representatives from the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee got an ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
School choice is on the march in Florida and across the country
Last year, Gov. Rick Scott signed landmark legislation allowing parents to choose any traditional public school for their children ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Virginia bill would require cities to show need before building broadband networks
A bill under consideration in the Virginia Legislature would require municipalities to show strong need before building taxpayer-s ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
School board chairs respond to Gov. Scott’s budget request
In an effort to make good on his promise of fiscal restraint to Vermonters, Gov. Phil Scott may have to butt heads with various sc ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Retirement of final Katrina-related debt allows savings for taxpayers
Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Power announced the final retirement o ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
Bills target secret contracts, government partnerships
Untold millions of Texas tax dollars are being spent in bureaucratic darkness after two Supreme Court rulings blew holes in the st ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
‘Smart cities’ could be next big wireless upgrade – if cities would cooperate
Smartphones. Smart TVs. Smart watches. And, if the next wave of technological innovation is to be believed, smart cities. That is ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
High risk for Florida doctors who order medical marijuana
Regardless of how much discretion they get once new regulations shake out, Florida physicians will be the gatekeepers between pati ...
Published on: January 26, 2017
TRENDINg
Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution
Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
Senator: Wisconsin will move quickly on Article V resolution
“That convention does not create an amendment to the Constitution. It creates the wording, just like Congress can at a ...
Published on: January 17, 2017
Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts
Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 3 ...
Published on: January 18, 2017
In the States
Texas
Vermont
- Local outlook: How Trump executive orders will affect Vermont
- Millennials to the rescue in Vermont’s demographics crisis
- School board chairs respond to Gov. Scott’s budget request
- Gun-rights mixer foreshadows another wave of anti-gun bills in Vermont
- School Choice Week sees bipartisan fight against Vermont Board of Education
- No growth, no new taxes in Gov. Scott’s first budget address
- Read More
Florida
- Miami's Latino-themed school choice rally an outgrowth of statewide success
- School choice is on the march in Florida and across the country
- Lawmakers hear positive report at school choice hearing
- High risk for Florida doctors who order medical marijuana
- Statewide fracking ban emerges at the Capitol
- Core employees may leave troubled tax incentive behemoth Sanford Burnham
- Read More