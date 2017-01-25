﻿ Watchdog.org - The Government Watchdog
Mississippi celebrates School Choice Week at the Capitol

By  |  January 25, 2017  |  No Comments

Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and policymakers crowded the Capitol rotunda in Jackson on Tuesday for the state’s second school choice rally, hosted by pro-school choice group Empower Mississippi to celebrate National School Choice Week.

Gun-rights mixer foreshadows another wave of anti-gun bills in Vermont

By  |  3:03 pm  |  No Comments

Forming a patchwork of orange across the Statehouse cafeteria, hundreds of sportsmen and gun-rights defenders on Tuesday ...
Statewide fracking ban emerges at the Capitol

By  |  2:21 pm  |  No Comments

A statewide fracking ban was filed at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor voted for a pro-fracking bill ...
UT’s Hall challenges Abbott over board picks

By  |  No Comments

By nominating three people connected to the University of Texas admissions scandal to serve on its board, Gov. Greg Abbott is aski ...
Latest document dump reminder of how abusive Wisconsin’s John Doe probe was

By  |  No Comments

If the prosecutors really did behave tyrannically, conducting a government-funded investigation marked by retribution, shouldn’t ...
Oregon coalition pushes lawmakers to command lower drug prices

By  |  No Comments

“We think this would chill innovation and remove the economic incentives to develop and deploy state-of-the-art therapies for Or ...
School Choice Week sees bipartisan fight against Vermont Board of Education

By  |  12:08 pm  |  No Comments

School choice supporters rallied at the Statehouse on Wednesday for National School Choice Week, after months of what Vermonters, ...
Walker rolls out welfare reform package

By  |  No Comments

“We know we can put people to work,” said Walker.
No growth, no new taxes in Gov. Scott’s first budget address

By  |  10:37 am  |  No Comments

Gov. Phil Scott delivered his first state budget address in the Vermont State House chamber Wednesday. “This isn’t going to be ...
School choice in Texas: ‘Demand is there’

By  |  No Comments

Trailing other states, Texas’ bid for school choice gets another chance at the Legislature this year. Will it be déjà vu all o ...
Wisconsin lawmakers seek change in federal-state relationship

By  |  No Comments

“When developing policy solutions at the state level, we are continually stymied by federal rules preventing us from solving imp ...
Gov. Scott announces changes to Vermont Health Connect

By  |  No Comments

Gov. Phil Scott announced changes to Vermont's health care system during his first budget address to lawmakers on Tuesday.
Student group sues after members arrested for handing out copies of Constitution

By  |  No Comments

Free speech policies at Kellogg Community College prevent students from handing out pocket Constitutions in advantageous ...
Senator: Wisconsin will move quickly on Article V resolution

By  |  No Comments

“That convention does not create an amendment to the Constitution. It creates the wording, just like Congress can at a ...
Size matters: Texas penalizes smaller school districts

By  |  No Comments

Texas last year slapped a $244.7 million penalty on districts that had fewer than 1,600 students and spanned less than 3 ...
