Walker in a rush, but standoff shows no end

By Jackie Clews Wisconsin Reporter

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker says Friday is the deadline for the Legislature to pass his budget repair bill in order or massive layoffs are coming.

But all 14 Wisconsin Senate Democrats, who skipped out of the state last week to avoid a vote on the bill, are not expected back at the Capitol anytime soon.

The Senate requires 20 members to make up a quorum to vote on budget legislation. With 19 members in their ranks, Senate Republicans need at least one Senate Democrat to be present before voting on Walker’s budget adjustment bill.

“The best way to avoid those layoffs is for people to encourage those 14 state senators to (come back and vote), and they don’t have to vote for it, they don’t have to agree for it, but they should do what the Assembly Democrats have done for the last several days … They should come back to the Capitol and make their case,” Walker said at a news conference.

The Department of Administration has said both chambers need to pass the bill to prevent the layoffs Walker said will be coming, according to Andrew Wellhouse, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.

The governor’s budget adjustment legislation is meant to address a $136.7-million deficit the state is facing in the next few months. The legislation would bridge that shortfall mostly through restructuring $165 million in state bonds.

“When I talk about the debt restructuring, we want to push it as far as we can go reasonably to be able to technically do it, so we’re not setting an arbitrary deadline,” Walker said. “We’ve talked about it realistically. It should be done by this weekend, but if we can squeeze another day or two in we try and do that. Because again, I want to give as much time and as much opportunity for those 14 state Senators to be here. “

A report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau calculated the actual deadline for bond paperwork to be completed as March 15.

The LFB report also noted that the bond-restructuring process can take several weeks and points to a similar situation in 2004. That year, lawmakers and former Gov. Jim Doyle approved of the bond process on Feb. 26 in order to meet a March 16 deadline.

Earlier in the day, Senate Republicans finalized a voter ID proposal, but they need one Democrat present in chambers for a final vote.

With the Senate still in limbo, the Assembly was nearing its 60th hour of discussion on Walker’s budget repair legislation.

The Assembly has already been in session since 11 a.m. Tuesday, about 60 hours by late Thursday night. Democrats offered more than 100 amendments to delay the budget bill, but Republicans began limiting discussion on amendments.

Representatives voted along party lines to put the legislation into a third and final reading on Thursday night, but final debate had not begun at 9:30 p.m.

“We have 38 members who all want to be heard, and we’re gonna have a long and I’m sure spirited debate,” state Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, said when asked how long that could last.

He recommended rebooking a hotel for the night for interested parties and joked “Madison is lovely on the weekends.”

State Rep. Jennifer Shilling, D- La Crosse, echoed his stance on the timeline.

“We are deeply committed to the issue at hand,” Shilling said.

Wisconsin Reporter reporter Laurel Patrick contributed to this report.