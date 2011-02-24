Home  >  Wisconsin  >  Walker in a rush, but standoff shows no end

By   /   February 24, 2011  /   22 Comments

By Jackie Clews    Wisconsin Reporter

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker says Friday is the deadline for the Legislature to pass his budget repair bill in order or massive layoffs are coming.

But all 14 Wisconsin Senate Democrats, who skipped out of the state last week to avoid a vote on the bill, are not expected back at the Capitol anytime soon.

The Senate requires 20 members to make up a quorum to vote on budget legislation. With 19 members in their ranks, Senate Republicans need at least one Senate Democrat to be present before voting on Walker’s budget adjustment bill.

“The best way to avoid those layoffs is for people to encourage those 14 state senators to (come back and vote), and they don’t have to vote for it, they don’t have to agree for it, but they should do what the Assembly Democrats have done for the last several days … They should come back to the Capitol and make their case,” Walker said at a news conference.

The Department of Administration has said both chambers need to pass the bill to prevent the layoffs Walker said will be coming, according to Andrew Wellhouse, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.

The governor’s budget adjustment legislation is meant to address a $136.7-million deficit the state is facing in the next few months. The legislation would bridge that shortfall mostly through restructuring $165 million in state bonds.

“When I talk about the debt restructuring, we want to push it as far as we can go reasonably to be able to technically do it, so we’re not setting an arbitrary deadline,” Walker said. “We’ve talked about it realistically. It should be done by this weekend, but if we can squeeze another day or two in we try and do that. Because again, I want to give as much time and as much opportunity for those 14 state Senators to be here. “

A report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau calculated the actual deadline for bond paperwork to be completed as March 15.

The LFB report also noted that the bond-restructuring process can take several weeks and points to a similar situation in 2004. That year, lawmakers and former Gov. Jim Doyle approved of the bond process on Feb. 26 in order to meet a March 16 deadline.

Earlier in the day, Senate Republicans finalized a voter ID proposal, but they need one Democrat present in chambers for a final vote.

With the Senate still in limbo, the Assembly was nearing its 60th hour of discussion on Walker’s budget repair legislation.

The Assembly has already been in session since 11 a.m. Tuesday, about 60 hours by late Thursday night. Democrats offered more than 100 amendments to delay the budget bill, but Republicans began limiting discussion on amendments.

Representatives voted along party lines to put the legislation into a third and final reading on Thursday night, but final debate had not begun at 9:30 p.m.

“We have 38 members who all want to be heard, and we’re gonna have a long and I’m sure spirited debate,” state Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, said when asked how long that could last.

He recommended rebooking a hotel for the night for interested parties and joked “Madison is lovely on the weekends.”

State Rep. Jennifer Shilling, D- La Crosse, echoed his stance on the timeline.

“We are deeply committed to the issue at hand,” Shilling said.

Wisconsin Reporter reporter Laurel Patrick contributed to this report.

  • ROBERT GOFF

    In January 1968 I signed my first teaching contract which provided me with fully paid medical and retirement benefits. The area was the suburbs of New YORK CITY where the opening of The Tappan Zee Bridge opened up a very sleepy county to urban sprawl. Schools had to be built,teachers hired,and a new union effort was being formed by Al Shanker and the NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS ASSOCIATION. The result was a massive demographic shift with people who were born and raise in these communities losing their homes as a result of being taxed to death to support education. Schools in New York are supported by local taxation and school budgets are voted on each year Should a budget be voted down, school districts must adopt contingency budgets which eliminate sports, transportation,library needs and I believe school lunches.

    There are solutions available to avoid compromising the educational needs of students but then we have to determine if 15 sick days a year is morei mportant thanreading Dickens.

  • Bernard Rodefer

    We do not want to hurt the education of our children. I feel that the union is doing just that. They dictate conditions that do not allow the teachers/school boards to utalize there full potential. It is shamefull that some of the teachers were showing there students that it is ok to lie as they did last week. If they were so concerned about there students education, why did they force school closures last week? Why did they coherse there students to protest in Madison? There are very many good school teachers, just bad unions, I know I used to belong to a public sector union, and they definetly did not have the outlook for the member, just there own power over the elected officials. Most of the teachers in our area are very good. We are in a rural area, with few public workers other than teachers. Yes I support Gov. Walker. When a state is broke, it is broke. I am retired and if our property tax’s continue on there upward spiral, I will not be able to keep my home. The food, gas, tax’s and the cost of living has spiraled but my social security has remained stagnate, and there are many more than me in this state of financial bind because of property tax’s. Look at the retoric the unions are displaying in Madison. Is that the way you want your children to learn to act? I think not! They are (unions and there supporting factions) showing the very worst of human behavior.

  • Mean Mr. Dijon

    To work & still have way more benefits + a pention than most could ever hope for OR not to work & 1500 teachers lose 100% of their income + all benefits IS the question? what’s to think about? Democratic Sentators & Teachers have you lost your frickin’ minds?

    Good luck with that in the real world!

    Walker! Rock on!

  • Mary

    Remove the collecive bargaining issue out of the budget bill. The AWOL senators aren’t needed to pass non-budgetary bills. It’s the part keeping the senators away…..GO FOR IT! Even Walter Krauthammer says DO IT!The unions have agreed in theory to contribute more to helathcare and their pesnsions.

    Perhaps changing the law requiring a quorom (includes 1 vote from the minority) be present should be changed. Whoever has the majority wins or at least that’s how I was always taught. Isn’t that democracy?!!

    Like Bernard I fear someday I will not be able to afford the property taxes in WI and will lose my home too. This must end! Parasitic unions are destroying this state…this country!

  • Sam

    Enough of childish behavior by the senators who have fled the state. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The unions have such a stranglehold in the Democratic party that everyone is beholden to them and that is what generates this unacceptable behavior. No senator was elected to stay away from their job. They were elected to DO THEIR JOB. If the shoes were reversed and this was Republican senators going across state lines to avoid the passage of a bill there would be no end to the outcry from the unions, the media, and the Democrats themselves. The Democrats are poor losers and they have no business bussing union agitators into states to stir things up. I fear that there will be unwarranted trouble because of these demonstrations and it will not be what the working demonstrators ever anticipated. When you have union agitators in the crowd there is no telling what they will incite.

    There is a great deal to be said for unions having a place in our society. But there comes a time when their power goes out of control and this is that time. It is the pendulum balance of power. The pendulum needs to swing back to a more normal balance of power. I am praying for Governor Walker as he strives to do what is right for ALL the people of Wisconsin in his elected position. That is the thing that blows me away more than anything. The Republicans were elected to do what the Democrats will not do and the Democrats are just not willing to accept that fact. Will their bad behavior actually override the election results or will it cement in the minds of Wisconsinites why they elected the Republicans in the first place?

  • Alan

    Collective bargaining is like car keys; it is a privilege. When the teenager misuses the car the keys are taken away. Legislation that allowed collective bargaining was voted into law because of a need. The privilege has been abused and it is time to limit the extent of collective bargaining.

  • We are looking hard at the price we are paying for property tax as compared to our annual income. We are going to be squeezed very tightly and if the tax base goes up AGAIN I suspect we are going to be forced to sell our home. We DO NOT WANT TO do this but with inflation increasingly going up it will be our home versus food and gas. Like Wisconsin’s budget that needs to be fixed – so our budget needs to be fixed but it will not be that easy to do. SHAME! to the 14 democrat senators that think they are helping but actually public opinion has shifted away from them as the public is made aware of how the public worker unions work. The part I am interested in is that most of the states don’t have them at all! Progressive Wisconsin is over. Progressive to us is a “bad” word in that sense. It is not moving the state forward at all –

  • Gwen Berth

    Unions have become too strong. They have destoyed many companies. They do not care where the money comes from. There must be a balance. As far as I see the unions are just the right hand of the Democratic Party and a part of the entitlement culture. Scott Walker do not back down. Stand Strong.

  • Stop Sign

    “Follow the money”, unfortunately, is about the only thinking process one needs to apply to understand what is happening in Madison. Shut out all the noise – the hysteria, posturing and disinformation. Actions always speak louder than words and we are seeing a historically major disconnect between the actions of these public employees (especially teachers) and their claims of acting their students’ best interests.

    Regarding teachers (as they are demonstrating the greatest disconnect) there are many (I want to believe most) excellent educators who faithfully do their jobs and meet our expectations. But to claim their financial interests have any thing whatsoever to do with the good of our students or our state is simply a boat load of crap. They know it and many will quietly say so off the record. They know it isn’t a defensible or logical argument. However, if they are doing anything other than ACTIVELY trying to depower or eliminate their unions they are guilty, through there inaction, of supporting and promoting this union-driven Madison madness.

    How can we trust these people to educate our children? I shudder to think how our children are being educated, manipulated and conditioned to support their teachers’ politics (Kettle Morraine schools?). Are our children being conditioned to promote and perpetuate the welfare system which public unions have come to represent. This sense of entitlement which so persists across our nation came from some where. It is all about greed and money – fiscal conservatives must remove their power and bring economic reality to bear – there isn’t anything to be negotiated. The November elections were a mandate, an approval for sweeping change and not a request to negotiate and thereby perpetuate the power of public unions. IT STOPS NOW!

  • Jill

    The problem with taking collective bargaining out of the budget repair bill (as I understand it) is that the budget is non-binding with the union contract in place. The unions would still need to ratify the change in the contract and that could take as much as a year to accomplish. That’s a year of excessive cost to the state that we cannot afford. Taking collective bargaining out of the equation then means the change can be almost immediate. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

  • Sandra Schneider

    For the first time in a very long time I finally feel I have some representation ( I have always been non-union in my work life), I, and many others have had to pay more taxes each year to cover our Schools and had to watch while the level of our Childrens education has dropped and dropped and felt helpless to do anything about it. Well I want to send a big THANK YOU to Gov. Walker and the Republicans in congress for standing up for the majority of the Citizens in Wisconsin…you are the brave ones and Heros!! Also, I disagree with those people that say if they cant bargen they will leave the State, I think only those that can’t hold a job with out a Union will leave, those that are excellent at their jobs will Stay because they will be payed for their efforts and we and our Children will be rewarded too!

  • Fast Freddy

    Seems to me that when public employees have better benefits than their employers,[ the tax-payers], we have a serious problem. In private industry a company is limited to what they can give their workers based on their success in producing a profit, when a company struggles and is heading into the red, they have to cut back on employee benefits or risk going out of business, unfortunately the public unions have come to believe that the tax-payers have deep pockets and should be forced to finance generous health care plans, wages and pensions, that the average private industry worker can only dream about having for themselves. Private industry is in the business of MAKING money, government agency’s do nothing but SPEND money, their past concessions to union demands need to be rolled back.

  • bneary

    If any one is interested in seeing what a teacher makes in their community the link that publishes their base salaries with the entitlement amounts is posted on line at:

    DATAMINE: search wisconsin teacher salaries.

    I spent 30 min. last night looking at the Kettle Moraine teachers base salaries — some are not too outrageous, but why are we paying nearly $100,000 to an asst. principle? and $83,000 to a school pyschologist?

    (and folks that is their base salary — not the fringe benefits! — for 9 months work… together my husband and I do not make what either of these 2 make as a base salary! I did not even look at what the secretary at my local community high school makes for fear that I would get too depressed over her/ his salary compared to ours together!)

    SO… is this stink for the children? or for the power of the unions? and when the teachers get their pink slips do you really think the unions will sit down and bargain for their salaries?

    I doubt it — just as long as the senators stay in Illinois they will retain their “paycheck” in spite of the children and these scapegoat teachers!

  • Louise Googins

    I think you are correct! Louise

  • Willie

    Regarding the Fleeing Fourteen… For two years, the Republicans in both houses of the 111th U.S. Congress were in the minority. Did they run and hide from their responsibilities? Absolutely not! They stayed the course trying as best they could to affect outcomes in a way that served their consitutents. Were they successful? Not very. For the most part, they were shut out of the process. Still, they did not run nor hide.

    I am also reminded of the brave American soldiers who fought in the Battle of Midway, the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Tripoli, the battle at La Drang Valley Vietnam, and many other battles where our forces were greatly outnumbered. Did they run or hide? Absolutely not! They lived up to their responsibilities and fought their battles against overwhelming odds.

    Perhaps our 14 Democratic vote dodgers should look to the brave soldiers of the United States of America, and to the determined Republicans of the 111th U.S. Congress for an example of what to do when they’re out numbered. The gutless 14 need to be reminded. These colors don’t run!

  • Virginia Kreft

    I would like to simply add my name to all of the prior comments, I especially like the short, but oh so to the point submitted by Alan…collective bargaining rights are like car keys to our teenagers…

    As a point of confirmation to Lavon’s fear…My husband and I are 78 and 81 years old; We had a lovely home in rural Rhinelander on five acres of land. Seven years ago we finally had to sell because the taxes went so much higher each year, that we had to dip into our retirement nest egg to pay them. Our home was approaching 30 years old, and needing repairs, which we could not afford after paying the taxes. We sold, and now live in an apartment, where someone else takes care of ALL maintenance and taxes. Not our American dream of retirement, but when we factor in financial peace of mind, we are money ahead. The money from our sale can go to our kids. But I’m sure none of the teacher’s, the unions, the school boards NOR the cowardly democrats care! But if this bill isn’t passed, their turn is coming. Some of them are not to far from retirement now, and the nest egg dwindles away quickly as taxes go higher and higher…Please stand your ground Gov. Walker, most of us are behind you 100 %.

  • Gwen Tushaus

    I supposrt Governor Walker 100%, so please do not back down.

  • Carolyn

    I support Governor Walker. Don’t change the Budget Repair Bill, as some recommend giving up on the Collective Bargaining issue. Wisconsin voters are with you!

    The 14 Senate Dems who ran to Illinois should be RECALLED by their Districts.

    They say they are doing their job by preventing action on the Budget Repair Bill. Is this the “job” voters can expect in the future when the Democrats don’t like a piece of legislation???? A nice vacation on taxpayers money! Meanwhile stonewalling ANY legislative decisions–not just Budget Repair.

    IF the 14 had the facts to back their position, why didn’t they stay and present their case??

    Either they don’t have a case, OR they had predetermined to prolong the demonstrations taking place in Madison. KEEP IN MIND taxpayers (Not the DNC) pay for keeping up the Capitol building and grounds with hundreds literally “camped out” in the building. KUDOS TO THE STAFF trying to keep up with the trash collection, the cleaning etc. required in this situation!!

    The Dems are hugely financed by the Unions–this is old news. Members’ dues go for political purposes like it or not. The DNC is influential in what is going on in Madison. They are not interested in the loss of about 6500 jobs if Budget Repair is defeated. Unions are only interested in keeping and gaining Union power which translates into Union Leaders’ income. They build on the backs of the workers they enroll.

    We have 14 Senate Democrats who agree with that philosophy. The infamous 14 show nothing but contempt for the law, the voters and the State of Wisconsin, and they deserve to be RECALLED!

    How long would you keep your job in the private sector if you refused to do the work you were hired for and wouldn’t even show up at the jobsite??? Pink Slip anyone??

  • Fred Milton Olsen

    When you read these comments, always remember that no online comment is trustworthy, anymore.

    The Dark Masters never sleep, it seems….

    Most people use social media like Facebook and Twitter to share photos of friends and family, chat with friends and strangers about random and amusing diversions, or follow their favorite websites, bands and television shows.

    But what does the US military use those same networks for? Well, we can’t tell you: That’s “classified,” a CENTCOM spokesman recently informed Raw Story.

    One use that’s confirmed, however, is the manipulation of social media through the use of fake online “personas” managed by the military. Raw Story recently reported that the US Air Force had solicited private sector vendors for something called “persona management software.” Such a technology would allow single individuals to command virtual armies of fake, digital “people” across numerous social media portals.

    http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2011/02/22/exclusive-militarys-persona-software-cost-millions-used-for-classified-social-media-activities/

  • Fred Milton Olsen

    >>When a state is broke, it is broke.

    Is Wisconsin broke? It could always go after the 1.67 billion it could be collecting from the fatcats who’ve moved their profits to offshore holdings (See WISPIRG figures). We could start charging the publishing industry a couple of million dollars for all the advertising they get on Public Radio and Television. We could start dealing with the private roadbuilding industry who rips us off so much in exchange for political contributions. We could start requiring medical suppliers to stop charging the State $900 for a wheelchair they bought for $120. We could stop letting Big Pharma rip-off University research. We could start charging them (and other corporate-bribery buddies) for the FBI and CIA protection they get from Chinese and Israeli spies. There’s a lot we could do to take back our public money from people who do not work for it– they just steal, with help from politicians and departmental staff.

    And we could say– We’re not paying any more for your phony wars!

