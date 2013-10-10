Obama offers quote of the year on the debt ceiling vote

MO' MONEY: Obama wants Congress to raise the debt ceiling in the next few days.

By Dustin Hurst | Watchdog.org

President Barack Obama just delivered what might be the quote of the year.

As Congress continues to butt heads over Obamacare funding and the looming debt ceiling vote, the president’s critics continually knock him for voting against a debt limit hike in 2006 when he was a member of the U.S. Senate.

On Thursday, the president offered a simple explanation.

“Nothing has changed,” Obama told WFLA in an interview. “I voted against a debt ceiling increase at the time because I had some concerns about what President (George W.) Bush was doing.”

Really.

Obama’s concerns might have evolved over time, though. During his 2006 floor speech against the increase, he delivered a quote that circulates widely through social media and email chains.

Here it is:

The fact that we are here today to debate raising America’s debt limit is a sign of leadership failure. It is a sign that the US Government cannot pay its own bills. It is a sign that we now depend on ongoing financial assistance from foreign countries to finance our Government’s reckless fiscal policies. Increasing America’s debt weakens us domestically and internationally. Leadership means that “the buck stops here.” Instead, Washington is shifting the burden of bad choices today onto the backs of our children and grandchildren. America has a debt problem and a failure of leadership. Americans deserve better.

Obama had repeatedly called on Congress to raise the nation’s debt limit without strings attached, but Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, proposed Thursday increasing the debt limit only if the president would sit down to negotiate re-opening the government.

  • Cinders2
  • Cinders2

    watch reid say raising debt ceiling wrong thing to do 2006 : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzciR8cDX3g

  • Maxine Kreider

    This is Obama giving the Military, vets and even sick children with cancer the proverbial finger. How did we get stuck with this incompetent joke? Oh yeah, as Putin said “Obama was re elected by idiots”.

  • Cinders2

    Obama wrote this 2006 :
    “The fact that we are here today to debate raising America’s debt limit is a sign of leadership failure. It is a Sign that the US Government cannot pay its own bills. It is a sign that we now depend on ongoing financial assistance from foreign countries to finance our Government’s reckless fiscal policies. …Increasing America’s debt weakens us domestically and internationally. Leadership means that ‘the buck stops here’. Instead, Washington is shifting the burden of bad choices today onto the backs of our children and Grandchildren. America has a debt problem and a failure of leadership. Americans deserve better.”

  • tvonthebrain

    Oh, but, see, that doesn’t apply to him now. That only applied to back then, senator Obama

  • James E. Knauff III

    I lean toward believing the POTUS rather than a House full of old farts and newly elected Koch Bros. pawns. Cannot wait to see what the real plan will be. Those gerrymandered dweebs mean nothing to me. Each time I hear them speak to an issue I realize just how bright I am! So many fools on this ship.

  • ELLIE

    We still have a debt problem and a failure in leadership. The worst leadership EVER! Elected 2 times by IDIOTS!

  • Adam Smith

    Bush? He wasn’t THAT bad.

  • JR

    Each time I hear them speak to an issue I realize just how bright I am!

    LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Watch out, there’s a Koch Brother hiding under your bed. Booo!

  • Mr. Neutron

    It’s a shame Congress didn’t get it’s financial house in order before the Bush Great Recession and wasting $trillions on overreacting to 9/11 by invading Afghanistan and Iraq.

    It’s best to fix the umbrella and roof before the huge rainstorm.

  • Adam Smith

    Obama and the Democrats warned that failing to pass the CR would have unexpected consequences.

    The Republicans wrote the “Pay the Military” bill, two days later it was discovered it didn’t cover payments to military survivors.

    THAT’S WHY YOU HAVE TO PASS THE CR, NOT STUPID ARBITRARY PIECES

  • Poneros

    It’s a tough call: While the president drives deficits, the republicans continue to drive poverty..

  • fbowman

    Obama has fixed nothing. He’s made it worse by twice. But let’s all blame BUSH. You people are hopeless.

  • Chris

    The only point worth taking away from this article (since most of it is out of context) is the fact that he voted at all. The problem we have today is that the GOP won’t even bring the debt limit increase to a vote. I agree we need to cut spending but the GOP is being disingenuous here because they already agreed to the spending previously.

  • Adam Smith

    and that’s Boehner and the Republicans preventing tens of thousands of people with cancer from getting insurance and treatment, by trying to derail Obamacare.

    tens of thousands preventing from getting proven treatments, as opposed to a handful of children being used as guinea pigs for experimental treatments

  • Mr. Neutron

    What’s the deficit for FY2013 ?
    A lot better than Bush’s FY2009 of $1,413 billion.

    You people should own up to the problems you caused, and stop complaining that it’s taking Obama too long to fix them.

  • Entropy

    Let’s just get the next civil war started can we? When we win again, we will not welcome you as estranged family as we did before. You will become a silent slave colony and the rest of the world will be much, much better for it.

  • fbowman

    It’s easy to cut the deficit when you raise it by 1 trillion.

  • JR

    You two uglies aren’t planning ion having children are you? Spare our eyes the sight.

  • Poneros

    What raised deficit spending by $1 trillion?

    • In the 2009 fiscal year — the last of George W. Bush’s presidency — federal spending rose by 17.9% from $2.98 trillion to $3.52 trillion. Check the official numbers at the Office of Management and Budget.

    • In fiscal 2010 — the first budget under Obama — spending fell 1.8% to $3.46 trillion.

    • In fiscal 2011, spending rose 4.3% to $3.60 trillion.

    • In fiscal 2012, spending is set to rise 0.7% to $3.63 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate of the budget that was agreed to last August.

    • Finally in fiscal 2013 — spending is scheduled to fall 1.3% to $3.58 trillion.

  • Mr. Neutron

    So what is the deficit in FY 2013 ? You haven’t answered.

    And Bush’s last deficit was $1413 billion – Obama never went above that level.

  • Archer

    BFD. If it had actually *come* to a default, neither Obama nor any other Democrat would have actually threatened to bring down the economy. Not in a million years. That’s a hell of a difference. Actions speak louder than words, and the Tea Party is evidently ready to act.

  • John_Sellers

    This article is mixing Apples and Oranges. There is a difference between running up a debt and setting the bar high enough for current incurred bills to be paid. Does the author understand this?

    Consider the source. Before I saw this article I didn’t know anything about watchdog.org. It is a good idea to find out who they are and why they say what they say.

    My first attempt to find out from Wikipedia gave me this:

    ‘In July 2011, the Pew Foundation’s Project for Excellence in Journalism was reported to have found that, among other non-profit news outlets, “the conservative Watchdog.org sites … don’t reveal much about who’s paying their bills, and their work skews clearly in one direction, both in the topics they cover and the content of individual stories”‘

  • Entropy

    So are they paying you to shill, or are you doing it all by your magnificent self?

  • fbowman

    What do you expect from someone who gets their news from MSNBC.

  • fbowman

    Sure, but they’ll by hook or by crook pass a bill that will bring down the economy.

  • fbowman

    Consider the source. Obama’s own words.

  • Poneros

    Oh yeh, I forgot that Obama put all those people out of work in the recession. What a shame Bush signed in that 17.9% increase in spending for 2009 when federal tax collection took such a dive..

  • smg

    This is an absurd argument against raising the debt limit. Sure he may have voted not to raise it in 2006. So what! The fact is, Congress or Democratic minorities did not hold Bush era legislation hostage to the debt limit vote or budget votes.

  • el burro

    I’m agreeing with that more and more. At least he had scruples.

  • John_Sellers

    You think? Are you telling me that it is Obama’s fault that the Republicans are using a procedural technicality to keep those vets and sick children from getting their help in order to do an end run around implementing a law of the land that they don’t like?

    Obama would love to get the money to those vets and children. But if he does it would be telling those who would hold hostage the budget for the whole U.S. that they can get away with it.

    Obama has to do what he is doing in order to help prevent this from happening time after time in the future. It is a choice between degrading our democracy and standing up to those who would dare to pervert it.

  • John_Sellers

    This is again, Apples and Oranges. As Obama reiterated in his recent hour news conference. This adjustment to the debt limit does not add one cent to our debt, it just raises the limit enough to pay for the bills are coming due. That was not the case in 2006.

  • River News

    Why don’t you call Boehner’s “re-opening the government” what it is? The Tea Party and it’s GOP lapdogs are still trying to repeal the Affordable Care Law.

  • John_Sellers

    The difference her is that if the Democrats prevented the debt ceiling from being raised, the U.S. would not have defaults as might happen now. There is a great difference between running up a debt more, and paying bills that we already have.

  • David Freeman

    Have YOU signed up yet? Can you afford it?

  • Taxilady88

    Wouldn’t like either, but I am thinking the Koch Bros. would be a LOT better than Monsanto!!!!!

  • Mick

    There is no reason to raise the debt ceiling so that we can borrow more and it will not cause a default. There is enough revenue to teh federal gov’t to make all required principle and interest payments on teh debt as well as pay for everything that was being paid for before this president took office and started running up trillion and trillion plus deficits leading to a need to borrow. The bleeding and the borrowing should stop now.

  • John_Sellers

    There are different reasons the debt is run up.

    In 2006, there was no huge financial crisis and it was about preventing spendthrift spending. Today we are dealing with the aftermath of a huge financial crisis that had some of its roots in spin-thrift policies of that time,

    In the Michael Moore movie, Bush stands up in from of a bunch of Fat Cats and says to them, “I’ve got your back”. I think the subtext of that was that he was letting them off of the leash to rape and plunder John Q Citizen or in other words, you and me.

    I also think that had a lot to do with the Financial Crisis because the Wall Street and Business Roaches got the message that they could get away with anything they wanted and the Government would look the other way.

  • Joseph

    The dishonesty from Obama and his worshipers has no bounds

  • Mick

    Hey Mr. Neutron, FY-09 is after Bush left office and fully with a House and Senate controlled by dems who actually controlled the budget since FY-07.

  • Mick

    Well I will correct mysefl. Bush was still president when the FY-09 budget was presented and he signed it. But it was presented by a house and Senate controlled by dems.

  • mikecoats55

    it’s always bush somehow

  • John_Sellers

    It was Congress, not Obama who votes on budget issues.

  • Dianne Smith
  • Dianne Smith

    And what the hell is in his bottom lip? lol
    Looks like some plastic surgery there….

  • Maxine Kreider

    Sorry but President Obama has always had the ability to stop this and has chosen not to. He has always had discretionary funds available and often uses these funds. This is Obama’s shutdown. Obama has a spending problem and the inability to actually grow our economy to keep up with his spending. Raising the debt ceiling does not increase the national debt, Obama’s spending does that. No one could remotely run their households like Obama has been running this country. Obama is not a king and even if the liberal press treats him like one he will eventually be out of office.

  • John_Sellers

    You are a little confused. MSNBC is the Democrates ans FOX NEW is to the Republican. I object to both because they are like face and mask opposite.

    It is much better to did out the truth for one’s self from a variety of sources and regulate one’s opinion filtered by a real search for the truth.

  • Michael Carlson

    So everything Obama has said is the past has nothing to do with today? Wow. Get off the sauce man.

  • John_Sellers

    Nothing has meaning without context. You take his words out of context rather than explore the man,his purposes, and understanding.

    He is no dumb bunny. You don’t become the editor of Harvard Law Review and decide which law articles are published as well as correcting them without understanding more than most of us. I know I couldn’t handle such a job, and I doubt if you could either…could you?

    I think he does quite well considering his extremely difficult position of President in these times.

  • obama desupporter

    you don’t get it, aca is going to cost over 6 trillion in the next 5 years, we do not need more debt…. we need to stop now

  • John_Sellers

    I think from your last sentence you simply name yourself.

  • obama desupporter

    It is the houses’ job to oversee how money is spent and to allocate it. you have to remember that Boehner was elected as well, He was elected to represent the people.

  • obama desupporter

    The GOP did not vote for the exemptions that obama put on the aca. They are also saying “Stop the Spending”, Its like the Dems want to fill the credit card and then get a new one… Someone has to pay for it, Its time America started Paying Off its debt.

  • john

    obamacare is a joke. my premium just went up do to obamacare. its not free like obama told america it costs money. for $90 a month you get insurance that has a $10000 deductible. so seriously dont start talkin about how boehner and the republicans are are preventing tens of thousands of people with cancer from getting insurance. thats BS. oh wait you’re a libtard so you dont see logic.

  • John_Sellers

    Actually, the budget was controlled by the Lobbyists of the Moneyed Interests. Without Public Financing of Elections, this will always be true because nobody is going to get elected without huge contributions.

    Even as we speak the Supreme Court is discussion knocking out more campaign finance controls. I suspect part of this has to do with certain Supreme Court judge vacations with the Koch Brothers.

  • Matrixxdg

    Pretty Simple even for Dems. If you bring in a dollar and spend $2.00 you will soon go bankrupt. That;s where we are now. Try that with your home budget and let me know how that works out.

  • Common Sense

    However you failed to mention a few key factors:

    1.) He knew that it was going to pass in 2006 regardless of how he voted so there was never a threat to the economy.
    2.) He used the opportunity to make a speech about wasteful spending on wars we had no reason to be involved in.
    3.) He didn’t try to filibuster, negotiate the terms or hold the country hostage.
    4.) He recently admitted that his 2006 speech wasn’t entirely accurate and when he was later informed & educated on the importance of the debt ceiling and what it entails he did something that the GOP would never do… he actually owned up to it.

  • John_Sellers

    Obama put in the ACA? Congress (or lobbyists) write the laws that are voted on.

    BTW this budget fight isn’t about a bigger credit card to spend more, it is about paying debts with have already incurred.

  • Common Sense

    A snowball in hell stands a better chance than that baseless pipe dream could ever have.

  • Common Sense

    Wrong… that isn’t how it works.

  • Common Sense

    No it won’t.

  • Jessie Jones

    People like you, who put this abomination in office are really to blame ….. if you read the article above and can still say what you did. Enough said.

    Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, proposed Thursday increasing the debt limit only if the president would sit down to negotiate re-opening the government.

  • Common Sense

    The GOP and especially the TP don’t bother to do that. They line up at the trough to lap up whatever swill they are fed. They ignore any facts they are provided if it doesn’t fit their wishes and chalk those facts up as nothing more than “liburul mumbo jumbo” propaganda.

  • Common Sense

    Which bill did they pass illegally by “hook or by crook”?

  • Glenn

    You are confused and uninformed John Sellers.

  • Tabatha Chachulski-Morgan

    Hey Adam, you do know that anyone could get insurance BEFORE the AHCA was passed in the dead of the night by your messiah, right? And BTW you also know you’re a lying asshat too. Ten of thousands, where is your proof in this number or do you just to parrot for your crackers?

  • Common Sense

    The debt ceiling (created in 1917 via the Second Liberty Bond Act) was raised 18 times under Reagan, eight times under Clinton, seven times under GWB and only three times under Obama.

    This isn’t a “Dem credit card”. It isn’t even really a GOP “credit card” however, a great deal of it is being used to pay for GWB’s (Cheney’s) wars, tax cuts and recession.

    Don’t forget Reagan tripled our actual debt and GWB doubled it after inheriting a surplus from Clinton.

  • John_Sellers

    You are wrong. The issue is to bring the Budget vote to the floor for a vote. Boehner need only allow the vote to go forward. The Republicans are preventing the Democratic process to work by a technical trick in order to try to force the invalidation of an enacted law.

    I think we should commit ourselves to resolving these problems by Democratic Process, not by manipulating the rules at the peril of damaging the United State Credit rating.

    It is clear that your position on Obama’s spending comes from propaganda rhetoric that originates from the moneyed interests agenda as they support the huge costs of Congressional Campaigns. We have far too many Congressmen who look hungerly forward to many pleasant retirement years of schmoozing with their Billionaire constituents.

  • John_Sellers

    I am not confused or uninformed. I just know better than to walk lock step. I think for myself, and search out the truth according to what it objectively has to tell me, not what I want to hear.

  • nancy bell

    Hey you libeial idiots we HAVE THE MONEY TO PAY THE UP COMING BILLS!!. Dictator Obama is the one that is lying through his teeth!! We have the money to pay the interst on debt due!!!!! Obama is nothing but a dictator and well do anything get his way!!!!. He does not care who he hurts!!!!!.

  • River News

    No, you dont understand. Boehner is simply offering to not take the debt ceiling hostage…until Thanksgiving.

  • John_Sellers

    And Boehner did it using a procedural trick rather than doing what he should have done. Which is simply allow the vote go to the floor where the true process of democracy could go forward.

    And if you were paying attention, you would know that Obama has repeatedly said he is willing to talk and negotiate about any issue.

    To my way of thinking these ad hoc undemocratic impediments have no place in a real Democracy. They should only be used to keep the “Bull out of the China Closet”, not in order to get around the process of true democracy.

    All Boehner has to do to allow Democracy to operate to its fullest is to bring the vote to the floor.

  • John_Sellers

    “U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew warned Congress the government will run out of money to pay its bills in mid-October.”

    FYI within the U.S. Treasury there is the office of Economic Policy.

    “Economic Policy reports on current and prospective economic developments and assists in the determination of appropriate economic policies.”

  • Pete Padley

    Issues aside . The process to fund the government has been stopped by the POS POTUS and his zombies and them alone. Bill after bill after bill is being churned out to stop the bleeding and Get stopped by the Zombie squad. Not by the GOP or the Tea Party you moron !!

  • Laurie Schultz

    If you support Obama, you are already one of the biggest goose steppers on the planet.

  • Laurie Schultz

    If you can’t afford to pay for the bills coming due with the money you have, and the fiscal year has just started, where will the money for the bills currently being incurred come from? And pray tell, how does that not add to the debt?

  • John_Sellers

    You are mistaken. He never did say it was free. But you should be able to get better care than you have. Here in California you can now get it because of ACA without considering preconditions. That is very different from just a few years ago when I had to fight United Health Care as they tried for months to keep me from getting their plan in spite of their own paid agents telling the main office for months that I should qualify. They finally sent me a rejection letter. UHC didn’t want to admit that I had guaranteed issuance.

    It was only after I asked SHIP at the Council on Aging help that it got fixed. They talked 3 hours straight to UCH and only after the director got on the phone and threatened to file a complaint that could effect their accreditation in California that UHC caved.

    Since then I had cancer surgery and with the combination of Original Medical and UHC plan F, I didn’t have to pay a penny deductible for my operation.

    The plan I have is a little more expensive, but I managed to stay in the black with my Social Security plus a little bit more. I know I am lucky.

    But you should certainly talk to Merdicare ACA and the like to find a better solution for you, and if you are low income, you should be able to get some extra help….but if you have trouble, be sure find out your rights and fight for them.

  • TwatDoc

    How does it feel to be on the other end of the stick for a change ??

  • Laurie Schultz

    Oh my God, did you just cite a Michael Moore movie and then bash Republicans for believing propaganda? You don’t even know you are clueless do you?

  • TwatDoc

    Apparently you wouldn’t know truth if it bit you in your ass !!

  • TwatDoc

    The entitlement crowd still thinks they get it for FREE !!,
    LMAO !

  • Lee Chilson

    Don’t listen to the sheep bleat, Adam. It’s almost impossible to change determined ignorance. Just read the New York Times and know who the real assholes are; http://www.nytimes.com/2013/10/06/us/a-federal-budget-crisis-months-in-the-planning.html?hp&_r=3&amp;

  • TwatDoc

    What part of “Raise” don’t you understand ??

  • TwatDoc

    PLEASE do so, This time you’ll loose !

  • Real Talk

    you are a fool. why in the hell do they need to raise the debt limit?!?!? TO SPEND MORE MONEY FOOL!!!

  • TwatDoc

    WOW, You really are an idiot.

  • TwatDoc

    You mean when He said ” I will pass no bill that will raise our Nation’s debt” He was just kidding ???

  • John_Sellers

    You should listen to Obama’s news conference. He makes the dynamics of the change in the debt ceiling very clear. It is not raise in the debt, it is a raise to the debt limit so costs already voted by congress in the past can be paid.

    Obama, in his news conference discusses this distinction at length because of the confusion about this. Listen to this and it will make it unambiguously clear to you.

  • TRUTH

    name ONE government program that does what it was intended to do….the government can’t run anything without massive waste and inefficiency. what a joke you are.

  • TwatDoc

    Then you better get busy digging !

  • Dlaw

    Did you just really say overreacting to 9/11? Wow! I can tell you have never served your country.

  • Auwatcher

    Are you really so ignorant? He said he would negotiate only after he got everything he wanted that’s not how you negotiate. I bet you would walk into a car dealership give the salesman a 100K and tell him “I’m buying that mini cooper” ( good libtard car for you), you sign the purchase agreement then ask “now how much are you going to give me back of that 100K?”

    Obama sucks and anybody who thinks he is worth a crap sucks right along beside him. And according to his college buddies he sucks real good.

  • Erwin

    John Sellers has a serious problem, part of the uneducated

  • clydealan

    Watchdog.org is a project of The Franklin Center which was founded in 2009 with an initial sponsorship grant from the Sam Adams Alliance. According to the Columbia Journalism Review, in 2011, 95 percent of the Franklin Center’s revenues came rom a charity called Donors Trust, whose top contributors were the Koch brothers. In July 2011, the Pew Foundation’s Project for Excellence in Journalism was reported to have found that, among other non-profit news outlets, “the conservative Watchdog.org sites … don’t reveal much about who’s paying their bills, and their work skews clearly in one direction, both in the topics they cover and the content of individual stories”.[5] If you are looking for an unbiased opinion move along. However, if twisted truth and Obama bashing is your fare you will enjoy this site.

  • ELLIE

    No Bush wasn’t that bad.. I cannot believe the way Obama call the Republicans names like extortionist and he is not going to be held hostage. The American people are waking up!

  • Grayce M. Jones

    You are right John but I can go further. OBama Care is gonna use the death panel to decide whether one receives any treatment even if they have Obamacare. age will factor in it but so will cost of the treatment. Laymen will be deciding on it so you better believe not many will get the treatment they need and that is of all ages.

  • ELLIE

    the dumbocrats are the ones that passed them all. Not 1 Republican voted for this stupid health care!

  • Grayce M. Jones

    yes better check fine print. you can get with pre existing conditions but is does not have to pay for it if death panel decides it is not cost effective. You havent begun to see all the twists and turns. Can any of you remember there is over 2700 pages and amendments to it already. IT NEEDS DEFUNDING AND DO HEALTH IN PRIVATE SECTOR. IT CAN BE REQUIRED FOR INSTANCE FOR PRE EXISTING AND IT WILL NOT TAKE 2700 PAGES TO SAY IT OR ANY OTHER NEEDED AMENDMENT.

  • ELLIE

    I think we should and we will have another civil war sooner than we think! OBAMA IS THE WORST PRESIDENT EVER! AND I MEAN EVER!

  • doc angus

    “Mr Smith. lets be adults and cease the blame game.

    Reps and Dems are govt entities correct? They are under the potus, right? Now then, how can you say its either the reps or the dems are at blame for the problem of our healthcare bs? It is the govt Mr Smith.

    Were you first in line to sign-up on obamacare? If you already have; how in the world were you able to do so? If in case you are not on obamacare; then why not?

    Also, Mr. Smith in my honest opinion; I do not believe based on your substandard comments made, that you are in a fog of the situation awareness of our economy; the distractions being given by our so-called potus. Did we not elect him to do a job of securing our future and for the future of our children, and not to place blame to otherwise distract the People of this Country, the poor job he is doing?

    When you mess things up; how convenient it is (for the potus) to place blame on others as like a smokescreen to hide inadequacies.

    Logical thinking begins with getting the facts, based on truth not bs.”

  • Grayce M. Jones

    THE HOUSE HAS VOTED ON A LOT OF COMPRIMISES BUT IT IS THE DEMOCRATIC SENATE THAT DOESN’T EVEN GET A CHANCE TO VOTE ON ANY OF THEM BECAUSE OF HARRY REID NOT LETTING THEM. I WISH SOME OF YOU GRRRRRR’S COULD GET THIS IN YOUR PEA BRAINS AND FOR ONCE STOP LISTENING TO JUST DEM. LIES.

  • Grayce M. Jones

    YOU JERK IT IS OBAMA THAT STOPPED THEM FROM GETTING ALL THAT NOT THE HOUSE. DAMN BUT U PEOPLE ARE REALLY DUMB. OBAMA IS CAUSING AMERICA TO NEVER BE AMERICA, HOPE ALL YOU DUMMIES LIKE WHAT YOU GET WHEN HE IS THROUGH IF HE MAKES IT (HIS GOAL) IN CASE YOU DONT HAVE A CLUE.

  • ELLIE

    Do you homework, Reagan spent 1.75 trillion. Obama(he is not even worthy of a capitol for his name) spent 6.6 trillion! Obama does not care about us or America. All he cares about is 100 million dollar vacations and taking care of his muslim brotherhood!

  • Grayce M. Jones

    THE MAJORITY ARE PRAISING THE HOUSE AND HOPE THEY KEEP UP THE WORK THEY STARTED FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE PEOPLE. WHICH NOW IS ONES ACTUALLY KNOWING WHAT IS GOING ON. WE DO NOT WANT THEM TO GIVE IN TO OBAMA.

  • Grayce M. Jones

    FOR CRYING OUT LOUD AND YOU BELIEVE THE LIAR IN CHIEF. AND HE DOESNT EVEN KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT EITHER. SURE CHANGED HIS MIND SINCE 2006 ALSO. WHY, BECAUSE HE WANTS TO SPEND MORE THAN WE GET IN. WE ARE NOT QUITE BANKRUPT YET. HE WOULD DO BETTER TO WORK ON CREATING JOBS INSTEAD OF ELIMINATING THEM.

  • Jeanne

    That is not true. Children are eligible for Medicaid if their parents are lower income even if their parents are not. Don’t you think Obama could choose to fund programs? Of course he can, he is feeding his kool aid drinkers that it is someone else’s fault. The House has put for quite a few bills to fund essential parts of government however it is not what Obama wants so he pitches a fit and blames someone else. Have you ever heard him take responsibility for anything,

  • Grayce M. Jones

    O GIVE IT UP, NOW YOU BELIEVE MICHAEL MOORE. THAT’S ENOUGH YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE THAT BELIEVE LIES AND NOTHING MORE. HE ISN’T WORTH ANSWERING ANY MORE. I NEVER KNEW TILL OBAMA HOW MANY AMERICANS WERE DUMBED DOWN.

  • Grayce M. Jones

    OBAMA IS SUPPOSE TO TURN IN A BUDGET. ONE WAS DONE ONLY HIS FIRST YEAR. DEMS. HAVE REFUSED SINCE TO MAKE ONE.

  • Mr. Neutron

    The Government spends more than it receives in Recessions,
    and receives more than it spends in Boom times.

    Republicans always forget the SECOND part, and irresponsibly give tax cuts instead of paying down the National Debt.

  • Mr. Neutron

    Boehner was elected to represent Ohio’s 8th Congressional District – only 630,730 people.
    That’s about 15 square blocks of Manhattan.

    And it is the job of the House and the Senate to work out appropriations bills, and the job of the President to sign them into Law or Veto them.

    The House is just a cog in the process, and Boehner is just one Representative out of 435.

  • Mr. Neutron

    Are you saying President Obama will have zero lasting effects on the USA after his 8 years of running the country ?

    If so, then why do Republicans complain so much ? Win in 2016, and you can instantly fix all damage Obama did, right ?

  • Paddy De Padua

    Really cly, where does MoveOn get its money from, freaking troll…

  • Ed Norton

    I thought he said the recession was over?

  • Ed Norton

    You mean the democrats? Passed bills without them being written? Here, sign here and I’ll tell you how much you just paid for that car…

  • Jessie Jones

    I don’t know where you get your info but, he said basically …my way or else, I am going to pout and shut down the ocean, parks or anything else that the average American enjoys while I play golf to rub it in. There was not any attempt to negotiate …. or curb spending.

    Let me know how much you love obama when his troops come and drag you out of your house and drain you bank account .. I know, I know you don’t think it is going to happen. I hope I am wrong we will see in less than 2 weeks … Marshal Law is coming and you being an obama lover won’t help you.

  • Besides a few billion during the Clinton years, that appear to more the work of some creatives accounting than real dollars, since the total debt National Debt increased during that period

    When was the last time the government took in more than it spent, without borrowing?

    And please, do not confuse Republicans with conservatives, it’s insulting..

  • Ray Stone

    Them lips are why the boys at the DOWN LOW CLUB loved him.

  • bindare

    Yes, raising the debt limit allows the Government the ability to pay the debts already incurred. I get that. But how did we incur this debt? We have a Democrat Party who has run the Government without a budget for how many years? I think the number coincides exactly with the number of years Obama has been in charge. No budget means no accountability. A budget is required by the Constitution but Democrat lawmakers don’t let a little piece of paper like a Constitution stand in the way of their irresponsible handling of everything economic in this country. One would think they are trying to run our economy into the ground. At the same time they are setting explosive mines under the financial underpinnings of America they have the audacity to call the Republicans bomb throwers for trying to restore some fiscal sanity to Washington. I think the majority of Americans are not buying this Democrat shell game any more.

  • Jim in Texas

    OK Cly, what you say about their funding may be true. (emphasis in “may”) But i noted you did not point out one factual error.

  • Clyde so busy trying to bash Watchdog he forgets the Obama doesn’t have a sterling history himself. His mother, grandparents and mentor were communists, as were his favorite professors and political mentors later on- Several of them, (Dohrn, Ayers, Hayden and Klonsky) were bomb throwing terrorists who took money from the Soviets and took terrorism training in Cuba..

    He went to Kenya to campaign for his cousin Odinga- when Odinga lost, thousands of Christians got hacked up into little pieces… Money from Loving Step Grandmother Sarah’s US non profit is sending Kenyan kids to Saudi Arabia to learn Wahhabism– you know, the same variety Bin Ladin adhered to.

    His favorite half big brother is closely affiliated with Omar al Bashir of Sudan, who among other things allows/ encourages the murder and enslavement of Christians- You can buy a healthy 12 year old girl in Sudan for a few hundred bucks.. Word from some Arab sources is, Malik Obama did..

    Oh– and while were on the subject of Malik, Shoebat is reporting the Egyptian Authorities would like to talk to him about laundering money for terrorists or something..

    Check out which side Obama’s on in Libya, Egypt and Syria and you’ll find it’s always Sunni’s with ties to the the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Qaeda

  • pdwheaton

    Not raising the debt ceiling forces the administration to BALANCE THE BOOKS and pay the interest on the debt. That step alone might be just enough tonic to restore confidence that America will be there in the future–and revive the economy. Of course, those who don’t own the debt instruments but consider themselves entitled to your tax money want to keep the gravy train rolling, but there comes a point when the reckless behavior of the big spenders needs to be corrected. If not now, when? If not this generation, then which one?

  • Dwight

    to all of you clowns crying about who does what, regardless of which side of the bias you’re on (since almost every comment is biased one way or the other) I think my dad bad the best grasp on politicians I’ve ever heard.
    Believe NONE of what you HEAR and HALF of what you SEE, and you may get close to the TRUTH

  • bill boyd

    What surplus. pure smoke.

  • Common Sense

    Please explain how a bill becomes a law without it being written.

  • Common Sense

    I’ve done my homework… Now would you care to back up your assertions with some links/citations? Please elaborate on what compromised Reagan’s 1.75 T and Obama’s 6.6 T and when those expenses were incurred even if they didn’t “hit the books” until he took office. Don’t cherry pick and try to be honest.

  • Robert James Patterson

    This is a lie and this rag is a right-wing propaganda site . . . .

  • Maxine Kreider

    John – use your brain for something other than keeping your skull from caving in. We are now 17 Trillion dollars in debt. Obama was reelected President not emperor. Prohibition was once the law of the land and now it is gone. Obama has been refusing to negotiate and even Boehner will not fall for what he did last time. We need a working government not an imperial government. I strongly support Term Limits to eliminate the Pelosis, Boehners, Reids, McCains, etc.

  • wildman

    the nigga in our white house needs to man up and own this shutdown-it’s ALL his

  • Maxine Kreider

    I totally agree.

  • Maxine Kreider

    we do not default if we pay the interest on the debt. Obama has a spending and credibility problem.

  • bindare

    It may be a right wing site but what Obama said is public record and you can google it. Where is the lie.

  • Jerry Colon

    he is a lying pigface

  • Jeff Brown

    Raising the debt ceiling is because of a spending problem, There are checks in the checkbook but no funds. Working five years with no real budget gives them no controlled money flow…

  • Rogir Wabbit

    uckfay ooyay ipshitday

  • Rob Carey

    what part is the lie? that obama said it? was he lying then, or his he lying now?

  • akansan

    He’s such a tool and he thinks we’re all idiots! Those that voted for him are.

  • akansan

    He’s an idiot but you’re a racist. You’re worse. We’re all created equal no matter our skin color. Comments like this really hurt the conservative cause.

  • wildman

    and you are a fuking douchebag- trying to bully anyone with a differing opinion than yours- so take that and shove it straight into your holier than tho ass

  • wildman

    spoken like a true ovomit ball sak suking libtard– all from the comfort from yer mommas basement- speaking of yo momma I was unaware fo your momma n daddy being brother n sista so that may explain your fukin inbred ignant posts- have a nice day and remember be very very quiet as I are huntin wabbits you fukin fag

  • Burt Tabor

    Your wrong Jeff. There is PLENTY of money. We are paying the higest taxes in history. Yet, he stands up there and say’s he hasn’t raised taxes and his suporters eat it up and believe him. There is such a rediculas amount of money flowing into the government it is sickening, and yet, they still spend more then they make by millions a day and see no problem with it at all. They continue to plan ways and taxes to get more of your money so they see no reason to cut their spending.

  • ELLIE

    You wouldn’t accept anything that I would tell you. I have a daughter that says she is a Progressive”. She voted for Obama. She refuses to even read anything neagative about the Dumbocrats. You all are just so blind! Well, when he loads us all up and takes us to concentration camps, maybe then you will be sorry you supported the idiot. I do not have time nor patience to try to get you all to see how evil this man is. He hates America and all of us.If he cared about us, he would stop spending. All he wants is a blank check. HE IS AN IDIOT! .

  • ELLIE

    9 trillion dollars is missing from the federal reserve. Wonder who has that money?

  • tiredofitall

    How about cutting funding for all of the pork projects? Anyone heard of a budget?

  • Michael John Tatro

    650 Million Dollars per year in Welfare money to ILLEGAL Immigrants in Los Angeles, BUT We cannot cut spending?……………These People are Totally Dysfunctional! ………..No Money to trim anywhere………Nope, just can’t find a thing to cut?…….Really?

  • George Alvarez

    Take Obama’s clock out of your mouth!

  • George Alvarez

    Take Obama’s clock out of your mouth! Unless you like to swallow.

  • George Alvarez

    Take Obama’s clock out of your mouth! Unless you really like to swallow

  • George Alvarez

    Please take Obama’s clock out of your mouth! Unless you like to swallow.

  • George Alvarez

    FOX News Channel (FNC) achieved a rare television milestone today in clinching
    ten years as the number one news network in cable television. Having surpassed
    CNN in January 2002, FNC has now reigned over the cable news universe for an
    entire decade while continuing to outpace both CNN and MSNBC combined in total
    viewership, according to Nielsen Media Research.

  • LibertyLane

    They should read his speech back to him as a response.

  • Michael John Tatro

    It’s hard to win an election when you are running against Santa Claus!

  • Common Sense

    Actually, I am very much interested in reading any factual information you have that backs up your assertions… If you have such facts then you should not be concerned and would allow them to speak for themselves instead of falling back on personal opinions and “because I said so”.

    I’m extending an olive branch for you to educate those of us who you believe are uninformed… so please enlighten us with your facts and supporting data on the debt, deficits, recession, recovery, spending and the concentration camps you mentioned.

  • Common Sense

    Are we clear on the issue of raising the debt ceiling?

    Please explain the “surplus smoke”.

  • Anthony Morris

    I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Imagine there is a lake that is so full of fish that they are dying off and choking the other fish to death. The solution is NOT to dig the lake bigger then ADD MORE FISH! Raising the debt ceiling and printing more money is just making the problem bigger, not solving it. Enough is enough. Stop raising the debt ceiling and start trimming the fat. I recommend starting with the fat around 90% of the congress’ midsections.

  • Sharon Brevik

    Sharon Brevik

    What you idiots do not understand is that we had NO DEBT—-when George Bush took over….Free and clear……..George Bush ran up the debt into the TRILLIONS..President Obama took over this debt. He was saddled with it. If you are smart enough to check records, see where he STANDS ON SPENDING, COMPARED with all the rest of the Presidents, he is at the bottom, has spent the least……PLUS, right now, today, the 11 of Oct, 2013, HE HAS LOWERED the debt by 50%. Raising the debt ceiling does not mean incurring NEW DEBTS, IT MEANS paying the ones that Congress, not the President, has already approved. If you are going to make comments, please make intelligent ones. President Obama has done an outstanding job……..The Republicans have made asses of themselves and are destroying this great nation. We will take care of this come next election…….

  • patrick schuppe

    finnially they are talking on the budget and rising the debt for once.

  • no_limit_neckbeard

    That’s the biggest load of crap I’ve ever read: Bathhouse Barry and his Socialist Party of FAIL have added $7T to the national debt in just 5 years, more than Bush 43 added in 8 years.

  • Truthseeker

    Really? What planet did you come from that you can say there was no debt? According to every liberal poll and study done, people say the nation was in debt at 5 TRILLION dollars. And Bush came along, and doubled that debt. To TEN trillion. And here we are, five years after Bush, and Obama has raised it to SEVENTEEN TRILLION. Seriously? In only four years, Obama has spent more than Bush’s EIGHT years. But what do I know, right? Numbers and facts don’t mean anything to liberals.
    While I didn’t vote for Bush, I certainly don’t blame him for having to spend all that money to bail out the economy. Remember the wonderful law signed by Clinton? Housing market? That stuff? Ruined our country’s housing market with his BS, and Bush had no CHOICE but to spend. Obama? Spends on frivolous “Green” companies that are money pits. Spends on GM when they should have gone bankrupt. Spends on foreign interests instead of domestic help.
    But oh, he’s YOUR chosen one, so he can do no wrong.
    Stop drinking the kool aid and open your eyes, woman! Obama is the WORST president in US history, and he will go down in the history books as being so! And as to your ridiculous numbers of lowering the debt by 50%? Are you effing kidding me? When has the debt DEcreased? O_o It is still at SEVENTEEN TRILLION! Christ on a crutch! You truly believe these ridiculous things you read on libtard sites, don’t you?
    And no, I don’t watch FOX news, nor MSNBC. Both of those networks are owned by big corporations, and both of them are made to simply say right or left. I’ll stick with yahoo news. At least they report from BOTH sides, and the news as it happens.

  • Sharon Brevik

    WHEN CLINTON LEFT OFFICE, THERE WAS NO DEBT, AT ALL. CHECK IT OUT!!!

  • Sharon Brevik

    You are totally full of BS…………get some reports other than Fox News………

  • no_limit_neckbeard

    The national debt was at $5,674,178,209,886.86 on 9-30-2000, which is the end of the federal fiscal year. You are delusional, Sharon.

  • Truthseeker

    So you’re saying Liberal Democrats were all wrong when it comes to them saying Bush doubled the national debt? Interesting turn of events. >:D

  • Maxine Kreider

    sorry but he is right – Obama has added 7 Trillion to the national debt..those are the facts. When Obama took office the debt was 10 now it is 17. Simple math.

  • Maxine Kreider

    We need a complete audit of the Fed, IRS

  • Maxine Kreider

    and you are undoubtedly a creepy little demtroll.. crawl back into your hole

  • no_limit_neckbeard

    National Debt on 9-30-2000: $5,674,178,209,886.86
    National Debt on 9-30-2008: $10,024,724,896,912.49
    Increase during 8 years of Bush 43: ~$4.35 Trillion

    National Debt on 9-30-2012: $16,066,241,407,385.89
    Increase during 4 years of Bathhouse Barry: ~$6.04 Trillion

    Source: http://www.treasurydirect.gov/govt/reports/pd/histdebt/histdebt_histo5.htm

    NOW who’s full of BS, Sharon?!

  • pawanna

    forgot 9-11 and the housing bust caused by the democrats? – study up — your ignorance may be bliss to you – but “President Obama has done an outstanding job” is the funniest yet…….. sheeple rule – baaaaaa baaaaaa

  • pawanna

    Clinton had a republican senate and a republican house…. did you forget that? – Clinton was too busy in the oval office getting his private parts caressed – sheeple rule – baaaa baaaa

  • pawanna

    Sharon, Sharon – I would rather be full of bull shit than Obama shit that is ruining this country – I will see you here in 5 more years and you will see just what a 3rd world county is…. shame on you –

  • pawanna

    and – a lot of that debt came from the housing bust caused by the democrat led house and senate…. sheeple rule – baaaaa baaaaa –

  • pawanna

    how about cutting the salary and benefits of our politicians first? – I am 4 that –

  • pawanna

    you won’t hear that from the liberal media – now will we?

  • Bud

    Sharon, you are wrong. Clinton never leoered the debt and neither has Obama. The facts are the facts.

  • Bud

    Lowered. sorry

  • Kat L

    Seems to me like Sharon is confusing national debt with budget. 🙂

  • Balance101

    Clinton did spend less money than than the projected budget. He had a surplus, or extra money left over. However, the national debt was still well into the trillions. It’s like having some money in savings and still owing a ton more. Personally, you could use that money for paying down some debt, emergency money, or whatever. Governmentally, it was a start towards financial responsibility, but wasn’t a debt killer…unfortunately. The financial crises created by financial irresponsibility, leading to housing crises and supposed banking crises at the end of the Bush administration, and the reaction by both administrations multiplied that debt by the trillions.

  • Balance101

    Sharon,
    It’s obviously an emotional subject, but fox news isn’t the source of the national debt facts. Neckbeard is right and shows you where you can find the facts. And, that data is from September of a year ago. Today’s data shows the debt over 17 trillion. We’ve hit the exponential curve and are seeing our debt multiplying instead of just adding upward. Our government borrows more money just to pay the “minimum” payment. In other words, we are just paying on the interest and not even the principle. Whoever is in charge must face this fact and deal with it or we’re all in for even more trouble than we have now.

  • Eric Superfluous Man

    You’re just completely wrong.

    There was a huge debt when Clinton left office.

    Check it out.

  • Eric Superfluous Man
  • RYAN

    legalize marijuana and tax it. Won’t fix things right away but in the long run at least it will be helping since 50% of the nation smokes marijuana.

  • Barry Schlask

    Here are the facts Sharon now please make an intelligent decision and research.

    > Ronald Reagan’s First Term – $656 billion increase

    > Ronald Reagan’s Second Term – $1.036 trillion increase

    > George H.W. Bush’s Term – $1.587 trillion increase

    > Bill Clinton’s First Term – $1.122 trillion increase

    > Bill Clinton’s Second Term – $418 billion increase

    > George W. Bush’s First Term – $1.885 trillion increase

    > George W. Bush’s Second Term – $3.014 trillion increase

    > Barack Obama’s First Term – $5.806 trillion increase

  • Robert James Patterson

    You are all too funny, we are using these comments to decided where we can house our troops first, get your guest room ready . . . . . .

  • Robert James Patterson

    Hey, it ain’t me who is the dirty KOCH suckers, it is you nimrod tea baggers, traitors and enemy’s of democracy every single one of ya!

  • Robert James Patterson
  • Breezeyguy

    Keep the debt limit. Sell Obama’s motorcade to avoid default.

  • Breezeyguy

    A nation should not have debt. A young person takes out a loan because they hope to grow with it and pay it back. An older person takes out a loan to start a business or something, and pay it back. Anybody might take out a small loan to buy a car or something, and pay it back. But there is no excuse for a nation to have perpetual debt.

    If a nation has no plans to reduce its debt, and pay it ALL back, then it is doomed. The debt should be 0, or on its way to 0.

  • Bill T Smith

    Obozzo free spending and dgendra blame bush for his spending while obozzo keeps spendin and reaches 17 trillon in 5 years and those that stand behind th lyee in cthe white and his so said open to the public but he hidden more then any president dont we all agree its time for impeachment and l willing to bet it be double deficte the n this year. So mr president time for u to step down an omit your high crimes.

  • Valtom

    Sharon – Before you post such a comment, you might want to get educated between the ANNUAL budget and the NATIONAL debt. Clinton did have 2-3 years when the ANNUAL budget was balanced, primarily because Newt Gingrich and the Republicans controlled the House and ‘sat’ on his spending!! When Clinton left office the NATIONAL debt had gone from $4.5 TRILLION to $5.6 TRILLION.

    Under George Bush the NATIONAL debt went from $5.6 TRILLION in 2001 to $8.6 TRILLION in 2006 — the economy was booming, housing values were up, stock market steady, gasoline at $1.53, food stamps down and folks felt good about the direction of the country.

    Then Pelosi and Reid took over Congress in 2007 and Gov’t spending SKYROCKETED to 27.3% of GDP from 21.4%. It was the largest peacetime expansion of Gov’t spending in U.S. history!! After taking office in 2009, with spending and debt already at record high levels, BO proceeded to pass an $830 BILLION Stimulus full of Dem ‘pork, Auto Bailouts, mortgage relief plans, the Dodd-Frank financial reforms and the unwanted $1.7 TRILLION ObamaCare entitlement. In other words, total RUN-AWAY spending by CHILDREN with a TAXPAYER credit card. Thank God with historical Republican wins in 2010 the Libs spending was slowed when Tea Party Republicans took back the House. Try to get EDUCATED and SMART.

  • Valtom

    I forgot to deal with this totally false statement by that dumb Nancy Pelosi (repeated by BO) that he “has reduced the deficit by 1/2 in his first term”. Again, they both are trying to use smoke and mirrors on the ANNUAL budget. He claims he inherited a $1.3 Trillion 2009 ANNUAL budget deficit, which means he would have to cut $650 Billion over 4 years. The Annual deficit in 2012 was $1.09 trillion. So Obama did not meet his pledge on this phony target, but dummies like you fall for his BS. He remains the biggest spending Pres. in history!!!

  • Valtom

    You are the dumbest commenter I have seen. Please read the replies and GET EDUCATED on Annual budget vs. National Debt before you continue making a fool out of yourself.

  • SofiesVoice

    The Republicans made asses of themselves? Dear Sharon, you have just made a bigger ass of yourself with your uneducated comments….No wonder your mascot is an ASS!

  • Maxine Kreider

    I still swear when I hear about Barney Frank and Chris Dodd…Those two then wrote the Dodd-Frank law…which has really almost killed small business and small banks. I am glad someone else actually sees what the Dems actually did.

  • blake99

    This site draws data directly from the US Govt

    http://www.usgovernmentdebt.us/

    Deficit represents the imbalance for a single year,

    Debt represents the accumulation of deficits from all previous years up through & including the current

  • Wild Biker Bill

    I find the idea that the Right has to offer the Left something just to get them to show up at the negotiating table ludicrous. Of course North Korean leaders Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un as well as Iranian leadership do this all the time. It is almost always futile.

  • Bart Smith

    99% of what you said I can agree with, but you’ve fallen for the Democrats’ and media’s lie about the debt ceiling. Raising it is not necessary for the government to pay it’s debts. All previously incurred debt is backed by the full faith and credit of the US by law, and will be covered regardless of whether the debt ceiling is raised. Raising the debt ceiling allows the government to take on NEW debt and increase spending. It has nothing to do with paying the old debt.

    There is about 10 times the amount needed to service existing debt coming into the Treasury on a daily basis. It would just be a matter of prioritizing where that money is spent. If you break down the numbers, there is enough tax money coming in to service the debt, pay for defense, SS, Welfare, and all other “mandatory” spending with money left over.

    Saying we need to raise the debt ceiling or we’ll default is like me saying, “I need a new Visa or I won’t be able pay my Master Card bill. For goodness sake, you can’t expect me to give up buying new big screen TV’s, video games and eating out every night at the most expensive restaurant in town. Though my current house is twice as big as I need, there is absolutely no way I’m not buying that newer, bigger house with the mortgage that’s 3 times my income. Even though my take home pay is 10 times the monthly Visa payment, and I have enough coming in to pay it, my current mortgage, electric bill, grocery bill, and everything else I need to pay with money left over, I’m just not paying Visa unless someone else loans me more money.”

    The part in quotes is exactly how Obama and the Democrats are behaving.

  • Wild Biker Bill

    No problem, Sharon: Right Here,

    http://www.treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/current

    I arbitrarily popped in a date of 2000-01-10 – just before the typical inaugural date of the next President. The debt was $5,755,362,337,349.58 Or are you going to say the U.S. Department of the Treasury doesn’t know its own business?

  • Wild Biker Bill

    And this site is the US Department of the Treasury

    http://www.treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/current

  • SofiesVoice

    Akansan, you are assuming wildman is a conservative….maybe he is liberal democrat finally waking up to who is really to blame for the shutdown. The conservatives are not the only ones hurting. Yeah, he is racist.

  • rollingstone

    Me thinks Sharon is too busy drinking the Kool Aid to have time to get confused about ANYTHING of substance!

  • rockyvnvmc

    Continually raising the Nat’l. Debt Limit is fiscal Insanity leading to National suicide ! The addiction to spending must stop Now !

  • Truthseeker

    So yet another lib troll on a conservative sight. Interesting that liberals feel the need to do things, in this way, as you have. But people like myself, obviously, don’t.
    Name calling and insults rarely work to prove a point in your favor. It only shows you have no real argument.
    As an example? What positive or negative do you have to offer for this particular article? Laughter about something else entirely? Interestingly enough, that’s a typical liberal ploy, which certainly doesn’t work.
    But that’s the definition of insanity.

    Doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.

  • Truthseeker

    So because people of the Tea Party refuse to submit to tyranny, like the original Boston Tea Party, people are traitors? Perhaps, sir, you really need to wake up to reality and learn the difference between traitors to a country, and traitors to politicians. Politicians work for us, not the reverse, and they need to learn that.
    And so you know, I’ll educate you this one time, so you can sleep well at night.
    When people tell you to stop drinking the Kool Aid, it is not a racist comment. It is in reference to the Jones-town Massacre, when the whole congregation drank the kool aid and committed suicide. Education, sir, doesn’t mean going to school for decades, but learning the truth in history.
    So endeth the lesson.

  • Truthseeker

    It’s called sarcasm, Neut. Look it up on the net and you’d understand it.

  • John_Sellers

    Wrong again. You’ve been listening to the Republican political propaganda machine without checking the facts.

    You obviously didn’t listen to his news conference where he discussed the limits his options and the reasons of those limits.

    The Department of Treasury said we are about to run out of money. But don’t listen to them, listen to your propagandists. After all here is what the Department of Treasury does:

    “​Treasury is responsible for analyzing and reporting on current and prospective economic developments in the U.S. and world economies and assisting in the determination of appropriate economic policies. Treasury conducts research to assist in the formulation and articulation of public policies and positions of the Department on a wide range of microeconomic issues.”

  • John_Sellers

    Seems to me with inflation almost always in positive territory, that we will always have to raise the debt limit just to keep even.

  • John_Sellers

    Never have debt? Do you usually buy a house with cash?

  • C6Vette

    Obozo has TRIPLED the National Debt since he took office less than 5 years ago from President Bush! Yes he has cut the Debt in half BUT half of a tripled Debt is still way ahead of what he took office with & President Bush left him with! Maybe you should brush up on your “Fuzzy Math” and lay off the “Obama Koolaid”! The National Debt is Now $17 Trillion Dollars and climbing….. FAST!!! What he is doing is Maxing out our Credit Card and asking for a higher Credit Line instead of PAYING OFF what we OWE!

    Another thing about this POS in Our WH, he HATES our Troops and Veterans and every time he needs leverage against the House he uses whatever he can to hurt them! Like closing the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorial, not allowing the WWII Honor Flight Veterans to visit their Memorial, possibly for the last time in their life! Not 3 days later ALLOWS an Illegal Alien Protest on the Washington Mall, complete with stage, sound & an abundance of Democrats that Benefit for these Illegal Alien Votes!

    PLEASE pay attention and do your homework before you criticize anyone, or anything you truly know nothing about! This Narcissistic POS in our WH is Destroying this once Great Country while you stand by and watch! Everyone here KNOWS you voted for this Community Organizer that knows absolutely nothing about running so much as a Lemonade Stand!

    Vietnam Vet/Grunt/Pointman
    “Live Free or Die”
    “Freedom is Not Free”
    Someone paid dearly for us to have the Freedom to say what we want to say & do!

  • C6Vette

    USA – Rest in Peace!

  • Robert James Patterson

    Why even SCIENCE is a LIBERAL CONSPIRACY!!!!!!

  • ligersaurus

    What kind of drugs does one consume to become this dillusional?

  • Maxine Kreider

    Sorry Sport, I honestly do listen to that dribble. I tend not to drink Republican or Democratic Kool aid. You are one of the liberal dribblers that hang on Obama’s every word like it is some kind of perverted gospel. The President does have great power and influence as to how funds are actually allocated. After 5 years it is a wonder that 37% still believe the lies. Both sides lie but Obama has the bully pulpit and the liberal media and even that isn’t enough to bring up his popularity. A new college poll came out that they put the majority (60%+) directly on Obama and the Democrats.
    Our country continues on the decline with Obama.

  • noname

    Looks like the perfect pillow mate for obama’s party, Sorry Sharon, I do not agree with you.

  • Doc Holliday

    Ineptocracy ( In-ep-toc-racy)

    A system of government where the least capable to lead are
    elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society
    least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and
    services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of
    producers.

  • Truthseeker

    And you’ve proven yet again, what an incredibly useless person you really are. No argument from you. No debate. just more madness. That’s your response to me?

    “Why even SCIENCE is a LIBERAL CONSPIRACY!!!!!!”

    That’s the typical response I expected. No real argument from your side, other than blindly typing gibberish. Drink an extra large glass of the red stuff. You’ll enjoy it. 🙂

  • victorbarney

    But, our society even more quickly will just break apart…

  • DebsFriends

    Learn to live within your means Mr. President……..we do!

  • victorbarney

    Sharon, you mean spending more money than all presidents before him combined, including Bush means that you’re NOT a Marxist mole? I’m just asking…

  • victorbarney

    C6vette, maybe she’s just part of the women alone, “gatherer’s,” just like blacks, but hers comes directly by biology, not choice, like Obama…

  • victorbarney

    Also as the ‘RIGHT” Anti-Christ”(Marxist) over u.s. of Revelation, chapter 11. Look at the irony: Now the first(Cain) really will be last and the last(Seth) really will be first to become resurrected…

  • DebsFriends

    Good grief, you are a lock-in-step liberal. Obama has tripled the debt and when it is cut, not because he cut it, but because congress cut it, he takes credit for it. By the way, this President has not passed a budget since he became President even when he had both houses……and you call everyone else idiots??? wow! lol

  • victorbarney

    Still not the issue. The issue was the promised “fundamental transformation of government” into Marxism. Please do not suggest to me that our more verbally enhanced sex didn’t understand that logic…

  • victorbarney

    Remember, Marxists like Sharon must lie because their commanded to lie in their own Marxist Manifesto!

  • patriot4life

    Sounds like Obama’s comments are coming back to bite him!

  • diane7000

    Sell Air Force One and make Obama, Michelle & Biden fly coach on reg. airlines when they go on vacations and we can save a ton of money! lol

  • SophieCT

    Actually, you are wrong. A nation must have debt. A nation is not a household. Your comparison is based on a faulty premise.

  • SophieCT

    I agree–the Republicans did not makes asses out of themselves. They were born that way.

  • RLJR1

    if the debt is’nt raised that means that the govt. would only be able to spend what taxes come in, am i wrong

  • Panhead

    I can’t get my money for Obamacare so I am going to take my toys go home

  • jim

    the first spending cut should be Obama family vacations and Obama’s salary–in fact, he should be paying rent for the White House and paying all the staff himself.

  • John_Sellers

    The “National debt” is different from the “National debt limit”. The only purpose of raising the limit is to pay for commitments already established by Congress.

  • John_Sellers

    Unfortunately “Fox News” and “news” is an oxymoron.

    Standards of journalism dictate that when you call something news, you don’t load it with political commentary and loaded judgmental statements. To do so violates every normal code of moral and ethical conduct.

    “Fox News” has the right to freedom of speech, but just don’t call it news. Unfortunately there are a lot of people who listen to this stuff and don’t even realize the intentional manipulator nature of the Beast, and take it at face value as if it were actually fact.

    Are you aware that this kind of distorted mixing of fact and opinion characterize the “news” in most dictatorships around the world? If it is different with Fox “News” please point out he difference between the two.

    For a “news caster” to report some event Obama was a part of, and in the next sentence rail against Obama and what a “lousy” president he is…. That is NOT news, it is commentary, and should be labeled as such. It should NOT be labeled “Fox News”.

    And yet I’ve seen Fox News frequently do this. In all my life I have never seen any real “news” organization do that with one exception. On that occasion there was a news program from the FBI on the radio in the J. Edgar Hoover days. They ran a segment that lobbied against existing law that constrained them.,,,and they got kicked off the air by the local stations for their trouble.

    How times have changed.

  • TwatDoc

    Hypothetical situation : Say you came Home and your house was full to the ceiling with $hit, Would you pump out the $hit or raise the ceiling ??

  • TwatDoc

    Precisely the current condition !!

  • LeAnn Addleman

    Not for long if he has his way.

  • LeAnn Addleman

    She’s not standing by and watching, she’s cheering him on and making excuses for him.

  • Tom B.

    Hey SophieCT! What is the correct premise? I’m ready to be educated.

  • MAB

    National debt causes other countries to have a stake in te value of the dollar and the strength of the American economy. Kissinger was the architect of of this in the 1960s. Of course the key is moderation. All administrations since, both Dem. and GOP have abused this notion I order to further short term political goals.

  • MAB

    Saw my typos after posting. Sorry.

  • C6Vette

    I think she really drank waaaaay too much of Obozo’s Koolaid! She is actually just repeating what the MSM is spewing on a daily basis and believes it! Really sad isn’t it? 🙁

  • LeAnn Addleman

    We all will see what’s planned but alot of us who are awake are trying to warn others who aren’t. She will experience the wrath of this current administration just like the rest of us, maybe then she’ll see who was right all along.

  • LeAnn Addleman

    And what is your excuse? Did you have to work really hard to be the way you are?

  • LeAnn Addleman

    Ah, when Clinton left office he was so low, he stole a number of valuables from the White House. So much for being upstanding.

  • Breezeyguy

    It wasn’t a comparison. It was a contrast. A household may have debt. A nation should not have debt. It makes no sense for a nation to have debt. If a nation should have debt, then when will it pay it off? Any debt = perpetual and deeper debt.

  • MerlinL14

    No, but only because every penny of Tax money would be needed to pay the interest on the $17trillion of loans or default and go bankrupt. That option would affect every country on this planet in one way or another. There would be nothing left, failure to balance your countries books by numerous governments over the decades has led to this overspend and no one realises that you do not have the means to pay it back this millennia.

  • LDR

    Please enlighten me…why is debt good for a Nation? If you owe debt, your currency is diminished by the debt you owe…your politics is swayed by the debt you owe, your decisions are swayed by the debts you owe, you can only think and act toward the greater good if you owe no one anything…tell me you don’t worry about the debt you owe and how you can reduce it? Or maybe you have no debt and thus don’t think about it’s effect on your livelihood
    .

  • gemma liar

    did U say that about GW bush when he was destroying America?? NO?? Hmmmmm,,,,,sounds like another crybaby regressive who poops in his diapers often

  • gemma liar

    yeah,,,,,,,,,,,,,,we were doing so well in the few years before that– another crybaby regressive shitbag who hates watching the white trash in this country have equality for ALL

  • gemma liar

    me thinks shitbag rolling stone is so brilliant he uses OLD quotes mandated by FOX “news” for the simpletons who watch them

  • gemma liar

    spending has been reducing,,,,, but white trash crybaby regressive shitbags such as U were NO WHERE when GW bush was killing America,,,,,,so keep crying and enjoy hillary

  • gemma liar

    and make skankbag crybaby regressive Dianne lose weight and/or grow some breasts

  • gemma liar

    and legalize gambling,,,prostitution,,, cocaine,,,,, regulate and TAX it. tax these scumbag churches who have had a FREE RIDE far too long.

  • gemma liar

    wanna bet big money on that????? Clinton handed GW bush a surplus,,,,, and when BUSH crushed America you shitbags were NO WHERE 2 be found

  • gemma liar

    Sharon,,,U are obviously an idiot as UI really think these crybaby regressive white shitbags will listen to U>? U state facts: regressives are allergic to facts,,,they just get louder,,,go birther ( c’ept for ted cruz) they claim JEEEEESUS is on their side and they change the topic when U TRY 2 pin them to a TOPIC,,,,,,,bytheway: U aren’t an idiot,,,,, but I wanted to get U going at first 🙂

  • gemma liar

    she shitbag,,,,,spending is down,,,,wars are ending,,,,, economy not ( GW bush) free falling,,,,,, and U shitbags cry about Benghazi when GW bush and CO killed over 4400 of our brave fighting force. Go suck FOX “news” pipes and repeat the “kool ade” crybaby anthem

  • gemma liar

    the drugs are called facts,,,which happily shitbags such as you who are crybaby regressives avoid taking at all costs,,,,

  • gemma liar

    enjoy Hillary U scumbag: and maybe those terrific policies of GW bush will be implemented JUST 4 U……deficit spending is receding: we are NOT in those LIE based wars and U clowns just CRYCRYCRY because FOX “news’ tells white trash to!!!

  • gemma liar

    awwww,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,is that a few of the 4400 KILLED–and thousands MAIMED– by that lovely lie-based war GW gave us and DIDNT pay for???? Awwww,,,,,,hows that 9/11 thing doing for ya? crippled economy? surplus to debt in 8 yrs? No job creation??? awwww,,,,,,,,,,he hugged a dead man

  • gemma liar

    enjoy the regressive tea party shutdonw

  • DebsFriends

    yawn…

  • Logic

    Just because Bush made poor decisions doesn’t mean we should excuse Obama from making the same mistakes. That is a weak defense on your part.

  • factcheckforyourselfplease

    The interest payment is 6.23% of the budget, easily serviceable without raising the debt limit.

  • gemma liar

    archetypal regressive reply,,,,,, those damned fact ARE boring to regressives aren’t they??

  • ligersaurus

    I read your whole profile. “Shitbag” seems to be one of your favorite insults. Are you in the third or fourth grade?

  • Robert Chappell

    It’s not quite that simple, but kinda, yeah, which would mean within a few weeks we’d be unable to pay bills we’ve already run up. Raising the debt cieling is like paying off your phone bill with a credit card… it’s not new debt, just shifted. If you don’t use the credit card and don’t have the money coming in, your owe late fees to the phone compnay and your phone gets shut off. Not a big deal, unless you do that with ALL your bills. If the US does the same thing, the world economy goes to hell. So the thing is, don’t mess with the debt cieling — instead, don’t run up so many bills. This Congress is just as spendy as any other.

  • Michele

    Obama is a complete disaster from beginning to end, Obama care is a total disaster more people will be left without healthcare than before, full time jobs are disappearing and it will put this country so far in debt we will never climb out. Wow that is what Obama said he wanted to do in his book. mmmmmmmmm maybe the guy is a complete communist! Oh yea and us conservatives DID complain when George Bush ALLOWED the DEMOCRAT controlled Congress and Senate to spend too much money.

  • BlackR1RX7

    Obama has INCREASED spending with every budget he submitted, which is why the Democrat controlled Senate has REJECTED them and why it took sooo long to finally pass a budget proposal in March, passing 50 – 49 with four Dems even voting AGAINST it. And you dare call US the uninformed… Thanks, I needed a laugh to break the monotony of my day… (Source: CNN, Mar 23, 2013) – “The non-binding plan for the 2014 budget calls for a trillion dollars in tax increases and passed 50 to 49. No Republicans voted for the bill, and four Democrats voted against it.” — Oh, and it claims to reduce the deficit by raising taxes and it’s basing the success on an average of 4% growth… ::no way::

  • June Wilson

    All I can say is Obama must think all of the American people are pretty stupid to believe anything he says. He really takes us for fools.

  • td777

    what an anal hole….a pathological liar at it again….

  • td777

    Doc: that is very funny…and quite true in this case…..

  • TIMedWork

    I am not sure it is pathological. The enormity of his ego would suggest that he simply concludes that we do not deserve the truth; that his will supersedes anything we would want, and anyone who would want it. ‘Raging egotist’ is probably more accurate than ‘pathological liar’, one who lies compulsively. He lies intentionally, with malice and aforethought.

  • TIMedWork

    The 10% of this country, who pay 74% of the bills, work 72 hour weeks on average. Is that the ‘equality’ you wanted? to pay 400% more than you now do? To work 200% more than you do? Really? Why do I think that you are not one of those who actually pay for this country’s debt? Because if you were, you would not logically take that seemingly ignorant position. Are you aware that the number of American citizens who have petitioned to leave this country permanently, renouncing their US citizenship has doubled since Obama took office? And that, to do so, they must pay 14% of their net worth as a penalty to do so; yet they are willing to pay that to leave. And that the majority of those who are leaving are also former major contributors to the Obama campaign. Check it out at the INS. Even those who helped to get him elected realize that, if he has his way, they will end up broke; and they have no intention of going broke for the ineptitude of a guy who has never run anything at all in his entire life.

  • TIMedWork

    We have no Constitutionally guaranteed right to ‘stay even’. What we do have are laws that will come down on any citizen who does not pay his bills with his own income. And to raise more income to cover more bills, he must work harder and stop spending. If this country is truly of, for and by the people, then it will operate accordingly.
    However, what we now have is a country that is being run by a handful, and subjugating the majority to pay for their desires, luxuries, lifestyles and horribly bad decisions. Right up to ‘voting for it to find out what is in it’, the height of irresponsibility; as long as they get their way.

  • TIMedWork

    This is the reason that the Constitution establishes that all taxes originate in the House of Representatives; those individuals, hired for a purpose: to represent the people, not the government.
    Obamacare, according to the Supreme Court is a tax, albeit the largest tax in history. And since it did not originate in the House, it clearly fails to meet the Constitutional requirement for a tax law. Yet we sit saddled with the burden, and therefore Obama wants even more money, yet hasn’t missed a vacation or a golf game, bet closes open air parks to ‘inflict as much pain on the people as possible’. His stated goal.
    All as he “totally transform[s] the United States of America”

  • TIMedWork

    Sophie, to test that premise, hypothesize, should we discover some untold wealth on our own soil, for which the would willingly would pay 150% of our total debt, would you suggest that we then, in order to remain a nation, find some way to rack up more debt? Seriously?

  • TIMedWork

    Sharon, ‘Annual budget’ and ‘National Debt’ are two different accounts. Clinton never eliminated the national debt. We didn’t produce enough as a nation during his presidency to do that.
    However the annual budget, which is mandated by constitutional law to be submitted annually by the president, was just another law that Obama ignored .. for 4 years. And when he finally did submit one , not one Democrat would vote to support it. It got 0 votes in the Democrat controlled Senate. Obviously, they were not as impressed by him as you seem to be.

  • sgtshel

    If we had people in the House who had a ‘set’- Obambe would have been removed from office 2 years ago!

  • Amy Polnoff

    The citizens of our country need to unite on this issue and send a message to the house. No more overspending. No more perks. No more pensions and social service workers for protections for retired politicians (they already receive retirement just like the rest of us. 3% annual salary increases (just like the majority of their employers-how can an employer continually overpay and increase salaries of their employees with unearned income?). Pay cuts across the board. Cut spending for services that can be self serviced with income generated on it’s own. No more office and building “improvements”. I am sure there is more, but this is a good beginning. We all need to remember, they are POLITICAL SERVANTS! The word “servant” means you are in servitude to another. What you do and receive is based on whoever you are in servitude under.
    We have to leave the debt ceiling where it is at and live within our means at this point in history. If we don’t, the United States will become The United States of China if we don’t put the breaks on our spending now!

  • Breezeyguy

    You’re right TIMedWork: What makes me mad is not the government shutdown, but rather the fact that the government is NOT shut down. There’s no budget or CR, yet still the money pipe flows and the gummint does whatever it wants, and shuts down whatever it wants to make the most misery. Obamacare is not funded, yet the gummint is spending money on it right now. How is that? It is utterly illegal.

    We are all 30% slaves of the gummint. Our employers take 30% of our salaries and hand it directly over to our gummint rulers before we even see it. The gummint doesn’t even have to ask for it. Tax witholding is the new slavery.

  • Breezeyguy

    No. A man may borrow money he intends to pay off. This is because a man’s earning power grows. With a nation, this is not the case (except very slightly, because of expected growth). A man should expect to pay his debts before he dies. A nation does not die. It should be paying back its debts now.

    Do you borrow money that you never intend to pay back?

    Pay back the d.mn debt.

  • danstewart

    About 50% ARE.

  • danstewart

    Well, part of his posting name is “liar”.

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    I agaree. He intentionally lies and means every word he says. He thinks the American public is too stupid to catch on. He needs to GO. NOW.

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    gemma liar………..you don’t have a clue. Go crawl back into your hole.

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    “Mr President”??? What president? We haven’t had one since 2008. But you are right, The wannabe who has kidnapped the oval office does need to live within his means, but why should he? He has all of OUR free money to spend and is probably shifting all of his to offshore banks for later use.

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    Yes we were doing well before that. You evidently don’t understand too much. The only thing wrong with this gravestone is the cause of death. It should read, “Murdered by Ovomit and the Dumocrats”

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    You are SO full of crap I can smell you from several states away.

  • TrueRedWhiteandBlue

    danstewart, unfortunately I am afraid you are correct.

  • Help the USA

    The corrupt Government officials need to take up a collection from their own illegal ill gotten gains to pay on the debt. Between Wall Street, IRS, Treasury, NLRB, Unions, DOL, Bankers, SEC, Too big to fail Corporate crooks, politicians, etc.. they should be able to “reimburse America” for their fruadulent schemes if they actually have a conscience about the ACCOUNTABILITY they owe America.

  • Truthseeker

    He’s just another Liberal Progressive trolling the site, looking to try and make an argument, as a typical LibProg will, by calling names and not using facts to back anything up. I’ve almost given up on people like that. Name calling and insults. All libs are good for these days.

  • Truthseeker

    Can you ever do anything but call people names? You give HUMANITY a bad name. Sheesh! Try using facts, figures, and actual truth to win your arguments, not name-calling. But that’s the liberal ploy, isn’t it?

  • gemma liar

    kindergarden, and the latest 1st grade fast is your beloved regressives in republican party just got lampooned . enjoy the show sheistkopf: its only beginning to crumble for all of U white trash crybabies

  • ligersaurus

    Get over yourself and learn to communicate like a human. You’re not texting idiot friends. Not one of Sharon Brevik’s statements is factual. Like the president, tell lies often enough and you start to believe them to be true.

  • gemma liar

    hey,,,,u didn’t let me know how that slaughtering of your sacred tea party cow and his cronies in dealing with aTRUE president did 4 ya??? all u guys did was cry and threaten: thus weakening an already teetering GOP platform. Im soooooo delighted to see your swiss cheese rusting battleship sinking under its own atavistic weight. NOTE: gw bush destroyed this country ( almost as he ran out of time) by implementing useless -longterm- policies of your “saint Reagan” which as we all NOW know do NOT create jobs( shipped overseas escalation under the gipper) and Reagan himself really started selling our DEBT to asia, NOW U crybaby regressives just shake your rattle. enjoy the new America: tired of the old christian white trash scum status quo. welcome to progress you tired fool,,,,,,I am very well read and most of what she says above IS correct,,,,,, unlike the FOX “news” shitbags who get paid top dollar selling total falsehoods to white trash micropenile dinosaur”brains” such as you—-

  • ligersaurus

    Parrot the party line. Blame Republicans for everything from sunspots to Katrina. Explain why Obama’s approval index rating is -15. MINUS FIFTEEN! 28% strongly approve but 43% strongly disapprove of his performance. My comments are not opinions gleaned from Fox News. Any fool can look around at the state of the country and see the effects of your so-called “progressive” leaders. Even people in other countries can see the USA going down the tubes under Obama.

  • gemma liar

    hey spongehead,,,,, crying about obamas approval ratings whilst the TEA PARTY and GOP is falling faster is a very innnnn-teresting strategy. as 4 my vehement umbrage toward s Christian trash? I hate all religions: especially Christianity as it ( in this country especially) plays elitism times a thousand by TRYING to sell some dead guy as GOD and if we DONT believe their way we all burn in (their) hell??? the effects of regressive republicans starting with Reagan is now tantamount in the slow decay of America ( SEE: selling our debt to asia/ outsourcing our jobs overseas) I prefer to remain a centrist liberal; conservative financially and very very liberal socially. U may now send your infantile reply

  • ligersaurus

    As a spongehead, I tend to absorb factual information and develop my own opinions based on observation as opposed to your repeating everything Piers Morgan, Chris Matthews, Al Sharpton, or any of the other liberal talking heads say.
    I wasn’t crying about obama’s dismal (and ever dropping) approval ratings. I am laughing.