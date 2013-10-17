Mayor Stothert’s election didn’t soothe race and crime issues on north side

Joe Jordan | Nebraska Watchdog

When Jean Stothert was taking the mayor’s office from Jim Suttle, her campaign did well across the city.

With one exception: North Omaha.

The city’s predominately black ward voted for Suttle 71-29.

Thursday (tonight) for the 3rd time in less than six months, Stothert meets some of those voters face-to face, another town hall style get-together.

What’s likely?

Nebraska Watchdog’s Joe Jordan reports (see video above) that on key north side issues, such as crime and race, the mayor has her work cut out for her.

