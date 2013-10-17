Home  >  Nebraska  >  Zero: Number of Nebraskans Obamacare navigators have signed up

Zero: Number of Nebraskans Obamacare navigators have signed up

By   /   October 17, 2013  /   News

Part 37 of 97 in the series Obamacare
GLITCHES: Obamacare navigators in Nebraska have not been able to sign up a single person for insurance, two weeks into the rollout.

GLITCHES: Obamacare navigators in Nebraska have not been able to sign up a single person for insurance, two weeks into the rollout.

 

By Deena Winter | Nebraska Watchdog

Updated 8:20 p.m. Thursday
LINCOLN — Two weeks into the roll out of Obamacare’s online health insurance market, the two organizations chosen to help uninsured Nebraskans navigate the system haven’t been able to sign up a single person for coverage.

Community Action of Nebraska was awarded about $562,000 and The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska nearly $38,000 to help people find health insurance on the federally run insurance exchange that began operating — and we use that term loosely — Oct. 1.  The online marketplace, Healthcare.gov, repeatedly freezes, says “come back later” or crashes when people attempt to create an account so they can shop around for a plan.

Roger Furrer, executive director of Community Action, was tasked with helping nearly 40,000 uninsured Nebraskans navigate Obamacare. The group hired 62 “navigators” to educate Nebraskans and walk them through the enrollment process.

Although Community Action had received about 450 calls as of Wednesday, Furrer wasn’t aware of a single person who had successfully navigated the process, either online or by phone.

“It’s still an exercise in frustration for most people,” he said. “We are finally starting to get people past the barrier of creating their account.”

Jan Henderson, spokeswoman for the Ponca Tribe, said they haven’t been able to sign anyone up either.

“Our navigators are still having problems accessing the application online,” she said via email. “We try several times a day and have called the (toll free) number in which we are told that they are experiencing technical difficulties.”

The tribe is charged with helping American Indians in 15 counties navigate the new health insurance program.

Furrer said people would get close, and then the website would crash. One person was very close to success — at the verification stage — when some of the information they’d already entered didn’t pull through.

“We knew that it was going to be a rough start,” he said. “I don’t think that we estimated that it would be as slow as it was.”

Furrer said Nebraskans have been very patient and polite about the glitches, but their patience is wearing thin after two weeks.

“They basically just want confirmation that they’re not the only ones having the same problem,” he said. “The number of frayed tempers is beginning to increase … It’s a totally understandable reaction. I totally get it. We would love to be able to fix it.”

But fix it he can’t, since Nebraska is one of nearly three dozen states that opted not to create their own insurance markets and instead left it up to the feds.

He thinks part of the problem is most of his clients are trying to sign up during the day, during peak traffic times.

Although the crush of people trying to get on the site was initially blamed for the glitches, experts increasingly believe the site was bogged because initially, people were required to first set up an account and divulge personal information. The site now allows people to check out the prices before setting up an account.

That’s what puzzled Lincoln accountant Todd Blome when he tried to use the website to see what the marketplace had to offer after learning his individual Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska plan was being cancelled and he’d have to pay a 65 percent higher premium for a similar plan that complies with Obamacare mandates.

Courtesy photo

STICKER SHOCK: Todd Blome’s family’s premiums will increase 65 percent under Obamacare if they want to stay on a plan comparable to their current individual plan.

Whereas he got his previous plan by shopping around on ehealthinsurance.com without having to divulge personal information first, on Healthcare.gov comparison shopping is the last step.

“This is so backwards and counterintuitive,” he said. “What other e-commerce site handles a product shopping and purchase experience like this?”

After two days of trying to log in to Healthcare.gov, he finally succeeded, but then was asked “a bunch of personal information,” including his Social Security number, email address, income and phone number.

“I’m not interested in the government’s full body cavity search so I entered some bogus information,” Blome said. “The page crashed when I clicked to go to the next screen.”

He wasn’t able to log in again the next day and after several days of trying he said, “I’m done trying.”

Blome decided to directly contact the four insurance companies selling policies on the Nebraska exchange. He can buy a policy directly from them since he’s not eligible for a federal tax credit anyway. Blue Cross is one of the companies, and their options are the same ones he’d already been presented (the cheapest is a 55 percent increase in his premium).

He wasn’t able to get pricing from two of the companies, and the fourth company, CoOpportunity (a cooperative created with federal financing) had a cheaper premium ($750 versus $826) but with higher co-pays and much higher out-of-network costs.

He plans to shop on ehealthinsurance.com again when they have new plans available later this fall.

“I’m officially done with the federal exchange,” he said. “My patience and tolerance for dealing with this government-run mess has reached its limit. I’m actually very blessed that I don’t have to purchase my insurance through the government exchange. I feel sorry for those that have to.”

  • gerardharbison

    Esurance wants you to shop around, and make a decision to buy something because you like it. Obama doesn’t want you to shop around before you make a commitment, because they don’t want you to see the unsubsidized price and run away screaming.

    I like this article. It contains a lot of actual facts and reporting. An interesting companion piece by Philip Klein in the Washington Examiner looks at ObamaCare from the other end. Insurance execs are saying the trickle of applications coming through are hopelessly corrupted, with multiple, different applications from the same person, without timestamps. And they say the critical deadline is Jan. 1, at which point thousands of people who think they have insurance will find out they don’t, because of foul ups in the system. That’s 2.5 months to fix everything, with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays wedged in there.

    What I don’t understand is that Dems claim to care deeply about health care. If one cared so deeply, why would one allocate a mere 6 months to get it done, and produce something so completely trashy?

  • BossMan

  • HuGnu

    There is still almost two full months before someone NEEDS to sign up in order to get coverage starting January 1st, and the Open Enrollment lasts until March of 2014.
    No one should defend shoddy web design, but many websites are best redesigned by the real use anyway.
    Nebraska could have developed its own exchange and had a system like the one in California that actually works for people, but our Governor said no. This was a dumb decision, and one that hurts Nebraskans.
    No one is required to use the Healthcare.gov site, although there should be an expectation that this works well and works well SOON. Still, I doubt very many are really ready to commit to an insurance plan until they know all the data. With all the misinformation, I am sure most are confused and many are cautious. That should be expected.
    I sincerely hope that Mr Blome gets his insurance needs taken care of soon. Then maybe Deena can find another person to talk to about Obamacare. Or maybe we will be following him through his medical care next year.

  • HuGnu

  • gerardharbison

    Oh good, intelligent comment.

    If you really cared, you’d not have screwed it up.

  • gerardharbison

  • Chaz in Kenesaw

    When I retired and my military reserves pension started, I was also covered by Tricare health insurance. I was able to drop my health insurance thru my job. Checking on the cost if I had stayed on BC/BS, under Obama care, my monthly premium for almost the exact coverage/deductables would have saved me $102 a month. My generous employer had covered 80% of the premium. I already got one benefit, my last annual physical was “free” in that it had no co-pay.

  • gerardharbison

    Read the Examiner article. There’s less time than you think. If you enroll in March, you’ll pay the fine.

    The Obama administration is in denial. You can’t fix something you don’t want to know is broken.

    Nebraska could also have had its own website like Hawaii or Delaware, both of which are worse than healthcare.gov. Besides, are you arguing that Nasty Dave Heineman would have overseen a better exchange than Saint Barack the Wonderful? I’m sure Dave will be pleased. And even if Nebraska had its own site, it would still have to interact with the federal servers, which are kerflooie.

  • HuGnu

  • LukeinNE

    Dude….they’ve had *three years* and hundreds of millions of dollars to get this right, and they’re not even close. As for California, as of two days ago they have *zero* confirmed enrollees. – http://www.forbes.com/sites/dandiamond/2013/10/14/how-many-people-have-enrolled-in-obamacare-an-early-look/

    This is a catastrophe across the board, and there’s a reason conservatives oppose putting anything this big under the direction of the government. You can’t blame Republicans for this mess, the Democrats passed a law that doesn’t work with no GOP votes, and Democrat-run governments, federal and state, are botching the delivery systems across the country.

  • HuGnu

    Fines will be prorated for the part of the year you did not have insurance. It may turn out that they will be waived for this group. The point is that many will not sign up until they absolutely have to, so this false sense of urgency is ridiculous.
    The website is being repaired as per contract. It is silly to assume that it would not be.
    Actually, the idiot Governor would only have to stand out of the way, and the real leaders in Nebraska could have designed a Website. As Obama did not design the website and is not responsible for its working or not, neither would Hineyman.
    You know not what you are talking about and continue to invent new reasons to dislike something.
    Either sign up or don’t but QUIT YOUR BITCHING.

  • Curious

    Dude….Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, etc, etc, did not work right out of the gate either. You pooped and peed your pants for at least two years fright after you came out of the gate also. Get over it! The Affordable Care Act is here to stay! Yea!

  • Bam

  • HuGnu

    YAWN – These talking points have expired. Please select a more current argument or sit quietly until you actually know something

  • Bam

  • Curious

    Maybe you think HuGnu had zero defense but how do you justify that Repubs cost this country $25 Billion to shut down the government trying to defund “Obama” care? Justify that cost to the people! This President was elected to office twice by the people and one of the reasons was the ACA. The joke is on you radicals, you are to quote Newt Gingrich, “dying on the vine”.

  • We were promised that the costs wouldn’t increase. Broken Promises!!! ACA Failure continues. #StillSeems

  • Bam

    How about Obama cost us that by trying (and succeeding) in saddling out kids with another TRILLION dollars in debt? He was NOT reelected for ACA – Obama’s victory in 2012 turned on many issues, including immigration, foreign policies toward China and in the Middle East, and the environment. It is disingenuous to say his election affirmed voter support for ACA.

    Poll after poll before, during and after revealed the majority of Americans don’t like ACA and want it substantially revised or repealed. Obama and the Senate have repeatedly ignored those polls.

  • gerardharbison

    Medicaid still doesn’t work very well.

    And you weren’t fined for not using it.

  • gerardharbison

  • gerardharbison

    When we had a Democrat President who wasn’t a joke, he used to have a sign on his desk that read “The buck stops here”. Obama probably thinks that’s racist.

    Actually, I know a great deal about healthcare.gov. i’ve been through some of the deluge of .js files it sends to clients. On the other hand, as far as I can tell, you are just an OFA shill, who seems to know nothing about website design or architecture.

    And no, I’m not going to stop pointing out the flaws in your messiah’s signature project. If you don’t like what I post, don’t read it.

  • gerardharbison

  • HuGnu

    So sad to see that after all the information that you have been through, that you have so little to show for it. You make the most idiotic of statements that show despite what you may “know” you obviously do not understand much, or are simply unable to see beyond your partisan beliefs.
    You need to set aside you desire to bring down Obama when you are trying to sound like you know what you are talking about. Otherwise, you are just one more idiot saying things he does not understand.

  • HuGnu

    You were never promised this, and it is not relevant to the discussion. You cannot just repeat some bad bumper sticker talking point.

  • Bam

  • Bam

  • HuGnu

    All plans are to have the annual physical paid, as this is one of the ideas that will lower overall healthcare emergency usage, and promote a more positive health attitude rather than using doctors when you are near death.

  • Bam

  • HuGnu

    Sorry that you are unable to see the difference between noting your negative outlook on all things with your desire to focus only on one word.
    Seems that you have the childish inability to look at the totality, and instead just look to attack.
  • Curious

    You know what Bam…I am not going down this road with you. I could say SHIT you would say Crap and never would we agree. President Obama has been a great president regardless of all the attempts of the Mitch McConnells, Ted Cruzes, Rand Pauls, Sarah Palans, and on and on. You people are a deranged minority who’s time has come and gone. Hopefully now that you all have made fools of yourselves with this government shut down and ran the debt up another $25 Billion dollars we can get back to working on creating jobs, fixing the problems with immigrations and all the other things you mentioned our president wanted to do. Of course he could not do them because the party of obstruction AKA Republicans have been working overtime since he was sworn in as President. We will see you at the polls Mr. Wacko!

  • gerardharbison

    I gather your name is Rich. Rich, there’s something you should learn about debate. You win a debate by showing your adversary’s points are absurd or illogical, or his facts are incorrect. Simply calling them names like ‘idiotic’ convinces nobody.

    I feel sorry for you. English is clearly not your native language. But your problem isn’t style, it’s substance. I don’t think you’ve posted a single substantial fact on this thread.

  • HuGnu

    Nothing here says that COST would not increase, and the aggregate totals are not available.
    Now I realize that some people choose to focus on the concrete, and are not comfortable with abstract thinking, but come one, surely you can think beyond what others tell you.

  • gerardharbison

  • gerardharbison

    I see, your mind is made up, and you resent facts being used in the discussion.

  • gerardharbison

    He hates facts, and prefers fairy tales, which he calls ‘abstract thinking’.

  • HuGnu

    You can gather (or assume) anything you want from your little friend. However, you are not debating, as you are not putting up anything factual, just continuing your usual bitching using talking points that you claim to understand, but obviously do not.
    Idiotic is not a name, but a description of you actions. And as you hold fast to this absurd reality, you must claim the name for yourself.
    Nice try at trying to hijack this thread to follow the Baits and Masterbaits techniques. This only proves that you have nothing of value to share, and are just interesting in arguing, but not in discussion.
    Let me know when and if you actually want to have a discussion, and are willing to put off you clowning.

    Since the state on Nebraska has nothing to do with it. Maybe it is the Democratic oligarchy in Washington DC who only care that they got the law passed but not how it functions. I find it truly amazing that libs have no problem blaming everything on Republicans. Can’t you people take responsibility for anything? You were told by the Republicans this would happen. Obama lied to you. Try living in realty for a change.

  • HuGnu

  • HuGnu

    Where did you use a fact?
    All you do is bitch and complain without offering anything real.
    Yes my mind is made up, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am not require to listen to your rants first, am I?

  • gerardharbison

    You haven’t started to debate yet. Would you like to?

  • HuGnu

    What do you mean the State of Nebraska has nothing to do with it? Maybe you are not understanding this very much. But the rates are not determined in DC. The companies do that on their own, and Nebraska allows more increase than most states.

  • HuGnu

    Not really. I am not sure if you have a real position.
    Hating everything that Obama does and says is nothing worth debating. You just like to bitch. So go ahead and play with your little friend, and leave the discussion to others.
    Thanks

  • gerardharbison

    See the first post in this subthread, where I cited an article from the Washington Examiner. There you will find out the federal health exchange is passing non-timestamped, multiply duplicated applications to insurance companies, which are then unable to process them. That’s a real issue, Rich.

    Another issue is that the whole effort wasn’t started until the spring of this year. That’s far too little time. There is really no excuse; ObamaCare was passed in 2010. That’s another real issue.

    You are absolutely not required to read anything I say. But yet you seem to.

  • gerardharbison

  • guest

    How about because government does not have solutions? They are like the Keystone Cops. And those who follow like lemmings off a cliff?

  • guest

  • HuGnu

  • gerardharbison

    Well, no. Reporting real, actual problems with the exchanges is not bitching. Wild rants in bad English that contain nothing but insults, now that is bitching.

    My position is that the federal health exchange, and the information processing system that underlies it, is incredibly incompetently designed. I know many people far more knowledgeable about this than I, and their opinion is universally that the flaws are fundamental and structural, and that it will never work well. I think this is shameful, given the vast resources that were pumped into it.

    Obama is a remarkable clever politician and an absolutely abysmal administrator. He is wonderful at getting elected, and hasn’t a clue what to do when the election’s over. His management of the economy has been awful, he’s made hires and awarded contracts to reward political allies rather than to do his job properly. Imagine using so much political capital to create a national health care system, making it your signature achievement, and then not bothering to make sure it’s implemented effectively.

  • guest

    The rates are set according to the ACA law. Not Nebraska law. Either that or Obama has lied all along how your rates will be affected by the ACA. Which is it, you can’t have it both ways? If you can’t get it right, go and play in the sandbox with the cat feces and urine. Remember, do not stick the sand in your mouth.

  • HuGnu

    OH MY GOD – how are people still not understanding even the most basic of facts.
    Oh never mind this is just Libertarian01 still just trying to cause trouble.

  • guest

  • guest

  • gerardharbison

    The rates are capped by the ACA itself.

  • gerardharbison

  • guest

  • HuGnu

    LOL – thanks for showing how you are not a partisan and do not rant (although a partisan rant is not the best tool for that.)

    So can you tell us all why you were talking about esurance?
    Why you were talking about seeing all the client files?
    why you refer to everyone with an opposite opinion as an OFAbot?
    Tell me again how fair you are, please. How rational your argument is. How you are so skilled in the art of debate.

    Try using real data and information and then drawing any conclusions.I am not introducing new information, only challenging the absurdities that people like you try to use to make partisan attacks.

    You do not claim to be an expert on insurance so at least we can agree on that.

  • Kevin

  • HuGnu

    Capped is very different than set. Do you understand the role of Nebraska regulations in setting Insurance rates?

  • HuGnu

    There is nothing down the drain. It continues and will be repaired. These stories are really rather non-issue related.
    Have you selected your policy on Healthcare.gov?

  • gerardharbison

    That wasn’t a partisan rant. Many strong supporters of Obama, such as Robert Gibbs and Ezra Klein, have come to the same conclusion. Both Klein and Gibbs have said the Obamacare roll-out is a disgrace. But then, while I disagree with them, they are both thoughtful individuals.

    Do you know what I was referring to as a client file? Do you know what javascript is?

    Yes, it’s quite clear you are not introducing new information, or any information for that matter. You were given a talking point and you are trying to work from it. Give it up.

  • gerardharbison

    He’ll have to wait to take a month off to do that.

    Are you being paid for this, Rich, or are you doing it for free?

  • gerardharbison

    Half a billion.

  • HuGnu

    ACA does not require that BCBS set aside an amount for the CEO Bonus, BCBS does.
    You realize that there are BCBS rates that did decrease. The only ACA considerations for setting the rates are the new inclusion of services covered and the increase pool of potentials involved. Just like always.

  • Kevin

  • HuGnu

    By the way – why does a person like you who wants Obamacare to fail even care who can sign up? Is this false compassion for the clients?
    Will you celebrate when everything starts working out?

  • gerardharbison

    All Nebraska could really do is create rating areas. The DOI does some oversight for the feds, and licenses agents and navigators. They do nothing at all to set rates.

  • HuGnu

    Please do not cut and paste my comments back to me. Show some originality.

    Yes I realize what you were referring to, I was asking you to place those comment in context of this discussion as you claim an expertise on debate. I am wondering what they had to do with the points you were trying to make, whatever that may be. I am still trying to figure that out.

    No one is claiming the rollout was good. But that is last weeks news, and as anyone who deals with online marketing knows, you move on, and yesterday is never as important as tomorrow.

    I am not sure why you are so fixated on two weeks ago.

    Those who believed Pelosi and Obama will be the first to blame someone else as the problems and glitches in this fiasco continue to arise.

  • gerardharbison

    Now you’re lying. The rates are regulated federally to limit age differentials, surcharges for tobacco use, etc. Using real actuarial data, companies would charge the old more and the young less.

    But the problem is that Blue Cross Blue Shield pay their CEO a bonus?

  • HuGnu

    OK so you do not know much about Nebraska regulations and insurance (which is controlled at the state level and not at the federal level.) Rates are subject to state regulations, and are set by actuaries as to the calculated risks.
    BCBS is completely in the drivers seat. Do not suck in too much Tea BS. Get your facts, they are available.

  • HuGnu

    Which Federal agency regulated the insurance industry?

  • LukeinNE

    Laughing at the incompetent rollout of 404ErrorCare will be “expired” when the exchanges are actually working properly.

    How much is OFA paying you to carry their water, anyway?

  • gerardharbison

    ObamaCare will fail anyway. It’s a heavy subsidy on the old and sick by the young and healthy. The fines are too small, so the young will opt out. But it’s fun watching it fail so much faster because of the incompetence of the administration.

  • gerardharbison

  • gerardharbison

    HHS

  • gerardharbison

    Actuaries work for the insurance companies, not the state. You have failed to sufficiently memorize your talking points.

    There are four companies operating in the exchange for Nebraska, including one cooperative set up under ACA. BCBS does not have a monopoly.

    But I see it’s once again someone else’s fault. it’s a mantra for this administration.

  • LukeinNE

    Medicare and Medicaid are funded by taxes. It doesn’t matter whether 10 people sign up or 10 million people sign up, the US government will find a way to honor those commitments.

    The problem for Obamacare is that the whole thing falls apart if not enough people (particularly young healthy people) sign up. The opening two weeks (which should have been the best period for enrollments while enthusiasm was high) put them on pace to enroll 800,000 people by the March deadline. The administration’s self-imposed minimum is 7 million enrollees. I shouldn’t need to connect the dots about where we’re heading beyond that.

  • gerardharbison

    The problems are not fixed. The Journal Star this morning claims none of the navigators have been able to sign anyone up in Nebraska.

    So explain to me the function of javascript files in the operation of the ObamaCare website. And make it quick; I don’t have time for you to call someone.

  • gerardharbison

  • HuGnu

  • Insurance25

    I wrote one yesterday! 32 yrs as an agent. I have seen a lot of Company computer programs-Part D Certifications, AHIP, Property & Casualty, etc. Marketplace still needs some streamlining. I took almost 2 hours with the insured present. E-mails to their personal e-mail address and then logging back in every time. Too much info for the ordinary consumer to process. I hope everyone gets help from an Agent.

  • HuGnu

    You are in agreement with me about the rates being set by the companies, whether the actuaries are employees are contracted services.
    No one ever said anything about BCBS having a monopoly, so I am not sure what you are disagreeing on – do you? The only statement was that BCBS had some plans with decrease in addition to the plans that are so public about the increase premium.
    There are still additional ways to purchase insurance outside of the exchange – there is a group called Marketplace that is not associated with the exchange

  • Bam

    You’re pretty foul-mouthed for a 77-year-old granny, Curious! But seeing as you’re so close to your dirt nap, I can see why you could care less about trillions of dollars of debt getting loaded onto future generations. As soon as Obama’s gone, you’re not going to believe the number of exposes come out from the Left talking about how he played the media and his supporters… including you.

  • HuGnu

    no one ever said the problems ARE fixed. But they will be. The poor rollout will only be remembered by people like you with a certain agenda.

  • This article is lying. I know people who have signed up.

  • Bam

  • LukeinNE

    This is a simple red herring dude. I’m a Republican, I think my party was stupid to play a major role in shutting the government down in a battle they weren’t going to win, so you’re right on that.

    Except this article is about the failings of the health care law. The healthcare law that Republicans had no say in crafting, unanimously opposed, and have next to no role in administering. Like it or not, this steaming pile is on the Democrats, and the Democrats alone. The shut down had absolutely nothing to do with the failings of the healthcare law.

  • guest

    Wrong, The ACA specifies how much of the premiums collected have to used for payouts to the clients. Excess’ must be refunded to the insured. So there is the first one you have wrong.

  • LukeinNE

    One of the few quirks I like about ObamaCare is that the “fines” for noncompliance aren’t even fines. The only thing the IRS can do to enforce the mandate is withhold people’s tax refunds.

    If a person works with their payroll department to avoid having a refund owed to them, there’s nothing the IRS can withhold to punish you. The law prevents them from taking you to court, garnishing wages, or filing charges for not paying the penalty.

  • guest

    If that is true, why do young healthy males pay some of the highest rates? A report from the conservative American Action Forum found that health insurance rates
    for 2.7 million people aged 18 to 35 — the so-called young invincibles crucial to the health-care law’s success — would rise dramatically.

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2013/10/03/study-obamacare-spikes-young-peoples-health-insurance-costs/#ixzz2i0R1qr00

    None of your opinions please. Find a credible source, even CNN, that disproves this article.

  • Curious

    So according to your crystal ball and all your right wing doom and gloom minority people, it has been determined if you continue to protest long enough, at the expense of the majority, things will remain the same even though universal healthcare is in the best interest of ALL the people not just those of financial means. I don’t know how many years old you are but I know this, you are not up and running perfectly either. You could use a healthy attitude adjustment also.

  • LukeinNE

    I’m pretty sure you and gerard are on the same page. The way I read gerard’s comment was that absent the market-distorting effects of Obamacare, young people would pay less, while the old would pay more, which is basically what your article said as well.

  • LukeinNE

    I’m not sure how this is a reply to anything I said. What I said in numbered points:

    1. Medicare/Medicaid are not good comparisons for ObamaCare because they are tax-funded and their solvency does not rest on enrollment numbers. Obamacare’s does.

    2. The administration projects that they will need 7 million enrollees to get the system up and running by the March deadline. They’re on track for 800,000.

  • Curious

    Brilliant…”It’s a heavy subsidy on the old and sick by the young and healthy.”. ALL insurance is based on this fact. Be careful how you throw the word incompetence around.

  • HuGnu

    This has nothing to do with setting the rates, but limits the amounts for administrative costs. Some insurances and some states have already had this.
    Nebraska is not among them.

  • Curious

    My response was to all of your negative comments above about how ACA cannot, will not work and on and on and on. You and your kind are stuck on an argument that is over. As a country we need to move on to immigration, jobs and gun control. The computer problems with ACA will work themselves out, you aren’t signing up so work on an issue of importance.

  • Curious

    Teri it is not true when guest stated to you that NE had nothing to do with the ACA. Our REPUBLICAN governor declined to open an exchange here in NE whereby we would receive Federal funds for three years and manpower to help get exchanges up and running to assist those who wanted to take advantage of the healthcare program. It is a goal of the Republican party to attempt to defund “Obamacare” which is a law and they alone are the party that was responsible for the recent government shut down that cost we the people $24 Billion dollars. Guest is a troll, take what he says with a grain of salt.

  • LukeinNE

    I’m just citing facts surrounding the rollout of the law. If the facts favored you, I’m sure you’d be citing them too, but you guys have got nothing right now, so you’re resorting to calling us “negative.”

    In any case, no I want to talk about this health care disaster from now until November 2016. There is not a single person in this country who this law does not affect, and a majority of the country does not want to “move on.” Gun control is dead, immigration reform is dead, and Obama should’ve been talking about jobs in his first term before he decided to go for the health care boondoggle and lose his party the House. He made this bed, now he gets to sleep in it.

  • Curious

    Go for it baby! You hang on to that dead pony and keep your head in the sand. You and Ted Cruz are delusional. Best buy yourself a neck brace cuz you are headed for a serious whip lash. Dems will be taking this country back again thanks to the “crazy” Jim Demints, Dick Armeys, etc. I love to hear you say, Immigration is over…WHOA your head is located in a very dark place. See you at the polls.

  • RonPaulforPres

    Healthcare.gov was designed to fail. By thr the White House’s Jay Carney, the website is designed to process 50,000 applications per day. Given the White House’s oen number of 40 million uninsured , ot would take the website running at full capacity (which it is not) 2 1/2 years for everyone to sign up. Yet the site was released 3months prior to implementation.

  • LukeinNE

    We will indeed. Political history says you’re in for a bitter shock, but I guess we will see.

  • Curious

    You can hardly say it has failed when it has only been available for less than a week. One of the five attachments to the CR was R demanding that Obamacare be defunded.
    The implementation of healthcare has had its problems but get over it, it is time to move on, ACA is not going away.

  • gerardharbison

    Maybe they’re lying.

  • LukeinNE

    Reading comprehension, dude, use it.

    The rollout has been an abject failure, even your fellow liberals across the board agree on that. One of the GOP’s demands involved Obamacare. So? They didn’t succeed in defunding the law, so it’s completely irrelevant to the fact that the law is currently failing.

    The debt ceiling stand off is only fair game in this thread if it somehow adversely affected the rollout of Obamacare, which of course it didn’t. So it’s you who needs to “move on.” This thread is about the failures of Obamacare, stop throwing around red herrings.

  • LukeinNE

    More likely they thought they have but the exchange botched the information transfers between the user and the insurer. There’s been a lot of that documented and it’s a likely reason for discrepancies in what users are saying and what insurers records show.

  • Teri

    While the power to deny or modify each proposed rate increase remains with the states, the authority and ability of states differs tremendously, depending on the rules of those individual states. Some state regulators closely examine proposed rate increases and insurers justifications, but other states have little capability to do so, according to Insurance Newsnet. In most states, consumers do not receive adequate information about rate increases and are not able to participate in the review process through hearings or other public forums. Most states have received federal grant funds authorized under the Affordable Care Act to improve their rate review process.

  • gerardharbison

    Nobody sets the rates except the companies. The feds made rules about what rate differentials the companies could use. The state’s only role in rate setting is to set the areas of the state to be used for community rating.

    You can repeat your nonsense all you want, but anyone with 5 minutes and a little google-fu (no offense) can find this out for themselves.

  • Teri

    If an insurer propses a 12% rate increase, for example, insurers would have to submit a “justification” to HHS and state regulators prior to implementing the rate hike. HHS will post such justifications on its website. In addition,insurers would also be required to post a justification on their websites for rate hikes that are above 10%.

  • gerardharbison

    Yep. And some poor bozos are going to have major heart attacks the first week of January, get $100 K worth of open heart surgery, and then find they don’t have the insurance they thought they had.

    Maybe OFA can offer to pay their bills.

  • Teri

    While the power to deny or modify each proposed rate increase remains with the states, the authority and ability of states differs tremendously, depending on the rules of those individual states. Some state regulators closely examine proposed rate increases and insurers justifications, but other states have little capability to do so, according to Insurance Newsnet. In most states, consumers do not receive adequate information about rate increases and are not able to participate in the review process through hearings or other public forums. Most states have received federal grant funds authorized under the Affordable Care Act to improve their rate review process.

  • gerardharbison

  • Hunyock

    Did they specifically get signed up by using a Navigator to assist them?

  • LukeinNE

    Total incompetence:

    “WASHINGTON — The federal health care exchange was built using
    10-year-old technology that may require constant fixes and updates for
    the next six months and the eventual overhaul of the entire system,
    technology experts told USA TODAY.”

    http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/10/17/health-exchange-week-three-start-over/2995989/

  • JoeBob

  • HuGnu

    Then you should start googling buddy boy, as although you are essentially agreeing with me, you are trying to argue with inventing a reality that does not exist.
    So find the facts before you try to speak with the authority of truth. It is embarrassing to watch you make up a new “fact” every time you are confronted with the truth.
    It is pretty evident that you only goal is to make negative comments, not to inform anyone of anything factual. I am sure your comeback with be something in the area of name calling, or the invention of an new fantasy fact, or something else completely irrelevant.
    You seem to be very unaware of how insurance operates, and that is nothing bad. But it is wrong to lead with your ignorance. What you think you know is very wrong. But then I doubt there is anyone who really cares much about your dislike of ObamaCare. People who do not like it already had that opinion before they heard your negativity. The few open minds here can easily see that you are not using the truth, as you always have a back up lie to fill in, and a negative comment to make about anyone who challenges you.
    But then, you were trained by the worst.

  • HuGnu

  • HuGnu

  • Curious

    You have your head so far up your rear that you can’t see that it is the R party that is failing this country and you are on a self destruct course. The “roll out” has worked in states that are Blue. Red states continue to “obstruct” where ever possible. You take up valuable space with your doom attitude, why not try to contribute something positive for a change. Name one positive thing R have done in the last 16 days.

  • Teri

    Why do young men pay more for car insurance that’s a mandate too?

  • Teri

    Not all the information on this site is misinformation. I would cite something from Nebraska’s HHS on the subject but alas there is none because Nebraska “leader’s” (using the term loosely) don’t post on the subject because they don’t want us to know how much they don’t care! They are in the pockets of the Koch brothers and do not care what happens to the citizens of our state….that is unless you are wealthy and can put some money in their pockets!!

  • guest

    When the big 2000 computer scare was on. It was determined at that time that the FAA computers could probably not be hacked because the programming was so old. Nice to see nothing changes in the government. If you understand government at all, you know why it’s technical implementation of ACA is such a failure. Amazon does 70 million transactions a day. The government couldn’t handle at worse case scenario, 14 million. Why didn’t the government just contract with Amazon? They are incompetent. That is the short and best answer. Yet they will now control the health system in the USA. Hope that works out for everyone.

  • guest

    Well she comes alive. Having nothing to say about the topic, the hate speech comes out. Have I said anything to you on this thread? I could care less about the lying part. You have no credibility except to those who have not seen you write before. The irony is, the sate is not involved in ACA because the governor told the feds to run the exchange. That is the proof of the statement I made. Your rationale for calling me liar is that the governor told the feds. he would not run an exchange. If we are not running an exchange we are not part of the ACA. So you use my proof against me to call me a liar. So the question is, you made a statement that it is unlawful for us to mix religion and government on this site because of the separation of church and state clause in the constitution. I believed at the time that a more asinine statement has never been made on this site or any other. However, your statements above would seem to prove that you have either run out of oxygen and can not afford more until you get your obamacare or you really are spending your entitlement money on some really powerful recreational drugs. I can’t decide if the statements you made, and Teri agrees with, are the most stupid, most ignorant or the most moronic ones you have made. Since I can’t decide they must be all three. I realize now that calling you Delta Dawn was an insult to that fictional person. You are indeed a wack job with no limit to your ignorance! And no qualms with displaying it for all to see. And by agreeing with you, Teri seems to be no better off.

  • guest

    And that has what to with the ACA?

  • guest

    It is not a mandate. It is a market driven calculation based on many criteria. The government has nothing to do with it. Apples and cumquats.

  • guest

    Until now none. Now it is DHHS through Obamacare. Or maybe you now believe that Obamacare only applies to the feds. The law was meant to regulate healthcare through not only insurance but through the tax system and other systems. If you think it is the states doing that, you are no better off than Curious.

  • HuGnu

  • HuGnu

    DHHS does not regulate the insurance industry. It does oversee parts of the ACA, but not in a regulatory sense.
    Many Federal laws impact insurance from Commerce to Health and Human Service, but that does not rise to the level of regulation of the industry.

  • Jazzee

  • guest

    At the same time, other provisions take effect that will significantly increase the cost of coverage, such as the health insurance tax, minimum essential benefits, and restrictions on age rating.
    The cumulative impact of all of these provisions increases the
    likelihood that some individuals will choose to purchase insurance only
    after they become sick or injured, further increasing the cost of
    coverage for everyone else with insurance.

    http://www.ahip.org/Issues/Affordable-Care-Act/

    I guess more affordable to you means you can afford double to triple rate increases. By the way, how’s your experience with signing up? You haven’t said anything about it which would indicate it has not gone well for you!

  • guest

    I have seen the FAA work 15 years on a project and scrap it because they couldn’t get it right. Same for the Pentagon. Chances are 50/50 they never get it right. Obviously you know nothing about how the government builds new technical platforms. Maybe you should stay with thing you might know something about.

  • HuGnu

    Thanks for your concern, however I am sticking with the employer provided plan with no increases in premiums.

  • guest

  • guest

    The problem you don’t have newer talking points is that the law is stalled and is not making any progress. I hope they have something in there for your attention deficit disorder.

  • guest

    Versus the 7 trillion he has add to the debt? Why don’t you complain about that? Oh yes, your god Obama did it and he is never wrong. uber partisian!

  • HuGnu

    he added to the debt?. – you do not seem to know who appropriated the funds.

  • guest

    Actually the fight isn’t over. It’s just been kicked down the road. Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. We will be having the same discussions in Jan. and Feb. And I will agree with one thing, they should leave Obamacare alone. It is perfectly capable of failing on it’s own.

  • guest

    Your opinion is worthless. Supply any documentation that the roll out has worked in any state. I will not hold my breath.

  • HuGnu

  • guest

    So obviously in your world it is alright to oppress the minority. Now there’s a compassionate patriot. Heil curious!!!

  • HuGnu

    I would say that you seem to have wasted a lot of dollars if you failed to complete these projects. I am not sure that you would be the best person to give advice.

  • HuGnu

  • guest

    You do realize the Jim and Dick have been out of DC for quite a few years don’t you? Can you come up with something more current. Would you like to throw in Nixon and Eisenhower? Or don’t you really want to move on?

  • guest

    Can you prove anything in that post? For that matter can you prove anything in any of your posts? Your as batty Curious and just as fact less. Your opinion means nuts. From Billy Joel. He knows you well!

  • guest

  • guest

  • Curious

    First and foremost, it is a Constitutional Right…There shall be separation of Church and State. This is a public space, and I do not have to have you up in my face spewing YOUR religion. I don’t have to have you in my families face or my friends faces while going to Planned Parenthood for services and you scream, “Baby Killer!”. Secondly you just changed the words around related to the governor. Any way it is said, Nebraskans lost out on the ACA assistance because of radical nuts like you and Gov Heni. Lastly, I am going to ignore entries like yours because you are a waste of time. You only bring to the table a conversation of selfish, uncaring and destructive attitudes that will only bring down this great country.

  • guest

    I have absolutely no idea what you are saying. Maybe Hu can translate. He speaks liberal gibberish. Although I do no do it, the situations you cite are examples of free speech that yes you have to put up with or you can stay inside and stay off the computer. There is no constitutional right that is enumerated in the constitution about separation of church and state. That was in a letter written by Jefferson.

    Response:

    That is true, the phrase “separation of church and state” does not actually appear anywhere in the Constitution.

    http://atheism.about.com/od/churchstatemyths/a/phrase.htm

    Sorry I don’t write to or talk to the governor. But the question you can’t and won’t answer, why don’t the government exchanges put people in Medicaid anyway? It is a Federal government program. Obama has stuck it to you people again and you don’t even know it. It is not the sate. I would suggest before you blow another gasket you find someone who you trust to explain the concept behind the constitutional phrase: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof… Your responses just keep getting more wacky since you refuse to listen to anybody but your self and you have not proven your self right yet. Take your secular religion and go spew your hate somewhere else. Your almost worse than the foul mouth Hu.

  • guest

  • pragmatist

    Yes, but the ACA changed the risk pools. Simply stated, it mixes more disparate groups to make it more “equitable”. The healthier and younger pay premiums in pools consisting of more individuals of different risk levels than would be used in a non-gov’t mandated system. So, yes GH is correct if he means “heavy” in comparison to pre-ACA risk pools. The young pay more into less characteristic pools to pay for the ill health of older and less healthy people in general.

  • pragmatist

    NE would have been on the hook for that supposed three years of funding later. Typical fed blackmail. It would have cost the state more money as well to set up our own exchange. Along with several other fed mandates, it’s unfeasible and unconscionable to place the weight of that on the state when the fed gov’t could pick up the bill for the creation of its marketplace for the same cost and, it was hoped by some, the same effect.

  • Curious

    Interesting, last nite I channel surfed and only Fox was blaming the Dems. Reality is so hard for a two faced twisted liar such as yourself who has been blowing hot air towards uninformed people who did not know to call your bluff that you now believe yourself.

  • Curious

    “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise there of…” does not mean you can go on a public site and spew your religion in the face of others on this blog, period. It means you can go to your church and have your meetings, sermons and beliefs and no one can prevent you from having same but you cannot get up in any one else’s face with your views or beliefs. I am not spewing hate, it is a fact and if the truth hurts Guest….DEAL WITH IT!

  • guest

    Curious. Prove your statement. Your opinion is worthless. It is wrong. If nothing else, send a message to the moderator and see what they say. I know you won’t because you are comfortable in your ignorance. I don’t have to deal with it. You are wrong. “For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine.
    Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great
    number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” 2 Timothy 4:3. Please don’t deal with it. Go to work for the Iranians you have the same ideas and hatred.

  • guest

  • Curious

    Tell your story to an Atheist or a Buddist or any other Religion other than Christian. Not all cultures in the world believe as you do and you do not have the right to get up in another persons face and spew your opinion any more than you have the right to blow smoke in their face. Just like your telling me to move out of the country…I have as much right to live here as you do. Hate is relative…one could say you hate women the way that you have so little respect for their desire to make their own decision about their bodies. They are not your daughter or wife, why should it matter to you or why should it be your business if they want to take birth control pills. Get over yourself, you are only a speck in a nats eye. Go bellow at the women that have to listen to you because they are a family member.

  • Curious

    You are indeed hopeless…Now you don’t care who gets blamed since the blame falls on the R party and it cost the people $24 Billion. R would not budge so the can gets kicked down the road and Ted Cruz is on TV today stating the R will start it all over again. I’m not calling your bluff, I am saying go huff and puff at the women in your house and blow your house down cuz the rest of the world does not care about your radical, distorted, perverted, obsession with healthcare issues for people less fortunate than you and especially the issue of a woman’s reproductive rights. Choice is a fundamental right of all people in this country. We do not have to do as you say or believe.

  • guest

  • Curious

    For some one who doesn’t care what a women does with her body but yet you speak for the “right of a helpless child of God to be killed without having any say”. “A child” according to science is a group of cells, no brain, no communication system, no head, no body AKA a Zygote. But according to the world of Guess who knows more than any one except God, it’s a “child” and even if the Doctor who knows more than Libertarian01a AKA Guest states if we do not terminate this pregnancy (when the mass of cells has actually become a fetus) the mother will die. Mr. know it all says, kill the mother, save the child but excuse me I will not vote to support any program that is a government give away to provide food or shelter for that child. Because I don’t believe in big government and I believe if you can’t take care of yourself then you deserve to starve to death cuz I made my money now screw you. Oh forgive me, you said you do donate to Wounded Warriors. I will contact President Obama and see if you can get a medal for that. For a righteous man you certainly are an expert at throwing insults at some one that you have no idea of what I have done nor what road I have traveled down in my life. Nor do I have to explain same because of a heathen like you.

  • Curious

    Ha, Ha…I have the Affordable Care Act insurance for myself and my 50 y/o terminal quad. Thank you for asking!

  • guest

  • guest

  • guest

