Democratic poll: Terry pays for paycheck gaffe

By   /   October 17, 2013  /   84 Comments

Joe Jordan | Nebraska Watchdog

The first Lee TerryPete Festersen poll is out and the race is a statistical dead heat. It’s Festersen by two points, 44-42.

But when voters are told of Republican Congressman Terry’s government shutdown-paycheck gaffe Festersen’s lead jumps to double-digits. With that information in hand it’s Democrat Festersen over Terry 49 percent to 39 percent.

Festersen also has a solid, 22-point, lead over Terry among independents. In that column its Festersen 50-28.

The poll released Thursday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee finds the GOP crying foul, first and foremost questioning the timing—the survey was taken October 5th a few days into the shutdown.

“They polled at the lowest possible point for House Republicans and for Congressman Terry, says Terry spokesman Larry Farnsworth. “Any pollster worth their weight in salt will tell you that is the worst possible time to get accurate data.”

Earlier this month when asked by the Omaha World-Herald if he would continue collecting his paychecks during the Washington stalemate Terry said, “Dang straight.”

“I’ve got a nice house and a kid in college, and I’ll tell you we cannot handle it,” elaborated Terry. “Giving our paycheck away when you still worked and earned it? That’s just not going to fly.”

A few days later Terry apologized and said he was “ashamed.”

By the way the poll was taken eight days before Festersen—who said in August he wasn’t running—changed his mind and jumped in.

The 2nd Congressional District has long been a swing area.

President Obama won the district in 2008.

In 2012 Terry had his closest race ever, winning by 2 points.

Contact Joe Jordan at [email protected]

Contact Joe Jordan at [email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • 44Grim

    I think if Republicans want to win, they need an actual conservative to run.

  • LukeinNE

    From what I’ve seen in following politics, one-off political “bombshells” (this, Benghazi, Romney crushing Obama in the first debate, Deb Fischer’s land thing, Clinton-Lewinsky, etc) tend to never have as much of an impact as people think they will in the moment.

    I think this’ll be a tight race though, and Terry should thank his lucky stars that the Legislature gerrymandered Bellevue out of the 2nd District.

  • Ricky Fulton

    Nobody in their right mind would give Mr Terry another term in office. He had his chance, and contributed nothing. So long Mr Nice House.

  • ProgressiveOasis

    Wait until there’s a poll with Festerson for Obamacare, amnesty for illegals, higher taxes, etc. Then we’ll see how well he fares…and he will have to adopt those positions to get that Buffet, Holland and DCCC money.

  • Curious

    Benghazi=Smaghazi you never get over anything.. I suppose Bush/Cheney never lied about Iraq and weapons of mass destruction. Not including two wars in the budget plus the plan D meds for Seniors. Trying to Impeach Clinton for an affair out side of his marriage. Do you keep all this stuff on your wall so you’ll never get over it?

  • LukeinNE

    I’m starting to see a trend here: you’re a liberal hack and have no reading comprehension.

  • Bam

    LOL – Benghazi, with four Americans murdered during a “stand-down” order a year ago, is old news to Curious, but Bush/Cheney is fresh in her mind five years later. HA HA!

  • chuck drew

    So what!! Terry is just like the majority of you pathetic Nebraskans with your ME FIRST & F everyone else attitude!! Never hear a word about Farm WELFARE or Corp WELFARE around these parts, now why is that?? Most Nebraskans are nothing but self-centered, self-serving, social parasites!!

  • Jason3

    memories…let’s think about this….4000 killed and thousand’s wounded and we have to forget about it…billion’s in debt added to national debt and were to forget it..lies and outing CIA agent’s…forget about it….prescription drug program …forget about funding for it…deeper in debt we go… Repub’s now want to cut V.A. benefits…Are there any repub administration’s that have balanced a budget…Weapon’s of mass destruction …whoop’s let’s forget about that….none there…go to war, war, war….sacrifice our treasures ….it’s for a repub cause…me, a vet….

  • Al

    Don Walton and the rest of the Libs are salivating over any little thing trying to unseat Terry, end of story. After folks find out what Festersen really is for he will lose, Peopl earef tired of the Libs gimme gimme gimme…so I can give YOUR money to someone who won’t work! Besides…it is a DEMOCRAPTIC POLL what would you expect?

  • D. Mark

    As an independent, they didn’t ask me? Festersen will run but he can’t win because all you have to do is look at Washington and the last thing we need there is another Democrat!

  • Kent Goertzen

    His earlier votes and comments are hardly a little thing.

  • Kent Goertzen

    There was no stand down order. You once again are lying.

  • Curious

    Yes four Americans murdered in Benghazi compared to hundreds of Americans injured and hundreds of Americans murdered….real funny huh Bam. You are sick!

  • Bam

    No, I’m not. You can argue the semantics, but Greg Hicks, second to Ambassador Stevens, testified that US special forces were ready to board a plane in Tripoli for Benghazi, but were ordered to remain, You, once again, have been proven an ignorant liberal shill.

  • HuGnu

    OK – one vote for do nothing Terry.
    Sorry, you still lose – even if your candidate wins you lose as we just saw.

  • HuGnu

    You may not understand polling, but a honest poll can be done by any group.

    By the way, you are giving your money to someone who won’t work; Lee Terry.

  • HuGnu

    That poll was already taken. You lost.

  • HuGnu

    LOL – oh yes, this is the first and only mistake for Lee. Now that is funny. People just don’t want him any more. You can take him home and keep him.

  • HuGnu

    and once again Baits And Masterbaits proves that he has no concept of what he is talking about. He can only read the Tea Party talking points. Unfortunately for him, the Tea Party ended last night.

  • HuGnu

    We all see the trend here: you’re a Tea Party troll and have no comprehension of reality. When challenged you just attack the person as you have no defense of your faulty opinions.

  • HuGnu

    It would be great to find a real Republican in Nebraska, not a Tea Party knock off.
    We all long for the rise of the real Republicans, whose beliefs are honest and real. Not just the crazies that have bubbled to the top recently.

  • 44Grim

    It’d be great if you’d just STFU.

  • 44Grim

    You know the impeachment was for LYING UNDER OATH, perjury, not the events which he lied about repeatedly.

  • Curious

    D. Mark please explain what you mean when you say ALL you have to do is look at Washington and the last thing we need is a Democrat. Have you not heard this last stunt of the Tea Party’s hold over the Republican controlled House cost this country $24 BILLION dollars. This country is so over this crazy idea of screw the poor, shrink the government, give to the rich and let corporations destroy the planet cuz God is coming soon to gather his children so to hell with the rest of the people living on this planet. Washington is broken because Republicans have driven themselves to a disaster that took them straight off a cliff. Sane R could have stopped the Tea Party but NO, they went along with the wacko’s and you ALL lost.

  • HuGnu

    LOL – what a big boy comment.

    Sorry to have agreed with you.

  • 44Grim

    If the Tea Party opposed slavery, and this was 1859, you’d support slavery just to be different. You’re scared of the tea party, and your irrational, ignorant fear is really disturbing, man. You bring them up in every comment, regardless if they’ve been mentioned, and associate people with them regardless of merit.

  • Curious

    You really think if you cheated on your wife and got caught you wouldn’t try to lie? But the lie wasn’t that he outed a secret agent and said he didn’t. It was about an affair. Did Eisenhower fess up his oral sex all over Europe with his mistress? I think not!

  • 44Grim
  • HuGnu

    If stupidity was currency you would be wealthy.

    The Tea Party has shown that they want to destroy the economy just to play a partisan game.

    So how about you follow you own advice and STFU – asshole.

  • HuGnu

    YAWN – summer reruns are not allowed. You have no credibility Tea Bagger

  • HuGnu

    No it wasn’t.

  • Curious

    youtube is hardly a credible source

  • 44Grim

    yeah footage of people telling the truth in an investigation isn’t legit.
    *facepalm

    You two are so … intentionally ignorant.

  • 44Grim

    Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, was impeached by the House of Representatives on two charges, one of perjury and one of obstruction of justice, on December 19, 1998.

  • 44Grim

    trying to change the subject? So juvenile it’s nearly funny.

  • 44Grim
  • Curious

    Oral sex is oral sex

  • HuGnu

    WOW – you can google. Tell Aunt Martha. She will be so proud of you. Now if we can just get you to think for yourself.

  • HuGnu

    And Acquitted. You seem to have forgotten that.

  • HuGnu

    Oh that’s right. That is your task. Time to return to the real topic

  • Ivy Marie Harper

    The most compelling part of Rep Lee Terry’s “dang straight” downfall has not been written.

    Terry would not be vulnerable without Omaha World-Herald (OWH) journalist Joe Morton.

    When Terry loses – as he surely will – he can trace the loss to his off-the-cuff comments to Morton.

    When Festersen wins – as he no doubt will – he must thank Morton who, ultimately, made a Terry loss possible.

    To date, the spin on this story is that Terry self-destructed. But actually, it was dual destruction: the journalist + the politician.

    How’d it happen:
    a) Morton does not challenge the members of the Nebraska
    delegation. Basically, he publishes the Big Five’s talking points week in
    and week out. According to Morton himself, when Congress is in session, the OWH Washington, D.C. bureau chief speaks to Nebraska’s federal politicians every day or so. Terry knows Morton is never going to pillory him; ergo, Terry was not guarded the way he would have been if he was being interviewed by the Washington Post or NW. Ah, and there’s the rub. Terry felt so free chatting with Morton that he forgot who he was telling the truth to.

    b) Although Terry would deny it, it’s obvious that, after 16 years in office, he feels (felt) invincible. Most incumbents do.

    Bottom line: Feeling too comfy with the home-town press corps and getting cocky did him in.

    Oh, and whenever a politician utters a memorable word or phrase (“dang straight”/”I got a nice house…”) that becomes a national negative punch-line, it’s pretty much over.

  • Bam

    I offered facts, Rich. Again, you just bring trash.

  • Curious

    Bam has been listening to Darrell Isaa again!

  • HuGnu

    No, you misrepresented the facts. I do not expect you to understand the difference. It may be beyond your abilities.

  • Bam

    Of course you don’t expect it because you’re not a sentient creature. The fumes of a thousand washers and dryers have clogged your head and made you incapable of determining right and wrong. Between twitches, all you can do is blame the Tea Party, blame Bush, blame Stothert, and blame those who bring facts that leave you humbled again and again.

    I’m sorry, but you’re just not good at this.

  • 44Grim

    Curious, where is $6 trillion more than $24 billion. And how you arrive at that $24 billion is much the same way that Washington politicians (mainly Dems) tell you that you need to spend money to save it.

  • guess

    Yeah. They said the same thing about Clinton after the cigar incident. Yet, he stayed there didn’t he. Democrat or Republican, if you think one side is better than the other, then you get the crap you deserve from both.

  • 44Grim

    and still, the fool doesn’t admit he’s wrong. OH well.

  • HuGnu

    Done.

  • HuGnu

    You need not say you are wrong. Just stop making up crap

  • guess

    And the best news is Jason, it doesn’t matter who you elect, one is as bad as the other. The slide is on and can not be stopped. Nor do any of them want to stop it. Keep voting D or R, it’s all just lemmings over the cliff.

  • Bam

    Another Rich Ketter wilting example. No facts, no defense, nothing.

  • 44Grim

    The perjury charge failed with 45 senators (all Republican) voting “guilty” and 55 senators (45 Democrats and 10 Republicans) voting “not guilty”. The obstruction of justice charge failed with 50 senators (all Republican) voting “guilty” and 50 senators (45 Democrats and 5 Republicans) voting “not guilty”. In both cases, a two-thirds majority of 67 senators would have been required for conviction.

    You mean the turds… I mean Dems…. in the Senate who nearly had a super majority wouldn’t vote to impeach their own president? That’s shocking. I didn’t forget, dumbass, but you assume like usual.

  • guess

    Yes Curious you are right. His stupid words are so last week. Get over it! Move on.org.

  • HuGnu

    done

  • guess

    I guess you rally are that stupid!

  • HuGnu

    Thank you for admitting that I was correct. Although this was not needed. Again, just watch out when you make up shit. Reality can bite you on the butt.

  • guess

    He wasn’t the president was he?

  • HuGnu

    TROLL

  • guess

    Or Hu will:)

  • guess

    Kind of like you?

  • HuGnu

    TROLL

  • guess

    But yet the worse of the Tea Party in Nebraska has bested the very best the Dems can put up. I think your pride is false. Your bravado is for the anonymity of the internet only. You should get outside and get more sunshine. It’s great for your vitamin D. Which is not short for one of your favorite words, dick!

  • guess

    Would you like some oil on those stuck joints?

  • HuGnu

    TROLL

  • HuGnu

    Hey asshole – cut this shit out and got the hell away.

  • Bam

    Oh yeah – you’re done. There is zero respect for anything you say from this point.

  • HuGnu

    And if anyone would know about there being zero respect for anything you say, it would be you. But there has never been any respect from anyone for what you say, which is why your rely only on affirmation from the other Trolls, who just Bait and Disrupt the conversation. I can assure you that I (and most everyone else) would not be upset by not being “respected” by you. I am not sure that you even know the meaning of the word.

  • Bam

    Well, we know you don’t know the meaning of the word “done”! Har de har har!

  • HuGnu

    did you stick out your tongue when you said that?

  • Bam

    No, but I’m sure you’re fantasizing I did.

  • OmahaNews.com

    The aforementioned poll isn’t relevant. Lee Terry will never get a chance to run against Pete Festersen, because Terry won’t win the Republican Primary – you can take that to the bank.

    Ted Vranza
    Team ON

  • Joe L

    45 seats is a minority no were near a super majority. Even republicans thought he was not gulity, that he was aquitted. So not quit sure why you would post this. Unless your tiring to prove that you do not know what a super majority is and that republicans helped aquit Clinton

  • Jim

    $6 trillion is more than $24 billion everywhere. It is 250 times more than $24 billion. It goes million, billion, trillion, quadrillion, quintillion, sextillion, septillion etc. Need I say more?

  • George Jefferson

    The only guy to mention even running against Terry in the primary is The goof-ball Chippy Maxwell. Festersen will destroy Chippy during debates. Chippy has a hard enough time with the english language let alone talk policy issues.
    If you’re endorsing Mush Mouth Maxwell then you have probably endorsed P.J. Brown for mayor a few times in the past.

  • Curious

    Again………….NOT a credible source.

  • guest

    Do you believe in little green men also?

  • guest

    No Fisher and Stothert won.

  • guest

    Ditto!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • HuGnu

    Actually, Fischer said that she was wrong to have supported closing the government to end ObamaCare. She voted to reopen the government leaving ObamaCare in process.
    As you well know, that was the poll that was taken – the people did not support action to defund ObamaCare.
    Stothert is not relevant to the conversation. You see, the Mayor has no say so on ObamaCare.

  • guest

    My apologizes, I wrote over your head again. I find it hard to write to a third grade level. I’ll work on it.

  • guest

    TROLLETTE:)

  • HuGnu

    No you did great at advancing to the third grade level, as you often do. Unfortunately, we are talking about adult issues on the adult level. Sorry that you want to play games instead.