Democratic poll: Terry pays for paycheck gaffe

The first Lee Terry–Pete Festersen poll is out and the race is a statistical dead heat. It’s Festersen by two points, 44-42.

But when voters are told of Republican Congressman Terry’s government shutdown-paycheck gaffe Festersen’s lead jumps to double-digits. With that information in hand it’s Democrat Festersen over Terry 49 percent to 39 percent.

Festersen also has a solid, 22-point, lead over Terry among independents. In that column its Festersen 50-28.

The poll released Thursday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee finds the GOP crying foul, first and foremost questioning the timing—the survey was taken October 5th a few days into the shutdown.

“They polled at the lowest possible point for House Republicans and for Congressman Terry, says Terry spokesman Larry Farnsworth. “Any pollster worth their weight in salt will tell you that is the worst possible time to get accurate data.”

Earlier this month when asked by the Omaha World-Herald if he would continue collecting his paychecks during the Washington stalemate Terry said, “Dang straight.”

“I’ve got a nice house and a kid in college, and I’ll tell you we cannot handle it,” elaborated Terry. “Giving our paycheck away when you still worked and earned it? That’s just not going to fly.”

A few days later Terry apologized and said he was “ashamed.”

By the way the poll was taken eight days before Festersen—who said in August he wasn’t running—changed his mind and jumped in.

The 2nd Congressional District has long been a swing area.

President Obama won the district in 2008.

In 2012 Terry had his closest race ever, winning by 2 points.

