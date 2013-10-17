Oregon’s Greg Walden stands alone, votes against ending government shutdown

ODD MAN OUT: U.S. Rep. Greg Walden was the only lawmaker from Oregon and Washington to vote no on ending the government shutdown.

By Shelby Sebens | Northwest Watchdog

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, stood alone Thursday, one day after the U.S. Congress voted against ending the government shutdown and raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

Lawmakers passed a bill to end the impasse Wednesday and President Barack Obama signed it, ending a 16 day partial government shutdown and raising the nation’s debt ceiling to avoid default. Walden was the only lawmaker in Oregon and Washington to vote against ending the shutdown.  He was one of 144 Republicans in the House to vote against it. Here’s what he had to say about his vote on his Facebook page:

This temporary plan does nothing to address the epic problem: spending borrowed money we don’t have and cannot sustain. It kicks the can down the road yet again for only three months, and we’ll be right back where we ended up this week. Enough is enough. Every day, families throughout Oregon and the country sit down around their kitchen tables to balance their budgets and discuss crises and practical ways to resolve them. It’s long overdue that Washington, D.C. do the same.

Democrats were quick to aim fire at Walden after the vote and Twitter was blowing up with unhappy comments toward him on Thursday.

 

As local Democrats chastised him, Republicans gave him applause.

Watchdog.org is curious what you think. Take our poll below and tell us what you think about Walden’s vote:

  • Bobbi Thompson

    Finally, a voice of reason and common sense… If private business operated the way the federal government does.. they’d get no funding from a bank…

    Thank YOU Representative Walden.

  • J

    One of the few still voting for the good of the people. Hold the line Greg.
    Why did you post all the hatefull stuff from the Dem’s before the positive comments? Is there a bit of bias involved?

  • unfortunatelynotaconstituent

    Relief to know there is at least ONE rep from OR with some guts! He knew he couldn’t win and he knew he’d be left swing ing in the wind by the rest of the lily-livered congress but he voted his conscience and represented the sensible, informed voters of Oregon. Hand tough Greg! A huge number of us out here support you 100 percent.