Oregon’s Greg Walden stands alone, votes against ending government shutdown

By Shelby Sebens | Northwest Watchdog

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, stood alone Thursday, one day after the U.S. Congress voted against ending the government shutdown and raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

Lawmakers passed a bill to end the impasse Wednesday and President Barack Obama signed it, ending a 16 day partial government shutdown and raising the nation’s debt ceiling to avoid default. Walden was the only lawmaker in Oregon and Washington to vote against ending the shutdown. He was one of 144 Republicans in the House to vote against it. Here’s what he had to say about his vote on his Facebook page:

This temporary plan does nothing to address the epic problem: spending borrowed money we don’t have and cannot sustain. It kicks the can down the road yet again for only three months, and we’ll be right back where we ended up this week. Enough is enough. Every day, families throughout Oregon and the country sit down around their kitchen tables to balance their budgets and discuss crises and practical ways to resolve them. It’s long overdue that Washington, D.C. do the same.

Democrats were quick to aim fire at Walden after the vote and Twitter was blowing up with unhappy comments toward him on Thursday.

sounds like Greg Walden needs a series of wedgies and noogies on a regular basis from now on #novote #shutdown — Albert Hoy (@albert_hoy) October 17, 2013

Greg Walden voted against the deal to end the federal government shutdown. #pathetic #GregWalden I am writing him right now. — Tim Davis (@kettlemoraine) October 17, 2013

As local Democrats chastised him, Republicans gave him applause.

Greg Walden does not represent Oregon values. http://t.co/KMAcntg4zW — Multnomah Co. Dems (@multcodems) October 17, 2013

So while the D’ are targeting Greg Walden, take a few moments and write his office and thank him for standing up… http://t.co/Aq09fULc4J — Multnomah County GOP (@MultnomahGOP) October 17, 2013

Watchdog.org is curious what you think. Take our poll below and tell us what you think about Walden’s vote:

[polldaddy poll=7485223]