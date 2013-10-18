Memphis families falsify documents to get TANF benefits, report finds

By Chris Butler | Tennessee Watchdog

NASHVILLE — Certain Memphis residents participating in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program falsified paperwork and received almost $30,000 in taxpayer money, according to a report from State Comptroller Justin Wilson on Thursday.

Some supposedly needy families who took part in the federal TANF program submitted false documents showing they were employed, which was needed to get cash benefits.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services, responsible for distributing the federal money, contracted case management work with the New York-based Structured Employment Economic Development Corporation.

Seedco spokesman Brian Robinson in an email said only that company officials were disappointed with the report.

Seedco, however, subcontracted the work in Memphis to the Union City-based Tennessee Community Services Agency, which was responsible for monitoring fraud, the report said.

TCSA Executive Director Tom McWherter told Tennessee Watchdog his agency doesn’t have enough employees to monitor fraud among TANF recipients.

“We just had very limited staff to do follow-ups,” McWherter said.

“For us to follow-up on each and every person would have required a huge amount of human resources and staff time.”

McWherter said he did not know how much his agency’s contract with Seedco is worth.

McWherter also told Tennessee Watchdog his agency and others rewarded with a subcontract for this work did not participate in competitive bidding.

“I think that there were just four or five partners that were awarded the contract based on geography,” McWherter said, adding it’s a common practice for this type of work.

But would a mandatory competitive bidding process for subcontractors have made a difference — by awarding the subcontract to an agency with adequate staff, and possibly prevent fraud in the process?

Tennessee Watchdog hoped to ask state officials just that, but TDHS spokesman Christopher Garrett said the Department has no comment.

The TCSA is no longer a subcontractor with any of Seedco’s programs, Robinson said.

Auditors are scheduled to present their findings at a meeting of the General Assembly’s Government Operation Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health, and General Welfare at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Hearing Room 16 at Legislative Plaza in Nashville.

