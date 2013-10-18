Home  >  Nebraska  >  Stothert wants fire chief, not police chief, to lose job protection

Stothert wants fire chief, not police chief, to lose job protection

By   /   October 18, 2013  /   71 Comments

Joe Jordan | Nebraska Watchdog

OMAHA—Less job security for future fire chiefs, a new calendar for city elections and a crackdown on conflicts-of-interest are just some of the changes to the city charter—in effect the city’s constitution—proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert.

Mike McDonnell during his stormy days as fire chief under Mayor Jean Stothert

Mike McDonnell during his stormy days as fire chief under Mayor Jean Stothert

As Nebraska Watchdog first reported Stothert is asking that the mayor be given the authority to fire the fire chief no strings attached—the mayor already has the authority to hire the chief.

Initially Stothert said she wanted the OK to axe the police chief as well but that move is not listed in Stothert’s proposal to the 25-member Charter Review Committee.

The future of the city’s chiefs came under growing scrutiny this year as Stothert and then-Fire Chief Mike McDonnell wrangled over McDonnell’s good-bye deal.
Although Stothert wanted McDonnell gone from the day she took office in June, her hands were tied because the fire and police chiefs have civil service protection meaning  she couldn’t send McDonnell packing without “cause” — such as insubordination or incompetence.

Stothert is also pushing to move the elections for mayor and city council to coincide with state elections, such as governor, which are held in even numbered years.

CenturyLink Center

CenturyLink Center

As for those conflicts-of-interest Stothert would prohibit people from being named to city boards and commissions if they have a “personal or business contract” with the board they’d be serving on.

Nebraska Watchdog first reported that while Jaime Gutierrez Mora was on the MECA board her janitorial firm had a multi-million dollar contract with the CenturyLink Center which is run by MECA.

Other changes sought by Stothert include:

  • Changing the budget cycle from one year to every two years.
  • Pension reforms would remove a requirement that the city and its employee make “substantially equal” payments to the workers’ pension accounts. Stothert also wants to allow for defined contribution retirement plans such as a 401K.

All proposals have to be approved by the Charter Committee which sends them to the city council for its OK before going to the voters—possibly next May—for final approval.

Contact Joe Jordan at [email protected]

To subscribe to news updates from Nebraska Watchdog at no charge, click here

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Joe formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our Nebraska Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

  • Bam

    I love this mayor.

  • Kevin

    No city employee should have a shroud of protection. If you don’t do your job, you should get fired.

  • danny

    Right! Let’s go back to the good old political patronage system!

  • Hunyock

    Police and Fire need a leader who is not just another crony who will bow to the Mayor. I doesn’t matter who is the Mayor.
    How much has the Fire budget gone down since McDonnell is no longer the active Fire Chief. If it doesn’t go down by millions next year, one has to assume that the issue was with Stothert’s fire union contract and not with the Fire Chief just like many have pointed out here. Proof that McDonnell was pushed out solely for political reasons.

  • danny

    Too bad her puppy is not a Dalmatian, because if it were it would be qualified to be the next Fire Chief.

  • Michael Henke

    I usually do but this seems petty. Both the FD and PD chief should lose job protection.

  • Michael Henke

    Like in Lincoln? fyi – Lincoln’s FD and PD chiefs aren’t protected

  • Hunyock

    I picture her in a rocking chair in the back of her mayoral car along with her hound dog and her gun slinging Chief of Staff sitting next to her. Soon they will be building a cement pond by the city county building.

  • Michael Henke

    Keeping it classy and constructive as always

  • danny

    I rest my case!

  • danny

    And both smokng a corncob pipe?

  • Michael Henke

    So the city of Lincoln is a “good old political patronage system”. Interesting

  • Dan Brown

    How about having the Police & Fire Chief elected so they answer to the people?

  • Joe L

    It seems very petty that she only wants the fire chief not to have job protection. If you are making the point that no one should have this protection and should be held accountable if they are not doing there job. Then the fire chief, police chief and city attoney should lose there protection. not just one of them

  • Jason3

    The mayor is just as political as all the elected ….talk a good show…but take care of their own….she’s mad at the fire dept….sounds like some little kid!…

  • HuGnu

    There is no protection for not doing your job.
    Civil Service protection simply means that there needs to be a genuine cause for someone to be fired.
    Do you really want the Fire Chief to serve at the political will of any Mayor. A charter change needs to fit every mayoral administration, not just whether Stothert and McDonnell liked each other.

  • HuGnu

    Wouldn’t it be fun to have a Fire Chief appointed because he or she was on the Mayor’s campaign staff or a friend of a donor.

  • guest

    The answer to your question is yes. The reason is that every mayor should have the ability to pick the people who work for him or her. There is nothing special about a fire chief. There are those who will do as good a job as the current one no matter who they are and some who will do it better. It is much better to have harmony among the chief and mayor striving towards the same goal rather than the anger and dysfunction that you prefer. That is why the mayor is elected as the head of the city. Then as you always say, if you don’t like the way they do their job, vote them out next time. That is the democratic way we all cherish. Well most of us anyway.

  • HuGnu

    That would be fine if it was the Mayor that set Fire Policy. But this is a Public Safety position and not part of the political spoils. The Fire Chief and other non-political staff are to serve the City, and not the administration.
    No one wants to choose Fire Safety by popular election.

  • HuGnu

    Now that would be great. Just like how Congress is accountable. Have laws and fire protection change with the majority.
    * No Tea Party Homes will be fought on Thursdays during Democrat house fire fighting time only.

  • HuGnu

    The Fire Chief DOES NOT work for the Mayor.

  • HuGnu

    FYI guest (Guest):
    The answer to your question is yes. The reason is that every mayor should have the ability to pick the people who work for him or her.
    Well most of us anyway.

    BAM, I am afraid I must disagree with you. This is not like a cat and mouse game with Hu. It is more like he is the puppet and we are the puppeteers. We pull the strings, he reacts

  • Michael Henke
  • HuGnu

    And as non-political appointees, working for the city, and not for the mayor.

  • guest

    Actually they do. It is the mayor who writes their evaluation I believe. Look at it this way. This mayor is being selfless buy giving up her right to appoint the next chief for perpetuity so that if she ever leaves office and becomes a Senator and a Dem just happens to stumble into the office again, they would not have to put up with what she did. That is awful magnanimous of her don’t you think? But I don’t believe you can look that far ahead can you.

  • guest

    So the chief works for no one? How stupid is that idea. Read the link above before you make a bigger fool of yourself. Great job Michael but Hu will deny that it is true. He has problems dealing with facts. His reading comprehension is very low also.

  • HuGnu

    Each of these three department heads shall be in the classified service, notwithstanding any provision of the Home Rule Charter to the contrary.
    Thus do not serve at the pleasure of the Mayor.

  • Kevin

    If not meeting your budget, or having books that could not be audited is not doing your job, then tell me what is. Or how about not meeting NFPA?

  • Kevin

    Lets not forget that the standard were lowered so that McDonnell could be eligible. If that is not cronyism, tell us what is.

  • guest

    Quite frankly this rabbit trail you are on is not relevant to the discussion. Is is why the change is being proposed. Stay on Topic please.

  • ImJustAGuy

    Mike McDonnell’s intransigence poisoned the waters. It is what it is.

  • Bam

    Oh, like McDonnell? Yeah, we did that.

  • guest

    Welcome back. Hu has been on his business computer all day stealing from his employer. He is ethically and morally bankrupt. Not to mention he has poop on his fingers:)

  • HuGnu

    LOL – what are you trying to say? That is important to be able to fire without any reason because it takes to much time to make a case that there is REAL cause to fire. This is known as finding a back door when you cannot do things the right way.
    Why does she not want the same “power” over the Police Chief and the City Attorney?
    You are presenting a flawed argument FOR this change. If that is the best reason, it is best not to make a radical change that can have far reaching and problematic results. You have to think ahead, not try to fix problems that no longer exist.

  • HuGnu

    But this change has nothing to do with ending cronyism. You are arguing all around but making no real case for this change.

  • HuGnu

    Please do not interrupt this conversation by trying to bait an argument. If you cannot follow the terms of service, then play your game elsewhere please.

  • HuGnu

    McDonnell was never on a campaign staff. But much of the Current Mayor’s appointees are. Note that she has replaced very few people permanently. Mostly recycling the Hal Daub left overs when she had no more campaign staffers to place. Nice attempt at distracting the conversation, but we are talking about the future, not the past where you seem to be stuck. Can you name anyone she has appointed that was neither on her campaign or related to the Daub administration? Perhaps that could at least bring you to the future.

  • guest

    What does it matter to anyone but you? What does it have to do with the topic of the article. If you want to write about anything you think is important, start your own site. Otherwise, stick to the topic.

  • guest

    Probably because the police chief and city attorney have shown they deserve the protection where the last few crony fire dept. chiefs who were union presidents have shown they should be able to be fired whenever.

  • HuGnu

    Please play your games on your own time.

  • HuGnu

    This “reason” is not relevant to making a change to the Charter. Such a distinction would not pass a constitutional challenge. The vagueness of the idea of “shown they deserve the protection” is not able to be legally codified. These both would make this “change” unable to pass through the Charter Committee or the City Council – (the Law Department would not be able to come up with suitable language for the amendment.)

  • Bam

    You must have been asleep when Fahey’s brother did the negotiation with the fire union, and Fahey agreed to appoint the president of the union (McDonnell) as fire chief in return for the union’s support in the election. Wake up, Rich – you’re missing out on reality.

  • HuGnu

    And again, this Charter Change does not address that. When you cling to the past, you forget to look forward.

  • guest

    It’s all my time!!!

  • guest

    WOW, now you are a constitutional lawyer. They don’t need a reason for the change. They can do what they want and see if the people vote for it. They don’t need any legal language. The same situation already exist vs the other dept. heads. Stick to the simple, you and Curious have enough problems with that.

  • Jazzee

    I agree
    either both are not civil service or neither of them
    come on jean smarten up you are starting to sound like suttle
    we know you owe the police union but seriously Jeannie wake up

  • Jazzee

    and nobody cared they just did it
    so we get what we sit back and take eh?

  • The_Original_LOM

    OK, look at it this way… The Police Chief and City Attorney have shown NOTHING that they DESERVE PROTECTION… The only PROTECTION we are dealing with here is keeping heads of departments safe from capricious actions of the Mayor. If the Department Head does something grieviously wrong, then they can be fired, Civil Service Protection just means that they cannot be fired without grounds for termination. Broken down, it just means that they cannot be fired JUST because the Mayor doesn’t like them.
    Face it, apparently, Chief McDonnell didn’t do anything that horribly wrong, otherwise she would have fired him, versus giving him a very nice deal to leave, and leave quietly.
    Oh, and only ONE of the past several Fire Chiefs were past Union Presidents… But that really makes no difference to you, as throwing those lies out there just serves to inflame the public image more… right?

  • The_Original_LOM

    Gee… The Mayor appoints a Fire Chief they can ‘work for them’… Now THAT sounds like a recipe for Cronyism. At least when the last Fire Chief was hired, there were requirements posted (albeit lowered in this case), and applications accepted nationwide, then the approval process began. What you want is the Mayor to say ‘Here is the new Chief, he can work for me.’ How can that make any sense?

  • HuGnu

    LOL – They cannot do what they “want.” as the whole process is governed by the Charter which is our city’s constitution. All ideas are first voted on by the committee and then go to the City Council for approval before going to the voters. Everything going to the City Council goes through the Law Department for wording and compliance. No three Department heads are in classified positions, while the others serve at the pleasure of the Mayor. Your suggestion that one of these can be separated off because they did not not show respect and focusing on the former person occupying the position and not the position at all, will not fly. I understand that you are sticking with the simple, but unfortunately, this issue is, like a lot of real life issues, complex. It is hard for some people to think beyond their simple solutions, but the Mayor and you will have to learn how if you want to be involved with public policy. Otherwise, you can just sit on the sidelines and wait for the ballot to be printed, and decide if you want to even vote on it.

  • Kevin

    You are clueless. Budgeting is a cause to fire. The Police chief has met his budget, all of the chiefs that we have had over the last several years.

    It’s OPD with the problem.

  • HuGnu

    You do understand that one can already fire WITH CAUSE.
    The change is to be able to FIRE WITHOUT CAUSE.

    Please Please Please Please understand what you are talking about before you endorse it so vehemently.

  • Kevin

    You really are a clueless piece of work. Department heads are accountable for their budgets. If you cannot meet the budget, goodbye!

  • HuGnu

    Again with the attempt to insult me by calling me clueless when you are the one not knowing what you are talking about.
    The council has approved every raise in the budget, as the city is required to operate on a balanced budget. The cost overages were due to the CRI determinations and the Stothert budget. You are reading old talking points.
    THAT IS NOT WHAT THE CHANGE TO THE CHARTER IS ABOUT. PLEASE GET A CLUE THAT YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU ARE SAYING

  • Kevin

    You cannot blame Stothert for McDonnell not meeting budgets before she was even on the council. Again, get a clue.

  • HuGnu

    When you are wrong and continue to repeat that same bad information, you are still wrong. But if you are argumentative, you will try to be insultive as well.

  • HuGnu

    I know you are stuck playing your game of Get a Clue, but you are just being stupid now.
    You don’t even understand what Stothert wants. LOL – you are stuck and maybe just dumb.

  • HuGnu

    give it up Kevin – you are just plain wrong

  • Kevin

    First, why do you feel that the chief should not be meeting a budget in order to keep his job?

    Second .. So when you insult and use profanity against others, then its ok? Or hypocritical?

  • Kevin

    I am providing reasons that the mayor can fire the chief. You must have missed that.

  • HuGnu

    why are you just wanting to fight when it is obvious you are not interested in the real topic, just in repeating your mantra

  • HuGnu

    HEY STUPID – that is not what this is about
    Why are you being so stubborn?

    This has to do with changing so no reason is needed. It is already available to fire with cause. She never built the case for that, only innuendo. You cannot not call innuendo cause.

  • HuGnu

    Argumentative.
    This is not my position, nor is it relevant.

  • HuGnu

    If you need education on the topic or on the Omaha City Charter, contact the Library or the Charter Review Committee.

  • Kevin

    Is this the same city charter that Mayor Suttle violated more than once?

  • HuGnu

    Do you really want my permission for you to be insulting others? Are you not able to make ethical determinations without being able to excuse your behavior on someone else? That would be Arrested Moral Development which is usually completed by age six. Or Oppositional Defiant Disorder which is a Character defect.

  • HuGnu

    Are you trying to hide your stupidity by changing the subject. The comments here are about Mayor Stotherts ideas for the future, not about your playing in the past.
    Keep searching for something that may be half relevant. But check it out against the article first, then post. You are quite tiresome.
    Any future irrelevant comments may be ignored ( as should have been all of yours)

  • HuGnu

    By the way – does the full moon affect you every month?

  • HuGnu

    Will you be pulling in Nixon soon? How about Nero?

  • HuGnu

    Please Define FUTURE, TOPIC, CAUSE, POSTING, COMPREHENSION, and ARGUMENTATIVE (5 points each)
    The write a paragraph each on how Mayor Suttle is no longer in City Hall, and on how Chief McDonnell is retiring, and on how you are trying to use their histories to hide the fact that you did not pay attention in class today, (15 pts. Total)

  • HuGnu

    LOL – looks like someone is not understanding the process of changing the Charter. It is a bit different than just turning around and sticking out your tongue before you leave the room and slam the door. In other words, the Charter is not for the Mayor to use to show that she is pissed off.