Council President Festersen won’t step down during run for Congress

By   /   October 18, 2013  /   7 Comments

Joe Jordan | Nebraska Watchdog

OMAHA—Despite suggestions that while running for Congress he should give up his role as president of the City Council, Democrat Pete Festersen intends to stay right where he is.

Pete Festersen

According to a statement from his campaign, “Councilman Festersen takes his responsibilities as president very seriously and will continue to fulfill those responsibilities.”

IMG_5268Republican Mayor Jean Stothert was asked earlier Friday if Festersen should step down from the council during the race.

Stothert told KFAB radio she felt it was OK for Festersen to stay on the council — she ran for mayor while on the council — but questioned him keeping the presidency.

“The president of the council does have a lot of additional responsibilities,” said Stothert. “The other thing to remember is if I’m out of town, the president is the mayor.”

Earlier this week, after saying in August that he wouldn’t run, Festersen jumped into the race against incumbent Republican Lee Terry.

  • Bam

    Of course he won’t – he wants it all. Kind of funny that he first said he couldn’t run for Congress because his kids needed him. He must have found a planner because now he can be on the council AND be council president AND run for Congress AND be there for the kids!

  • D. Mark

    When someone holds an elective office and runs for a higher office, he should resign and if he then loses, he can go home where he belongs! Festersen wants to earn a living, be the Council President, be a Father to his children as he stated, run for Congress when he has time from his other duties? We do not need him in Washington!

  • guest

    Does that make him a super mom?

  • Brian Mikkelsen

    Why should he step down? Stothert didn’t step down to run for Mayor. Foley, Janssen, McCoy and Carlson aren’t stepping down to run for Governor. Heck, should Lee Terry step down to run for Congress?

  • HuGnu

    When the Mayor runs for Congress or Senate in future years should she immediately resign as Mayor before even the actual campaigning begins?
    Paul Ryan ran for Congress and Vice President at the same time.There was no outcry for him to resign in order to run.
    I think we can see the partisan postings here that do no reflect any serious thought. But what is new?
    By the way, who really cares what Stothert thinks about Festerson resigning? As if her opinion matters to anyone but herself.

  • Jazzee

    typical gov employee
    how can he represent as president of the council, run for congress, be with his family and go to his other job? seriously? so sick of politicians on both sides they all just think it’s always about them

  • chuck drew

    Next Please! When will the NE Dems get someone credible to run against that bag of hot air, Welfare Queen, Terry!!