Council President Festersen won’t step down during run for Congress

Joe Jordan

OMAHA—Despite suggestions that while running for Congress he should give up his role as president of the City Council, Democrat Pete Festersen intends to stay right where he is.

According to a statement from his campaign, “Councilman Festersen takes his responsibilities as president very seriously and will continue to fulfill those responsibilities.”

Republican Mayor Jean Stothert was asked earlier Friday if Festersen should step down from the council during the race.

Stothert told KFAB radio she felt it was OK for Festersen to stay on the council — she ran for mayor while on the council — but questioned him keeping the presidency.

“The president of the council does have a lot of additional responsibilities,” said Stothert. “The other thing to remember is if I’m out of town, the president is the mayor.”

Earlier this week, after saying in August that he wouldn’t run, Festersen jumped into the race against incumbent Republican Lee Terry.

