Media Raise Suspicions about White House Job Numbers

The Obama administration claims that the stimulus bill has created 30,000 jobs to date; but CBS Evening News and the Associated Press have both raised serious doubts about the accuracy of the White House‘s job creation report, calling the numbers, “hard to believe:”



The AP went even further into the claims:

“The AP review found some counts were more than 10 times as high as the actual number of jobs; some jobs credited to the stimulus program were counted two and sometimes more than four times; and other jobs were credited to stimulus spending when none was produced.”

The study highlighted some of the more egregious errors in the White House report:



– A company working with the Federal Communications Commission reported that stimulus money paid for 4,231 jobs, when about 1,000 were produced. – A Georgia community college reported creating 280 jobs with recovery money, but none was created from stimulus spending. – A Florida child care center said its stimulus money saved 129 jobs but used the money on raises for existing employees.

The AP emphasized that there were no signs of official tampering in the count. In fact, Vice-President Joe Biden said today that the administration’s figures were “not 100 percent accurate,” adding that “further updates and corrections are going to be needed.”