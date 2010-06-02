Wamp calls for more transparency in government, fends off questions about his own ties to casino gambling

Using a decidedly anti-Washington stance, 3rd District Congressman Zach Wamp told Nashville Republicans Tuesday that cuts to state employee rolls and an agenda of transparency in government were two key issues he would pursue as governor. He also took some thinly veiled shots at his opponents while trying to distance himself from questions about his relationship with an influential non-profit and a power-broker public relations firm in Tennessee.

Wamp told the Davidson County Republican Party’s First Tuesday luncheon that since his election as part of the Class of 1994 when the GOP took over the House and Senate, Republicans nationally had lost their way. He said Republicans needed to “return to the Constitution” when making governing decisions in order to win back the party’s base.

“It’s the most dysfunctional place you can imagine,” Wamp said of Washington D.C. “…I think as Republicans we forgot what kind of march we were on. We ran the House back then like a military exercise for a period of time. Now, they can’t run anything.”

“I know most of the major political leaders in this country today personally,” Wamp continued. “I hate to say it, but I am not impressed.”

Wamp hit the message that jobs and education were two of his main priorities. He said a Wamp administration would follow successful models used in other states to benchmark students earlier than the 3rd grade for key skills like reading, saying a new set of “best practices” would be implemented in all 137 of Tennessee’s school systems.

He also said his administration would have a “pro-growth, pro-production” agenda when pursuing businesses and industrial recruitment for the state. The goal, Wamp explained, would be to capitalize on Tennessee’s low taxes, right to work status and the work ethic and values of the population.

Wamp added that Tennesseans needed to be prepared for a tightening of the belt when it came to state government in the coming year, particularly when it came to state jobs. He used the opportunity to take a shot at one of his GOP primary opponents, Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey.

“When you are $1 billion upside down and 70 percent of your cost is people, well I’m sorry, but you have to make some reductions,” Wamp said. “I don’t want to be mean about it, but (government) grows like am amoeba. There are 10,000 more people on the state payrolls today than when Ron Ramsey entered the legislature.”

In responding to questions from the audience, Wamp said one program he did not intend to continue as governor was the controversial TNInvestco state venture capital fund because there was “not enough transparency in the program.” Wamp compared the secretive nature of the program to the trouble on Wall Street that caused America’s recent recession.

“TNInvestco to me is another plan where certain people are able to invest and the rest of us are left scratching our heads asking how come we didn’t know about that opportunity,” Wamp said. “Government should do its role and the private sector should do its role.”

Wamp also agreed with a statement from the audience posed by judicial reform activist Janice Johnson from Williamson County that the state’s system for disciplining judges, the Court of the Judiciary, needed to be overhauled. He added that in general the court system in Tennessee needed more transparency, adding that he favored an elected state attorney general.

“We have seen the need for looking at amending out (state) Constitution,” Wamp said. “There are transparency issues in Tennessee on a variety of issues.”

Wamp also went heavily on the attack in his speech and then later in front of reporters against another GOP primary opponent, Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam. Wamp’s campaign issued a press release yesterday questioning the Haslam family’s alleged interest in gambling. The Haslam’s Pilot Travel Centers company owns travel centers in three states where “casino gambling” is permitted and Wamp alleged a “partnership” between Haslam’s family business and casino gambling interests.

The Haslam campaign later in the day denied the charge, answering back that Wamp had taken campaign contributions from the Cherokee Nation Business Political Action Committee, which represents gambling interests at indian casinos. The Cherokee Nation tie to Wamp was first reported by Tennessee Watchdog.

In a session with reporters, Wamp also attacked a story by The City Paper this week questioning his ties to the Tennessee Valley Corridor and the AkinsCrisp Public Strategies firm, a popular advisor to Tennessee GOP campaigns for years.

The TVC was called a “cash cow” in the City Paper article for AkinsCrisp, where Wamp’s son works. The company also consults for Wamp’s gubernatorial campaign. The article reported AkinsCrisp was paid $2 million over a decade by the TVC for event planning. Wamp called the article “gutter politics.”

“My son went to work for AkinsCrisp, and they are contractors for my campaign which is totally legitimate and legal under the law,” Wamp said.