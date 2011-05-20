Property taxes rise 50 percent in one Tennessee county

BY CHRISTOPHER BUTLER

Property owners in Fentress County better adjust to the fact that their property taxes are rising — by a margin of 50 percent.

Those that are opposed to the tax hike should just accept that the county needs the revenue to pay for a new $10 million justice center to house 160 inmates, said County Executive Frank Smith.

The county’s current jail facility houses just 20 inmates, and county officials currently rely on other jurisdictions to house an additional 80 county inmates.

From Smith’s point of view, many of the residents who complain about the tax increase are outsiders who moved to the county from elsewhere.

Many people moved there, though, because the county advertises itself as an attractive place to relocate.

“I take the blame for raising taxes, but they should have been raised years ago. We knew a backlash was coming. There’s only about 75 people in this county who complain, and many of them relocate from out-of-state,” Smith said.

“They squawk and they holler every time we have a (county) commission meeting. One man in particular, David Beaty, does the most squawking and hollering. It’s time for him to tuck his butt in and go back to the house.”

Beaty, however, says he and many other irate county residents will have their say, whether Smith wants to hear it or not.

Beaty’s message: the county will not prosper economically if property taxes are high and no one wants to live there.

NO IMMEDIATE NEED

Beaty, a native of Fentress County, has had at least two unpleasant exchanges with Smith over the property tax issue with Smith. Cable television broadcasts of commission meetings aired both confrontations.

During one commission meeting, Smith called Beaty a “dumbass” as he approached the podium to speak during the public comment portion (which can be seen on the Facebook page titled “Fentress County Corruption”). At the next meeting, Smith ordered a sheriff’s deputy to force Beaty out of the room when Beaty spoke beyond his five-minute limit (available for viewing on YouTube).

Beaty wants Smith to understand that county residents cannot afford the new facility, which Beaty calls “the Taj Mahal Justice Center.”

“We can stand a little increase, but this is a poor, rural county, and you have to take that into consideration.” Beaty said.

Smith disagrees.

“This jail we have right now has been here since 1974. It’s overcrowded so that ought to tell you something. They (state officials) are fixing to condemn this jail up here,” Smith said.

State officials, however, told Tennessee Watchdog that they have no reason, nor do they intend, to shut down the Fentress County Jail.

The county jail has an overcrowding problem, but to say that state officials are threatening to shut it down if the county fails to establish a larger one is incorrect, said Peggy Sawyer, assistant director of the Tennessee Corrections Institute.

“Our agency has no authority to shut any facility down. The only people that could do that would be the fire marshal or a federal judge. All we can do is decertify (a facility). Even then such a facility could still operate.”

The Fentress County jail is still certified.

One county resident believes a new jail is needed, but not at an expense of $10 million.

“They need something bigger than they have now, but the justice center is not something they really need, not with the finances of the county in general being what they are,” said Spencer Hoover.

HIGHER TAXES

To pay for the new justice center, county commissioners voted to raise property taxes from $1.34 to $1.99 per every $100 of assessed value of one’s property.

The higher property tax will harm the county’s economy, considered one of the poorest in the state, Beaty said.

According to state statistics, the average median household income in Fentress County is about $28,000. Almost 25 percent of the residents live at or below poverty levels, while 33 percent of residents receive food stamps.

Despite his protesting, Beaty’s financial situation is comfortable enough that he can withstand the 49 percent property tax increase. Many other residents cannot.

“I’ve had to dip into my savings to pay this, but, of course, it doesn’t help that the price of everything else has gone up as well, like gasoline. Other people who live here are telling me that this is placing a tremendous burden on their livelihoods,” Beaty said.

Even though Fentress now has higher property taxes than that of the adjacent Cumberland County (which has $1.42 per $100 of assessed value), property taxes in Fentress are still among the lowest in the state, Smith said.

Complainers have no cause to protest, he added.

“I’m out and about every day, and nobody bugs me about this justice center, except for the ones that want to squawk and holler at the commission meetings.”

“It’s the people who move here who bitch about it. They should go back to the bigger cities (that they came from). The people who have always lived here aren’t bitching any.”

“One guy came here, for instance, and built a $375,000 house. He went up at our commission meeting and said he can’t sell his place because we raised taxes. Well, he overbuilt. This is Fentress County, this isn’t downtown Nashville,” Smith said.

Outsiders, though, are always welcome in Fentress County, said LeAnn Smith, tourism and membership director for the county’s Chamber of Commerce.

LeAnn Smith did not have exact statistics on how many retirees and other outsiders have moved into the county. Nevertheless, she and other chamber officials are working hard to attract them to their area, she said.

The county, though, cannot continue attracting new residents, nor can it build a stronger economy, without a low property tax, said Kristin Rosecrants, who relocated to Fentress County from Florida, and who is not a retiree.

“I can appreciate that some taxes need to be increased, but not at 49 percent. Low property taxes were stimulating our economy, more so than any property tax increase could. It’s unfortunate that Mr. Smith doesn’t realize the economics of the situation,” Rosecrants said.

As for Smith’s statement that only outsiders are complaining about the increased property taxes, Rosecrants said this:

“So many people from here are appreciative of us speaking out. In the past, the people who are originally from here have spoken of past retaliation to their families and businesses (because they spoke out), but the officials here have nothing over me.”

“I receive many anonymous letters from people with no return address who thank us for standing up for them. It’s sad because the oppression that the leadership of this county has created is why they get away with what they do.”

Christopher Butler is the editor of Tennessee Watchdog and the Director of Government Accountability for the Tennessee Center for Policy Research. Contact him at [email protected]