New Nashville green program benefits former council member’s nonprofit

By CHRISTOPHER BUTLER

To help the city go green, members of the Nashville Metro Council have passed an ordinance that will fund wetlands mitigation work in the city — and, so far, it appears the ordinance will benefit only one organization, a nonprofit that belongs to a former council member.

According to the recently passed ordinance, which current council member Charlie Tygard introduced, drivers can go to a qualified nonprofit and purchase products that are said to offset their vehicles’ carbon dioxide emissions. Those products are otherwise known as carbon offsets. In exchange, drivers may place a special sticker on their vehicles and park for free in downtown Nashville, in areas where metered parking is otherwise required.

Former council member Roy Dale is the only person who has expressed interest in participating in the program, through his Old Hickory-based nonprofit, known as EarthCredits. Officials in the Metro Clerk’s Office must first determine if Dale’s nonprofit even qualifies to participate. If so, Dale will then use the revenue he receives to perform wetlands mitigation work in the Nashville area.

“There are dozens of other qualified companies (to perform the wetlands mitigation work) that are national, but there is no guarantee that those companies can do the work locally,” Tygard said, when asked why only one nonprofit has shown interest in the program.

Despite introducing an ordinance to fund a wetlands mitigation program, Tygard does not know for certain if any local nonprofits other than Dale’s can perform such work.

“There are other companies here (that do the work) that I might not be aware of. I’m leaving it up to the county clerk’s office to monitor that (who is chosen),” he said.

Public works officials told Tennessee Watchdog that interested drivers will have to wait a few more weeks before they can participate.

“Right now we are working through all the procedural details. There’s not much to say about what’s happening with it right now, other than that the program will be not be available until July 1,” said Jenna Smith, a spokeswoman for the Metro Public Works Department.

Smith and Tygard already know each other, with both men having served on the council from 1991-1995. Tygard, however, said he did not introduce the ordinance only to help Dale and his organization.

Public works officials have yet to certify EarthCredits as an approved nonprofit, although they expect to make a decision sometime this week, Smith said.

“I have no knowledge of any other companies that have requested to participate, although it is not appropriate to have just one company and no one else,” Smith said.

City spokeswoman Veronica Frazier told Tennessee Watchdog that she believes other nonprofits will eventually express interest.

The carbon offsets ordinance is a “pilot program,” according to Tygard, meaning Metro Council members will gather in 2013 and determine whether it is effective from a financial standpoint. If not, council members will then have the option of ending it, according to the language of the ordinance.

Tygard said he proposed the ordinance because another one, which allowed free downtown parking for hybrid vehicles, excluded too many people.

“Most of the hybrid vehicles on that list were high-end automobiles. I started to review carbon offsets. My car, for instance, produces a certain amount of pollution each year. And I am willing to contribute to a fund for wetlands mitigation that helps the environment. I introduced this ordinance so more people could enjoy the same benefits as the high-end drivers,” Tygard said.

Christopher Butler is the editor of Tennessee Watchdog and the Director of Government Accountability for the Tennessee Center for Policy Research. Contact him at [email protected]