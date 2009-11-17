$6.4 Billion in Fed Stimulus Goes to 440 Non-Existent Congressional Districts

Bill McMorris at Watchdog.org combined all the state Watchdog reporting on federal stimulus money going to phantom Congressional districts, and then dug through the rest of the data reported at recovery.gov, the $84 million website established by the Obama Administration to “track every last penny,” as our President put it, of the $787 billion stimulus.

McMorris has discovered that a total of $6.4 billion went to 440 non-existent Congressional Districts. What does the Obama Administration have to say about this? Michael Noyes, my Monatana Watchdog colleague at the Monatana Policy Institute, was able to get a telephone interview with Ed Pound, director of communications for the Recovery Accountability and Transparency board, which oversees the recovery.gov site. When asked about millions going to fictitious Congressional districts, Pound blamed it on the recipients not knowing in which congressional districts they live. He said recovery.gov did nothing wrong, because it reported incorrect information correctly. “Our job is data integrity, not data quality,” he said.

In other words, garbage in, garbage out. This is not exactly the excruciating oversight and accountability President Obama promised. And if the recipient of millions of our money doesn’t know their Congressional district, one must wonder about their competence to handle so much of the public’s money.