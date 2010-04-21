Updated: New Mexico Watchdog Catches Vehicle Abuse at Corrections Department

Update: Following our report, the Department of Corrections has suspended Charlene Knipfing, Director of Probation and Parole, without pay for five days–according to Rod Green of KOAT-TV Channel 7. Here’s the link to the KOAT-TV news broadcast.

OFF THE LEASH, CHASING CARS

The tip arrived over the weekend from a vigilant state employee. Plans were afoot by high level officials at the Corrections Department to violate state law on public vehicle use. The plan: Charlene Knipfing, Director of the Probation and Parole Division loves Angelina’s restaurant in Espanola. It’s her fave. And it’s her birthday. Meet at 11 a.m. and drive all the way to Espanola to celebrate the boss’s birthday.

Birthday lunches don’t fall within the reasons why taxpayers buy cars for high-level state employees. Nor is taking a dozen state employees out of the office for three hours or so to cheer the boss on her special day exactly serving the public interest.

“This was not an appropriate use of the Department’s vehicles,” Tia Bland, the Public Information Officer for the Corrections Department told us after we gave her the license plate numbers of the vehicles used for mid-day frolic and told about the tip that had us staking out an Espanola restaurant. “Basically, I can’t say a lot because this is a personnel matter now.” She added, “Proper steps will be taken to ensure compliance with the Department’s vehicle policy.”

Such frolics are not only against Department policy, they are against the law. New Mexico Administrative Code 1.5.3.20 prohibits any private use of state vehicles. We were pointed to that section by the people who run the General Services Department hot line for reporting state vehicle abuse. They also got everything we learned when we followed up an e-mail from a vigilant state employee.

The Whistleblower’s Tip

“NMCD PPD waste of state time and improper vehicle use.”

That was heading on the anonymous e-mail that came through our tips line, the same line that led to exposing Rail Runner employees stopping the train to grab some Lotaburgers in Santa Fe.

The message:

“This was sent out for a Birthday lunch on State time

utilizing State Vehicles to PPD in Santa Fe, Central Office.

1 of 2 e-mails

From: Petty, Rhonda, NMCD Sent: Tue 4/13/2010 3:31 PM

To: PPD, Central Office

Cc: Petty, Rhonda, NMCD

Subject: Charlene’s Birthday

Charlene’s birthday is this Sunday. She’s requested lunch at her

favorite restaurant, Angelina’s (1226 Fairview Lane, Espanola

505-753-8543). Anyone wishing to join Charlene for a birthday

celebration at Angelina’s on Monday should RSVP to me & plan to

carpool from Central Office no later than 11 a.m. on Monday April

19th. Anyone wishing to contribute towards a birthday gift should

give submit it to me no later than noon on Friday.

Rhonda W. Petty

Administrative Assistant

Probation & Parole Division

New Mexico Corrections Department

P: (505) 827-8830 F: (505) 827-8831

[email protected]”

The “Charlene” of the message is Charlene Knipfing, Director of the Probation and Parole Division. Salary: $93,593.14 (thanks Albuquerque Journal Watchdog).

The whistleblower also gave us the second of two e-mails, which reminded recipients who hadn’t RSVP’d to let Knipfing’s assistant know if they’d be attending and to give them a chance to contribute towards a birthday present for the boss, deadline noon Monday, 4/19/10.

Bingo

We hopped in a car Monday morning as soon as we confirmed details with the whistleblower. We had no time to waste. It was past 10:30 a.m. in Albuquerque and 90 miles to Angelina’s.

Just as I found a parking space behind the restaurant and turned off the ignition, three Chevy Impalas with state license plates turned into the same lot. (The tipster had said they would be driving Impalas. They even got the color right). Two of the cars had multiple occupants. One vehicle had only the driver, a man who immediately recognized me. He had parked next to me and, when our eyes met, he turned his face away. When he got out of the car, he turned his back to me and put his chin on his hands on the car’s roof–just standing there like that in the middle of the parking lot. Not until I started walking to the restaurant did he leave his vehicle to follow.

I checked in the restaurant and found that some of the party was already there, seated in a back room. I then went outside to photograph the empty state vehicles. But a woman on a cell phone who was with the group stepped out of the restaurant and saw me snapping shots of the license plates.

Moments later, a middle-aged man approached. The woman on the phone had pointed me out to him.

“Something wrong with our cars?” he asked. “Why are you taking photographs of our cars?”

“Are these Department of Corrections vehicles?” I answered after a second’s pause. The woman on the phone stood at a distance watching.

He repeated his question. I repeated mine.

“Who are you?” he asked. I identified myself and gave the name of this site. Then I asked, “Are these Department of Corrections vehicles here for a birthday celebration?

“You’ll have to talk to Tia Bland,” he said, turned on his heel and walked briskly back into the restaurant. That answered my question. I knew Bland was the Correction Deparment’s PIO. I had Ms. Bland’s phone number in my pocket and called her. I left a message, saying I was at Angelina’s and describing what I was observing.

I needed to eat, so I asked for a table. The waitress sat me where I could see the birthday party across the restaurant. There were at least a dozen Corrections Department employees around the table in Espanola. I watched the group order and eat, pay for their meals (separate checks), and then wait in line at the cash register to pay. Charlene Knipfing made a point of waving to me across the restaurant. I waved back and smiled. After all, it was her birthday.

The group departed at 1:15. It’s forty miles back to their office, through Espanola traffic, past the casinos, then down the Santa Fe bypass and across I-25. A grey Impala, driven by the man who had recognized me, pulled out of Angelina’s lot, but did not follow the others. He drove into a dirt lot across the street, then turned around, so from his windshield he could watch Angelina’s parking lot exit–perhaps to see if I followed the group or to follow me. I was watching him from inside the restaurant. He turned his head in my direction, apparently saw me watching through the window, then drove off.

I finished my meal, drained my coffee, and headed back to Albuquerque to print out the pertinent section of the New Mexico Administrative Code on vehicle abuse, an obvious law one would expect the highly paid Director of the Probation and Parole Division of the New Mexico Corrections Department would know and want her employees to follow. I think she’s been recently reminded of that law, thanks to a vigilant state employee who knows abuse of the public trust when they see it.