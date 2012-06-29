Home  >  New Mexico  >  Forest Service says thinning project delayed by enviromental groups

Forest Service says thinning project delayed by enviromental groups

By   /   June 29, 2012  /   7 Comments

Environmentalists say they’re out to protect endangered species, watersheds and human habitations in forested areas but their critics counter by saying they’re making a flammable situation worse.

The debate has taken on a sharper edge in New Mexico as the state has already battled the Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire that set a state record for most square acres burned and the Little Bear Fire in the Ruidoso area that wiped out nearly 250 homes.

Ruidoso residents tour home destroyed home by the Little Bear Fire -- courtesy Rudy Gutierrez-El Paso Times

Now comes this story from the Ruidoso News:

Damage from the Little Bear Fire could have been reduced if a proposed Forest Service thinning project had not been delayed by an appeal from two environmental groups, a Forest Service official said Tuesday.

“Any type of treatment we could have done would have reduced the severity of the fire,” said Chad Stewart, fire and timber officer for the Lincoln National Forest. While the fire as a whole could not have been stopped by thinning efforts, especially in the face of 40 mph wind gusts, damage to the Bonito watershed likely would have been greatly reduced, he said.

The thinning project, aimed at 11,600 acres surrounding Bonito Lake was delayed by an appeal from the two environmental groups in late 2011.

… [Bryan Bird, an ecologist with the Santa Fe-based group WildEarth Guardians,] added that with the shift in typical conditions in the Southwest to a dryer, drought-ridden landscape, he questioned whether thinning would be effective, or feasible in the backcountry. “The bottom line is that you can fire-proof a community, but you can’t fire-proof a forest,” he said.

Click here to read the entire Ruidoso News story.

On Wednesday (June 27), state Sen. Phil Griego (D-San Jose) said the state legislature’s Water and Natural Resources Committee will discuss forest thinning and strategies for fighting wildfires in October.

“You have interest groups out there that say, ‘you can’t do that because of the spotted owl, you can’t do that because of the lizard.’ But all of a sudden, you have a fire like Ruidoso that takes place, or the place in the Gila, or like in Los Alamos and it destroys everything — the houses, the habitat, the animal, everything,” Griego told Capitol Report New Mexico. “Now if you allow the Forest Service to come in a clean up the forests, you may disrupt the habitat of the spotted owl or the lizard but they will have an opportunity to move and go some place else. But with a fire, it’s completely destroyed. It makes absolutely no sense … You need more thinning, more cleaning.”

Griego points to the Mescalero Indian Reservation and its thinning projects that have been used extensively on its tribal lands as a possible model for the Forest Service to adopt.

That echoes comments of Gov. Susana Martinez, who talked to us earlier this week:

 

Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico) sent out a news release Friday (June 29), callling on Republicans in the House Natural Resources Committee to hold an emergency hearing to address fire risk and suppression, especially on federally-owned and managed lands — including discussion over thinning.

“We have seen the damage that catastrophic wildfires have had on New Mexico,” Rep. Luján (D-NM) said in the press release, adding that he’s introduced the Forest Stewardship and Fire Fuels Reduction Act of 2012, which is a 10-year reauthorization of a federal program aimed at reducing overgrown vegetation in forests that “contribute to the intensity and devastation of wildfires.”

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Rob formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our New Mexico Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

  • James

    The people who lost their homes in the Little Bear Fire should band together and sue the Wild earth Guardians for contributing to the loss of their homes.

  • R Raider

    SUE ALL THE Enviros involved in filing suits resulting in suppressing sane forest ,managment, I didn’t see or hear of any of the Yellow,Cowards out helping to fight any fires !!

    Yellow stripes and brown spots in their underwear Probably prevented them from fighting fire ??????.

  • John Ennis

    And, keep on suing them. Keep them in court, put them all in jail.

  • Another government handout for those that choose to live in extremely flammable landscapes? We stopped this practice in flood-zones in the 70s.

    This is about personal responsibility not asking the feds to bail people out.

    We can spend millions and millions of taxpayer dollars thinning or logging the forests, but it may or may not have an affect on fire behavior and whether or not homes burn down.

    But a for-sure answer is to have people build with fire-resistant materials and clear their surroundings. This is proven to work: http://www.firewise.org/Information/Research-and-Guidance/WUI-Home-Ignition-Research/The-Jack-Cohen-Files.aspx

  • Don

    Remember, it was leftist anti-American former senator Tom Daschle from South Dakota who pushed thru the law forbidding clearing of underbrush from any forests in the west.

    Environmentalist criminals love this law. It allows them to ensure that the forests will burn down, forever ruining our vast western treasures.

    Oh, by the way, Daschle, ever-mindful that his law was ruinous and deadly, made sure that his own state was conveniently exempted from it.

    Now isn’t that typical of a traitorous liberal?

    Remind these liberal traitor groups about Dashle’s law and his exemption when they whine about keeping the forests “unspoiled and pristine”. The recent fires leave nothing “unspoiled and pristine”.

  • Pingback: anybunny.mobi/latest/()