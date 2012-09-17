Home  >  New Mexico  >  George Will weighs in on ABQ wedding photography controversy

George Will weighs in on ABQ wedding photography controversy

By   /   September 17, 2012  /   3 Comments

Elaine Huguenin of Elane Photography, Courtesy: Alliance Defense Fund

It’s a case heading to the New Mexico Supreme Court — and could end up going all the way to the US Supreme Court.

It involves a gay couple in Albuquerque who filed suit against a small-business photography shop because the studio’s owners do not offer wedding pictures to same-sex couples, based on religious grounds. The state’s Human Rights Commission has ordered the studio owners to pay $6,600 in attorney’s fees.

Now the case has gone national.

Over the weekend, syndicated columnist George Will wrote a column about the controversy:

A New Mexico court has held that Elane Photography is merely “a conduit for another’s expression.” But the U.S. Supreme Court (upholding the right of a person to obscure the words “Live Free or Die” on New Hampshire’s license plates) has affirmed the right not to be compelled to be conduits of others’ expression.

New Mexico’s Supreme Court is going to sort all this out, which has been thoroughly reported and discussed by the invaluable blog the Volokh Conspiracy, where you can ponder this: In jurisdictions such as the District of Columbia and Seattle, which ban discrimination on the basis of political affiliation or ideology, would a photographer, even a Jewish photographer, be compelled to record a Nazi Party ceremony?

Click here to read Will’s entire column.

  • Don

    Whatever happened to “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”?

  • Justin Case

    I was listening to news talk on KOA (850 AM, Denver) a few weeks ago, the subject was wedding cakes, and was a similar set up, different resolution: owner of the wedding cake shoppe declined an order from a same sex couple citing same , they sued, wedding cake shoppe owner won; same sex couple demanded a boycott, and wedding cake shoppe owner was consequently SWAMPED with orders…. now, I ask you, isn’t that a perfect example of society exercising freedom of expression? 🙂

  • Joseph Montoya

    She shouldn’t be a business owner. Discrimination is discrimination. Religious based or not.