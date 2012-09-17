George Will weighs in on ABQ wedding photography controversy

It’s a case heading to the New Mexico Supreme Court — and could end up going all the way to the US Supreme Court.

It involves a gay couple in Albuquerque who filed suit against a small-business photography shop because the studio’s owners do not offer wedding pictures to same-sex couples, based on religious grounds. The state’s Human Rights Commission has ordered the studio owners to pay $6,600 in attorney’s fees.

Now the case has gone national.

Over the weekend, syndicated columnist George Will wrote a column about the controversy:

A New Mexico court has held that Elane Photography is merely “a conduit for another’s expression.” But the U.S. Supreme Court (upholding the right of a person to obscure the words “Live Free or Die” on New Hampshire’s license plates) has affirmed the right not to be compelled to be conduits of others’ expression. New Mexico’s Supreme Court is going to sort all this out, which has been thoroughly reported and discussed by the invaluable blog the Volokh Conspiracy, where you can ponder this: In jurisdictions such as the District of Columbia and Seattle, which ban discrimination on the basis of political affiliation or ideology, would a photographer, even a Jewish photographer, be compelled to record a Nazi Party ceremony?

