NM House budget bills get stuck

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – The impact of the absence of two Democrats in the state House of Representatives was felt for the first time in the current 30-day legislative session on Friday as the Democratic Party-backed budget deal failed to pass on a floor vote.

House Bills 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 deadlocked 34-34 with all 33 Republicans voting against the budget package and 34 of the 35 Democrats in the chamber voting in favor of it. Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownpoint, defected and joined the GOP.

Just moments earlier, the House deadlocked 34-34 on an amendment backed by House Minority Leader Don Bratton, R-Hobbs, that would have drastically changed the budget. Bratton’s 32-point amendment would have incorporated education budget and reform reform measures backed by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Rep. Jeff voted against the amendment but Rep. Nick Salazar, D-Ohkay Owingeh, voted with the GOP.

In order for legislation or amendments to pass, they must receive a majority of votes.

Reps. Phillip Archuleta, D-Las Cruces, and Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque have thus far missed the entire session due to illnesses. They are reliable Democratic votes and if one of them had been in the chamber Friday, the budget bills would have passed.

“It means we have more work to do and that’s fine,” Speaker of the House W. Ken Martinez, D-Grants, said after the bills were tabled.

There are 12 and a half days left in the session.

