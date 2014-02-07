Home  >  New Mexico  >  NM House budget bills get stuck

NM House budget bills get stuck

By   /   February 7, 2014  /   3 Comments

DEMOCRATS NEEDED THEM: The absence of state Reps. Phillip Archuleta (left) and Ernest Chavez hurt Democrats in a crucial vote Friday.

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE  – The impact of the absence of two Democrats in the state House of Representatives was felt for the first time in the current 30-day legislative session on Friday as the Democratic Party-backed budget deal failed to pass on a floor vote.

House Bills 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 deadlocked 34-34 with all 33 Republicans voting against the budget package and 34 of the 35 Democrats in the chamber voting in favor of it. Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownpoint, defected and joined the GOP.

Just moments earlier, the House deadlocked 34-34 on an amendment backed by House Minority Leader Don Bratton, R-Hobbs, that would have drastically changed the budget. Bratton’s 32-point amendment would have incorporated education budget and reform reform measures backed by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Rep. Jeff voted against the amendment but Rep. Nick Salazar, D-Ohkay Owingeh, voted with the GOP.

In order for legislation or amendments to pass, they must receive a majority of votes.

Reps. Phillip Archuleta, D-Las Cruces, and Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque have thus far missed the entire session due to illnesses. They are reliable Democratic votes and if one of them had been in the chamber Friday, the budget bills would have passed.

“It means we have more work to do and that’s fine,” Speaker of the House W. Ken Martinez, D-Grants, said after the bills were tabled.

There are 12 and a half days left in the session.

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

Rob formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • L.E. Liesner

    It is good to see that the Democrat’s rubber stamp legislation is comming to a halt. So much garbage has been passed in the name of majority rule that ended up a disaster for the citizens of our State. Maybe the bills will be thought out so they will be good for the people and merit consideration by both sides of the aisle instead of being just plain politically motivated.

  • FlameCCT

    Maybe I’m missing something but if Don Bratton is Republican then wouldn’t he be the House MINORITY Leader?

  • Rob Nikolewski

    FlameCCT,

    You are correct. Bratton is the House minority leader. I corrected my mistake in the story. Thanks,

    Rob