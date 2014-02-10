Home  >  New Mexico  >  Maverick Democrat alleges political threats

February 10, 2014

Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownpoint

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE  – The lone Democrat who voted against a House of Representatives budget deal backed by her party took to the floor Monday afternoon and said she has received political threats in the wake of her vote.

“When did it stop being okay to vote our conscience?” Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownpoint, said. “When did it stop being okay to do what we think is right?”

Last Friday, Jeff cast a “no” on a budget deal that resulted in a 34-34 tie in the House, which means a series of House appropriations bills have to go back to the drawing board.

“I will not change my vote,” said Jeff, who has developed a reputation in recent sessions for straying from the Democratic majority on crucial votes in the House. On Monday, she said she has been told she will receive a primary challenge later this year in House District 5, located in the northwest corner of the state.

“I will always be a Democrat,” she said. “I repeat, I will always be a Democrat.”

After the floor session, Speaker of the House W. Ken Martinez, D-Grants, said he was surprised to hear Jeff’s comments.

“I’m not aware of any threats or intimidation,” Martinez told KOB-TV.

Jeff did not specify who made the alleged political threats against her.

“I have received direct threats from this body that they will work against the Navajo gaming compact,” Jeff said, referring to a recent committee vote moving along a controversial bill extending agreements and paving the way for three more casinos to be built by the Navajo Nation, of which Jeff is a member.

“We should honor every member’s vote and how they vote and not question it,” Martinez said.

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected]

