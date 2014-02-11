Branson says Virgin Galactic will lift off later this year

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – He didn’t give a specific date, but Virgin Galactic impresario Richard Branson says his company will send commercial passengers into suborbital space from Spaceport America by the second half of 2014.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai on Tuesday, the British billionaire said Virgin Galactic’s plans are on track and added that he and his family plan on taking part in one of the launches before the year is out.

“It will be the start of a whole new space era,” Branson said at the 2014 United Arab Emirates Government Summit. According to Bloomberg News, Branson predicted that Virgin Galactic — the anchor tenant at Spaceport America — will be profitable in three years.

In at least four other occasions, though, Branson has had to delay the inaugural flight for Virgin Galactic, which is charging passengers $250,000 for the opportunity to fly 68 miles above the Earth and experience an estimated five minutes of weightlessness.

Last week, British journalist Tom Bower released a book that harshly criticized Branson’s business model and raised questions about whether Virgin Galactic will ever be able to construct a rocket powerful enough to surpass the limits of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“There are some people who seem to want things to fail and I think he falls into that category,” Branson said. “The best way of dealing with people like that is to prove them wrong and we will prove them wrong in the next few months.”

Branson went on to say that Virgin Galactic completed the third rocket-powered supersonic flight of its SpaceShipTwo vehicle last month in Mojave, Calif., and is on course to meet its operational targets.

Ultimately, Branson said, the goal for Virgin Galactic is to use sub-orbital flights as a way to take passengers from one city to another, slashing travel time.

“We built Virgin Galactic’s spaceships shaped like aeroplanes, and we want to make them bigger and bigger and faster in years to come,” he said. “If we can fly to Australia in a couple of hours that would give use a massive advantage.”

Under the terms of its lease, Virgin Galactic will pay Spaceport between $25,000-$75,000 per launch. Early in the project, Branson predicted a couple of launches per week, with the number rising to 700 per year by 2015.

Located 20 miles outside of Truth or Consequences, Spaceport America was constructed with $212 million in New Mexico taxpayer dollars.

Last November, Virgin Galactic announced that NBC will air live coverage of the inaugural flight, as well as other special programs in the run up to the first flight from Spaceport.

