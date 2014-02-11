Bye-bye, weed

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – The debate over whether to legalize marijuana will not go before voters in New Mexico this year.

Senate Joint Resolution 10 couldn’t get out of the Senate Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday morning, deadlocking in a 5-5 tie in its first committee hearing.

Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, joined four Republicans in voting against the resolution, which was sponsored by Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque.

If the resolution had survived the committee process and received a majority vote in Senate and the House of Representatives, it would have gone to the voters to give final approval in November as a constitutional amendment.

Sen. Sander Rue, R-Albuquerque, said he doesn’t think people should be arrested for possessing small amounts of marijuana but was opposed to implementing a change in the law through constitutional amendment.

“We’ve tried marijuana prohibition for decades, and it’s clearly failed,” said Ethan Nadelmann, Executive Director of the Drug Policy Alliance in a statement. “It hasn’t reduced use and instead has resulted in the criminalization of millions of people, gross racial disparities and enormous fiscal waste.”

Ortiz y Pino says he’ll introduce the resolution again next year.

