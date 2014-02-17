Home  >  New Mexico  >  VIDEO: Hanna Skandera remains education secretary-designate

VIDEO: Hanna Skandera remains education secretary-designate

By   /   February 17, 2014  /   4 Comments

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE  – After all the drama, all the scalding criticism from opponents and impassioned praise from supporters, Hanna Skandera‘s official title remains the same.

She’s still the secretary-designate of the New Mexico Public Education Department — neither confirmed nor rejected by the state Senate.

STILL THE SAME: Hanna Skandera appears before the Senate Rules Committee, which was unable to send a recommendation on her confirmation as secretary of education to the New Mexico Senate on Monday morning. Photo courtesy: KRQE-TV

Instead, the Senate Rules Committee, where confirmation hearings are held, failed on Monday to give Skandera a “do-pass” recommendation as all six Democrats on the committee voted no and all four Republicans voted yes.

A subsequent “do not confirm” motion from Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, failed to be seconded by anyone on the committee and then, in a third and final option, a “do pass” with no recommendation deadlocked in a 5-5 tie with Sanchez joining Republicans in voting yes.

“We’ve exhausted our options,” rules committee chairwoman Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said.

So, in sum, instead of having the full Senate vote up or down on Skandera’s confirmation, the process remains stuck in legislative limbo. Skandera will remain secretary-designate overseeing the day-to-day operations of PED and trying to implement Gov. Susana Martinez ‘s reform measures.

“I think I’ve demonstrated from start to finish that I’m dedicated to delivering for our kids and nothing has changed,” Skandera told reporters after the committee meeting.

Asked if not being confirmed may undermine her credibility in office, Skandera said, Not all,” adding, “I can focus on a vote today or focus on the commitment to this state and this governor and that’s what I’ll do. I’ve done it for three years and I’ll do it again.”

Skandera’s confirmation has been one of the hottest political topics in the state and in the legislature ever since she was appointed at the start of Martinez’s tenure as governor in January of 2011.

In the 2013 session, Lopez held hearings that brought Skandera before the rules committee three separate times but a confirmation vote was never held.

Teachers unions and many educators across the state have denounced Skandera on a number of fronts, including her backing of a statewide A-through-F grading system (that passed the 2011 legislature), holding back third-graders who cannot read at a minimal level (which has not passed) and implementing a teacher evaluation system by department order.

Detractors also point to the New Mexico Constitution that says the PED must be a “qualified, experienced educator.” Skandera has never been a classroom teacher.

Supporters say she meets the qualifications since Skandera worked as a senior policy adviser to U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings and was a deputy commissioner for Florida’s Department of Education under then-Gov. Jeb Bush.

They also credit Skandera for making changes aimed at improving the state’s long history of lackluster results in public education.

“We have to make education work better in the state of New Mexico,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, sitting next to Skandera as the sponsor of her confirmation at Monday’s hearing. “It’s worth it to try new things. That is the only way to know if it will work.”

“We need to move on,” Sanchez said during the hearing. “I agree with some of your initiatives but disagree with others, like the teacher evaluation system … I think it’s unfair to teachers.”

No other Democrats on the committee asked questions at Monday’s hearing — which lasted only about 20 minutes — but Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, said in a Twitter message after the hearing, “I will not endorse the political/ideological policies of this administration that put politcs over kids.”

After the hearing, Skandera said she never thought of stepping down.

“When I’m out on the national level, this, and the circus that it’s been, comes up,” the 40-year-old said. “I’d rather be talking about our kids and not a circus in our legislature.”

If Martinez is re-elected in November, a Skandera hearing may come up in next year’s session.

Here’s New Mexico Watchdog video of Skandera talking to reporters after the hearing:

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

  • E.Armijo

    When is the last time any of these “representatives” stepped in a school and it wasn’t a photo op! Skandera has degrees in business and policy, but nothing directly involving children. How many children does she have herself again? How can she possibly know anything about how to best educate children? I challenge her to take a first grade classroom for a few days-and let’s judge her using her own evaluation system. You learn invaluable lessons through the experience of parenthood, and even more defining wisdom through being a surrogate guardian for 20 very different 6 year olds (for 7 hours a day!). I honestly think she lacks qualifying judgement and it is taking a negative toll on our school. Driving out some of the best educators is not the way to improve our students learning. Many educators have some insightful suggestions, but no one cares to ask us-even though we are in the thick of it, finding strength to deal with some of the most difficult issues in humanity-from the mouthes of babes. I am truly dissapointed in our “leaders” today.

  • jim

    The problem with New Mexico representatives is too many of them are products of the NM school system.

  • Dominic

    The only thing to do now is get the message out there that Governor Martinez is NOT good for the state of New Mexico and get her out of office and she can take her Skandera with her. Also lets get rid of all the others that can’t do their jobs in office, so when voting time comes lets get all the worthless ones OUT…

  • ST

    I agree with you E. Armijo. I teach 1st grade and have 24 kids in my class and I doubt she would last 1/2 the day in our position. Her solution for everything is TEST TEST TEST. When do we get to actually teach?

    Jim, I am a product of the New Mexico school system and I feel I was well educated. I give a lot of credit to my teachers.

    Dominic, I agree with you 100%. Martinez HAS TO GO. She needs to take her Scandalous Skandera with her where ever she goes too.

    I love this state and I LOVE teaching, but these politicians need to realize that enough is enough. I really wish we could do away with Common Core as well. Kids are not One Size Fits All. All children have the ability to lear if only given the proper tools.