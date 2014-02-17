Home  >  New Mexico  >  Resolution dipping into NM permanent fund for childhood programs gets tabled

Resolution dipping into NM permanent fund for childhood programs gets tabled

By   /   February 17, 2014  /   5 Comments

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE  – A resolution that would dip into the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood programs in New Mexico got its long-awaited hearing in the Senate Finance Committee on Monday night but was tabled in an 8-2 vote, with four Democrats on the committee siding with all the Republicans.

“Boy, am I in trouble when I get home,” state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said after casting one of the votes to “temporarily table without prejudice” Senate Joint Resolution 12.

REBUFFING THE RESOLUTION: The Senate Finance Committee on Monday night tabled a resolution that called for dipping into the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood programs in New Mexico.

REBUFFING THE RESOLUTION: The Senate Finance Committee on Monday night tabled a resolution that called for dipping into the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood programs in New Mexico.

The resolution is supported vociferously by liberals across the state as a way to improve education and health outcomes but criticized by fiscal conservatives as a threat to the financial well-being of the $13.1 billion permanent fund.

The resolution was estimated to take about $160 million from the fund.

In previous legislative sessions, Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, and the chairman of the committee, has not had the resolution heard in Senate Finance and said he did so to spare Democrats on the committee from attacks from the most strident supporters of the resolution.

But on Monday night, the resolution was heard and the debate was joined.

“We need to do something different,” the resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Michael Sanchez, D-Belen, said. “I’m not afraid of failure … In 10 years from now, I can guarantee you if the good Lord still has me around that if we can enact this legislation, we will see a tremendous impact.”

“I want to fund (the resolution) in a responsible fashion … rather than throw money at it,” Smith said. “I respect you, senator, but we just have an honest disagreement. I think we’ll probably disagree when we’re both buried.”

The resolution called for making the changes by amending the New Mexico constitution. It would have had to pass the Senate and the House — bypassing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who is opposed to it — and would have ultimately gone on the November ballot for voters to pass or reject it.

Technically, the resolution is not dead but with the 30-day legislative session ending on Thursday at noon and with a potentially daunting battle House of Representatives in the offing even if it passed the Senate floor, the measure seems done for this session.

“I’m in favor of early childhood (programs),” said Sen. Bill Burt, R-Alamogordo, “but I don’t think this the proper funding source for this.”

“I think the entire Senate needs to vote on this,” said Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, who joined Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, in voting against tabling the resolution.

Earlier in the committee hearing, an amendment from Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants — who does not sit on the finance committee –stalled on a 5-5 vote. The amendment called for additional triggers to protect the financial health of the permanent fund.

“I would have supported this if it had the amendment from Sen. Clemente Sanchez,” Muñoz said.

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Rob formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our New Mexico Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

  • Dan Secrist

    So, I guess the question is, which is more important, the welfare of a fund, or the welfare of the children?

  • FlameCCT

    @Dan

    A better question would be which is more important, throwing more money at a symptom or addressing the root cause?

    The root cause lays with the parents or lack thereof not with the child’s ability to learn. When the parent(s) have no interest in their child’s education then even with early childhood education, the child starts losing ground with their peers by the 3rd/4th grade.

  • Dan Secrist

    @FlameCCT: So, you’re suggesting we should issue new parents?

  • FlameCCT

    @Dan: No, I’m pointing out that it doesn’t matter how much money is spent on ECD/ECE that we will not have the expected results until the State is willing to address the root causation. Our State has never been willing to address many of the issues that leads to our children failing in public schools. An example: The State Senate and House continually refuse to pass a simple change like holding a child back if they cannot satisfactorily perform the basic tasks required of the grade their attending. This leads to children falling behind even further at the next grade and eventually being discouraged to the point that they drop out.

  • James A. McClure

    I’m a big fan of early childhood education. But I am reluctant to vote for a constitutional amendment to fund it until I see a proposal for an actual program.

    Who will be in charge of early childhood education: The existing educational system or a new agency of some sort? Will pre-schools be operated directly by government or outsourced to private contractors?

    One of the reasons for New Mexico’s dismal educational performance is that some parents are unwilling to send their children to school and keep them there. Early childhood education will not lift underprivileged children out of poverty if they don’t show up. What’s the plan to ensure that the children who most need pre-school will actually participate?

    Results of preschool programs have been mixed, including a federal study showing that Head Start has produced few long-term gains. What metrics will be used to measure progress and ensure that New Mexico’s program actually works?

    I really would like to see an early childhood education program that will reach the children who now are being left behind. All I’m seeing so far, however, is a campaign to throw money at a problem without a plan to solve it. That doesn’t merit writing a blank check.