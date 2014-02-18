Home  >  New Mexico  >  A compromise budget deal heads to back to the NM House of Reps

A compromise budget deal heads to back to the NM House of Reps

By   /   February 18, 2014  /   2 Comments

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE  – With just a day and a half left in the 30-day session, a compromise budget bill is heading back to the New Mexico House of Representatives.

On Tuesday evening, Senate Bill 313 passed the Senate floor on a 42-0 vote. The $6.2 billion budget legislation now moves over to the House of Representatives, where it will land in the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and be compared to the appropriations bills that stalled in the House a less than a week ago.

GOOD ENOUGH TO GO?: The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed a budget deal Tuesday night that now heads over the to House of Representatives.

GOOD ENOUGH TO GO?: The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed a budget deal Tuesday night that now heads over the to House of Representatives.

“I was surprised to get a 42-0 vote,” Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, the sponsor of the bill told New Mexico Watchdog. “That’s pretty overwhelming whether you talk about the (Republican) side or the (Democratic) side. Usually the law of averages on these things tells you you’ll lose six or seven.”

The deal is reported to include 3 percent pay raises across the board for state employees, including public school teachers.

The trick for the Legislature is to craft a bill that will avoid a veto from Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who wants to include money for education reform efforts.

The Martinez administration wants to make sure the Public Education Department has oversight (what’s called “below the line” funding) while Democrats want local school boards to have control (“above the line” funding).

The budget has “a pretty good head of steam,” Smith said. “It has some of what she wants and, of course, she has the right to line-item veto … I had meetings on the fourth floor (where the governor’s office is located) and they weren’t antagonistic. I take that as a good sign.”

“We’re still looking at things,” Martinez chief of staff Keith Gardner told New Mexico Watchdog before the Senate vote on Tuesday. The Martinez administration expressed concern over the weekend about overall spending dipping too deeply into the state’s cash reserves.

The Senate bill sets aside $17.5 million in educational programs pushed by Martinez — such as merit pay for teachers — but there’s been debate over about the language. Senate Democrats said Sunday that $7.3 million in funding for programs the governor wants have no dollar amounts specifically allocated.

“There’s some language there that is broad-based,” Smith said, “which opponents say can prevent (the reforms) and supporters can say it does allow.”

But will that lead to a collapse before the session ends at noon on Thursday?

“It is a $2.74 billion education budget and there’s more than $7.2 million to that category (education reforms backed by Martinez),” Smith said. “The question is, how much do we want to go to war over that?”

If a budget deal isn’t reached by the end of the session or if Martinez vetoes the entire package, the Legislature is looking at returning to the Roundhouse for a special session.

According to a news release from Senate Democrats, items in the budget include:

*$28 million for early childhood initiatives

*$11.5 million to shore up the ailing New Mexico Lottery Scholarship program

*$2.7 million for a tourism department marketing program

*$1.5 million for job training and recruitment

*$5.9 million for expanding nursing education, and $9 million for county Medicaid programs.

Overall funding for education increased 6.6 percent for public schools and 5.8 percent for higher education and leaves a reserve in the general fund of more than 8 percent.

Update 9:31 pm.: “I think we’ll get a bill out of here by Thursday at noon and we can all go home,” said Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle, R-Portales. “I think it’ll be something the governor can sign.”

Here’s Ingle on video, courtesy of the Senate Republican office:

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Rob formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our New Mexico Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

  • FlameCCT

    44% of the State budget going to education.

    As a side point concerning education, the teacher unions supported and using State approved Common Core which has led to union complaints about Common Core required “evaluations” on one side and complaints about poor, non-factual Common Core required instructional material on the other side.

  • FedUpWithTheGovernment

    I was fairly positive that the majority of NM legislators were active stupid, but after today, I’m positive. These people will NOT admit that providing these scholarships to every single kid that manages to squeak through HS is a dumb idea. This money should be provided to kids that have proven that they have what it takes to succeed in a more difficult learning environment. Lottery scholarships should be provided to graduating seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA and / or a minimum score on either the ACT or SAT. And if that doesn’t fix this fiscal crisis, then raise the standards again. Why should the students who would have proved the value of the scholarship be penalized by losing their chance of success because low achievers have to pacified?