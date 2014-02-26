Tesla looking at ABQ for $5b battery factory — with clawbacks in the offing?

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – Albuquerque is on the short list for a proposed $5 billion battery factory to be built by Tesla Motors, Inc., the maker of electric cars priced at more than $70,000 each.

According to regulatory filings made late Wednesday afternoon, the California-based carmaker reported it is looking at Albuquerque, Reno, Nev., and two undisclosed locations in Arizona and Texas for a 500-1,000 acre site for what the company calls a “gigafactory” that expects to employ 6,500 employees.

The factory is scheduled to launch in 2017 and be fully operational by 2020, turning out up to a half-million cars a year.

“We would covet a project like this,” New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Jon Barela told New Mexico Watchdog. “It would be a transformational opportunity for this state … Tesla is a fantastic company, it’s a forward-thinking company that fits into our R&D and technology culture.”

Barela said he did not have a timeline on when Tesla plans on making it decision.

In an email to New Mexico Watchdog, Tesla Director of Global Communications Liz Jarvis-Shean did not give specifics but in a blog produced by the company, a projected timeline for “zoning, design and build” of the plant is slated for 2014.

According to the filing, Tesla would raise $1.6 billion through a bond issue to help finance the factory and the auto maker said it plans to contribute $2 billion toward the proposed battery factory. Tesla also said it was in discussions with Panasonic about investing in the facility, something Panasonic officials confirmed Wednesday.

“This would be a huge economic benefit for Albuquerque and New Mexico to get us out of the recession,” state Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, told New Mexico Watchdog Wednesday afternoon, pointing out that Intel’s plant in Rio Rancho employs 1,400 people — about one-fourth the size of the estimated Tesla plant.

But at the same time, Harper says that should Albuquerque land the contract, it’s important that “clawback” provisions be put in place should a deal involve public dollars as an enticement for Telsa to come to New Mexico.

“That way we’re protecting any taxpayer investment,” Harper said.

In the 2013 legislative session, Harper sponsored a bill that passed through the Legislature and signed by Gov. Susana Martinez that attached provisions to financial deals so that if the companies fail to make good on their promises, municipalities and the state can recoup some of the losses.

The law went into effect following cases involving two high-profile companies:

*Hewlett-Packard received $2.2 million in incentives from the city of Rio Rancho and promised it would hire 1,350 people for a customer support center. HP hired just 860 people and later cut 200 of those jobs by Oct. 31. HP was required to repay just $71,000, something Harper called “a slap on the wrist.”

*In 2012, Schott Solar declared bankruptcy after it received $16 million in state taxpayer money to break ground on a facility in Albuquerque. According to the terms of the deal OK’d by the administration of then-Gov. Bill Richardson, no claw-back provisions existed, although the New Mexico Finance Authority managed to wrest $3.3 million from Schott.

Barela says he thinks the clawback law won’t scare off Tesla. “That won’t have an impact,” he said.

Harper agrees, saying reliable companies have nothing to fear. “Besides,” Harper said, the New Mexico law “is a proportional clawback. I think it’s very fair.”

A story late Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal cited “a person familiar with the discussions in Nevada” saying that Tesla is looking at Reno because of the northern Nevada city is home to a mining and production plant that creates lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in making the lithium-ion batteries Tesla uses.

Barela said he didn’t know if Reno has the inside track on the deal and instead focused on the fact that Albuquerque is on the short list.

“We’ve been making great strides to make New Mexico more business-friendly and tax competitive,” Barela said. “The key message is that now New Mexico can compete with these kinds of projects. A couple years ago, this could not have happened.”

***

Here’s the blog posting from Tesla outlining some of the details of the proposed battery factory:

Tesla’s “Gig a Factory” by Rob Nikolewski

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski