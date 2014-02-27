Home  >  New Mexico  >  It’s complicated: Ban on plastic grocery bags in Santa Fe hits snags

It’s complicated: Ban on plastic grocery bags in Santa Fe hits snags

By   /   February 27, 2014  /   8 Comments

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE — In a town that pats itself on the back for environmental sensitivity, a ban on plastic bags in grocery stores in Santa Fe seemed pretty straightforward.

But implementing the program has become harder than anticipated.

“I hate to say it, but I told you so,” Santa Fe city councilor Ron Trujillo told his colleagues Wednesday, the night before the ban on polyethylene bags was supposed to go into effect.

TANGLED UP IN PLASTIC: This sign outside a Santa Fe grocery store bids farewell to plastic bags but the citywide ban is proving difficult to implement. NM Watchdog photo.

As originally planned, as of midnight Feb. 27, grocery stores weren’t supposed to give customers plastic carry-out bags less than 2 1/2 mils thick.

But the ban has run into a series of problems since the City Council voted in August to ditch the plastic. The ban began after advocates said Santa Fe needed to get on the green bandwagon and join cities such as Boulder, Colo., and Berkeley, Calif. in ditching plastic.

First, a hassle has come up over a 10-cent, per-bag fee, which customers would be charged if they did not bring in their own reusable bags.

As the ordinance was designed, if customers tried to check out without their own bags, the store would put the groceries in a paper bag and charge the shopper 10 cents each.

But the Santa Fe City Attorney has questioned whether the 10-cent fee amounts to an illegal tax, and there are worries the fee could be challenged in court, which could lead to undetermined legal costs for the city.

“Who’s to say this (10-cent fee) isn’t going to cost the city a lot more down the road?” Trujillo said at Wednesday night’s council meeting, which dragged on for six hours.

Second, some complain the plastic bag ban is unfair because restaurants are exempt, as are nonprofits that serve the needy. In addition, grocery stores can still use plastic bags for meat, produce and bakery items.

At 11 p.m., bleary-eyed city councilors, in a 7-1 vote, decided to split the plastic bag baby in half: They’ll go ahead with the ban but will postpone enforcement of the 10-cent per-bag ban for at least one month.

The decision doesn’t satisfy Dena Aquilina, the general manager of Beneficial Farms, a group that works “only with farms that use sustainable farming methods,” according to its website.

“The real goal of this ordinance was for people to bring reusable, washable bags,” Aquilina told the Santa Fe New Mexican before the vote. “Just switching to paper (bags) doesn’t really solve the problem.”

In the meantime, different grocery stores in the city are using their own policies.

A spokesman for Albertson’s supermarkets said it won’t use plastic bags anymore, but it will give shoppers free paper bags.

Phil Wofford, a manager at Trader Joe’s near downtown Santa Fe, told New Mexico Watchdog his store has already discarded plastic grocery bags and does not charge for paper bags. Wofford says if the city requires the 10-cent fee, the store would comply. “We’ve got it set up in our computers, we’re just waiting to hear from the city,” he said.

Santa Fe bought 10,000 reusable bags to hand out to residents and launched a campaign and website called “Bag to Differ Santa Fe,informing people about the plan.

How much has the campaign and the purchase of the 10,000 reusable bags cost taxpayers? That’s a good question, but four phone calls to the city’s public information officer have gone unreturned.

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

  • L.E. Liesner

    It has always amazed me that politicians, whether they be federal, state, county, or city feel that they must make laws that punish the majority of the people because a few idiots have habits that even animals shun. It reminds me of the saying, “stupidity compounded by idiocy equals bureaucracy”. As for your reusable bags, that was just another waste of taxpayer funds. And as long as politicians are spending taxpayer money and not their own it is AOK.

  • James A. McClure

    Why ban something that can be recycled?

    I’ve been re-using and recycling both plastic and paper grocery bags for years. The plastic bags that don’t line my wastebaskets go into a recycling bin at Walmart. If the environmental police want to do something that works, how about expanding the municipal recycling program to plastic bags and encouraging people to recycle them?

    I have a stack of reusable grocery bags that people have given me. I’m concerned about the health risks of using them and, in any case, forget to bring them with me when I go shopping, Wonder if I can, recycle them?

  • Randall

    It seems highly unlikely a local government will be allowed to tell private industry what they must charge for a product – or forbid giving away product at no cost. The bags are advertising material. Could a city council prohibit junk mail? Can the city prohibit distribution of business cards?

    The mental gymnastics some people perform to elevate themselves above their neighbors on a platform of fictitious morality could qualify as an ego Olympic sport.

  • L.E. Liesner

    Randall; I agree with you, and what comes to mind is “Stupidity compounded by idiocy equals bureaucracy.”

  • Omar Kahlid

    Santa Fe is sick and the progressive/communist politicians just mirror the health of the county. The most important items are gays, lesbians, plastic, the pipeline (which does not come near here) and of course the word that has no meaning, inequality!! wtf does that mean. Will Bushee give me some of her money so I can get out of this 37 year old trailer?? I bet not.

  • Candace

    This is a bunch of B.S.to ban plastic bags they are recyclable. What makes you think that people are going to start recycling the paper bag it’s going to be more of a waste more of a hassle. And what about the low income families that don’t have the means to pay 10 cents a bag every single time they shop or a dollar for a brand new one either way not like groceries aren’t expensive enough. I can’t wait till all this back fires on your people. If people want to recycle they will you can’t force people to recycle. The complaints will start rolling in just wait.

  • BILL HILBERT

    Stupid is as stupid does……………………..glad these idiots are in Santa Fe and not where I live

  • Jonathan

    #7:

    Mr. Hilbert: While I share your sentiments regarding the sheer stupidity of these sorts of “feel good” laws that will actually cause more harm than good and that this in not the business of our government, be forewarned…

    I once was glad that I lived in a town right next to another that was foolish enough to enact this ban…I simply vowed to not shop in the other town anymore. But sure enough and soon thereafter, the ban spread (like cancer) to my town and every town around me so I was screwed.

    The lesson to learn: Be ever vigilante against this blatant misuse of government…even if you feel safe from it, you may not be eventually…