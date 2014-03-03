Home  >  New Mexico  >  Santa Fe candidate says women elected to office are “more honorable and ethical” UPDATE: Candidate finishes fourth

By   /   March 3, 2014

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – A candidate for the Santa Fe City Council has sent out a flier, urging voters to support her over her two male opponents — in part — because she says women make better public servants.

Mary Bonney, an art gallery owner on trendy Canyon Road and candidate for District 2 in the state capital, cites five reasons to vote for women, including that they are “more responsive to constituents,” “more focused on cooperation” and “have proven to be more honorable and ethical.”

Here’s the flier (you can click on the image to see the entire flier unobstructed):

Mary Bonney flier saying women are superior

The flier also quotes Margaret Thatcher, who said, “If you want something said ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”

PLAYING THE GENDER CARD: A candidate for city council in Santa Fe says female elected officials are more cooperative and ethical than men.

When asked if the flier may alienate men in her district, Bonney said, “It certainly wasn’t meant to intend to offend men, for sure.”

But if a male candidate had sent out a flier saying that when men are elected they are more responsive to constituents, more focused on cooperation and are more honorable and ethical, wouldn’t that risk the ire of female voters?

“I don’t agree it’s sexist,” Bonney told New Mexico Watchdog. “I don’t agree with it but I don’t think it would be seen as sexist. I think you’re reading way too much into this, into the gender part of it.”

On the front of the flier, Bonney attacks opponents Rad Acton and Joe Maestas, labeling them as “Bad Boys.”

Santa Fe’s municipal elections will be held Tuesday.

Update 3/5: Bonney ended up finishing fourth in a field of five candidates.

Contact Rob Nikolewski at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @robnikolewski

Rob formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Chris

    “When women are elected they… They (sic) have proven to be more honest and ethical.”

    Grammar skills have proven to be a fair indicator of intellectual performance.

    More cooperative? “I don’t agree…” “I don’t agree with it but I don’t agree it would be seen as sexist.”

    Is repeating “I don’t agree” three times an indicator of cooperative behavior? Is it cooperative to dismiss the possibility that someone would have a different viewpoint?

    “I think you reading too much into this, Into the gender part of it.”

    Speech consistently affected by grammatical errors can betray personality traits unmitigated by the tempering benefits of education. Education elevates women and children.

    Use of an adversative conjunction to conjoin two phrases where there is no contrast or comparison (“I don’t agree with it but I don’t agree”) may indicate rigid, excessively patterned mental performance. A tendency toward repetition suggests a belief that narrative meaning coheres not to definitions of words and structure of syntax but rather attaches to emphasis exaggerated by redundant assertions.

    Women have championed coherent narrative as well as men. This one has not.

  • James A. McClure

    Is she talking about women like the public utility commissioner who was convicted of assault? The lady in Farmington who embezzled public funds? The woman whose gambling habit nearly bankrupted the Jemez school district? The school official in Las Vegas who was convicted of using federal funds for parties?

    We can be proud that the women of New Mexico have achieved unprecedented gender equality when it comes to corruption and misconduct by public servants. They make Lois Lerner of the IRS look like an amateur.

  • Will

    Attention: This sexist stategy will be tried by Democract Hillary Clinton in 2016. You do not vote for her, than you are assaulting women. They worked the racist angle fine with Obama. Always appealing to your emotions. It is the LIBERAL way.