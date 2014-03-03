Santa Fe candidate says women elected to office are “more honorable and ethical” UPDATE: Candidate finishes fourth

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – A candidate for the Santa Fe City Council has sent out a flier, urging voters to support her over her two male opponents — in part — because she says women make better public servants.

Mary Bonney, an art gallery owner on trendy Canyon Road and candidate for District 2 in the state capital, cites five reasons to vote for women, including that they are “more responsive to constituents,” “more focused on cooperation” and “have proven to be more honorable and ethical.”

Here’s the flier (you can click on the image to see the entire flier unobstructed):

The flier also quotes Margaret Thatcher, who said, “If you want something said ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”

When asked if the flier may alienate men in her district, Bonney said, “It certainly wasn’t meant to intend to offend men, for sure.”

But if a male candidate had sent out a flier saying that when men are elected they are more responsive to constituents, more focused on cooperation and are more honorable and ethical, wouldn’t that risk the ire of female voters?

“I don’t agree it’s sexist,” Bonney told New Mexico Watchdog. “I don’t agree with it but I don’t think it would be seen as sexist. I think you’re reading way too much into this, into the gender part of it.”

On the front of the flier, Bonney attacks opponents Rad Acton and Joe Maestas, labeling them as “Bad Boys.”

Santa Fe’s municipal elections will be held Tuesday.

Update 3/5: Bonney ended up finishing fourth in a field of five candidates.

