Maryland

By   /   November 17, 2009  /   2 Comments

The stimulus package distributed millions of dollars to 15 Maryland congressional districts that do not exist, according to recovery.gov. The state has only 8 districts and it is unknown where these districts are located. What is known in the cost of the stimulus programs in each one and the resulting jobs.

00 congressional district                2              $3,902,214

33rd congressional district            0              $2,461,018

34th congressional district            1              $1,007,530

38th congressional district            16           $788,860

16th congressional district            2              $645,190

11th congressional district            0              $600,368

10th congressional district            0              $489,519

22nd congressional district           0              $400,002

37th congressional district            3              $394,932

40th congressional district            12           $374,362

66th congressional district            0              $267,644

75th congressional district            0              $150,800

17th congressional district            0              $27,148

41st congressional district            0.8          $25,000

9th congressional district              0              $3,200

A Watchdog study revealed 440 non-existent congressional districts within the stimulus tracking web site, recovery.org. The full report can be found here and below:

Recovery’s Phantom Districts

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Bill formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.