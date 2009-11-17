The stimulus package distributed millions of dollars to 15 Maryland congressional districts that do not exist, according to recovery.gov. The state has only 8 districts and it is unknown where these districts are located. What is known in the cost of the stimulus programs in each one and the resulting jobs.

00 congressional district 2 $3,902,214

33rd congressional district 0 $2,461,018

34th congressional district 1 $1,007,530

38th congressional district 16 $788,860

16th congressional district 2 $645,190

11th congressional district 0 $600,368

10th congressional district 0 $489,519

22nd congressional district 0 $400,002

37th congressional district 3 $394,932

40th congressional district 12 $374,362

66th congressional district 0 $267,644

75th congressional district 0 $150,800

17th congressional district 0 $27,148

41st congressional district 0.8 $25,000

9th congressional district 0 $3,200

A Watchdog study revealed 440 non-existent congressional districts within the stimulus tracking web site, recovery.org. The full report can be found here and below:



