Federal stimulus dollars were used to help a laid off congressional district in Pennsylvania, according to Recovery.gov. In fact, nearly $2 million was directed towards the 21st District, which lost its job following the 2000 census. That’s not all, almost $1.5 million was sent to the district’s retired compatriot, the 23rd, which was done away with after the 1990 census.

All told, $12.6 million was distributed to five districts, which do not exist.

A Watchdog study revealed 440 non-existent congressional districts within the stimulus tracking web site, recovery.org. The full report can be found here and below:







Recovery’s Phantom Districts –