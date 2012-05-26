BLUMER: ONU president — NYT student loan report omits key facts

By Tom Blumer | Special to Ohio Watchdog
On May 12, the New York Times published a report — “A Generation Hobbled by the Soaring Cost of College” — on the out of control growth of federal student loans and the effects excessive debt burdens are having on students’ current and future life situations.
As I noted on May 14, the Times took a special interest in Ohio Northern University, noting that its grads are among the “among the most indebted of any college in the country.”
It also told the story of just-graduated Kelsey Griffith, who is “$120,000 in student debt … is already working two restaurant jobs and will soon give up her apartment here to live with her parents.” When interviewed by the Times, Griffith came off as not appreciating the idea that the borrowing such a huge amount of money would require large monthly repayments, and overall as quite unhappy.
On Wednesday, ONU President Daniel A. DiBiasio responded in a lengthy email (reproduced here) to Andrew Martin’s and Andrew W. Lehren’s report.
Among the points DiBiasio made:
… (Concerning Griffith) “it is important to note that her level of borrowing is not typical.The New York Times article focused its attention on students with the highest debt. Those with a debt of $120,000 are outliers and are not the norm, either at ONU or nationally. Indeed, those with debt over $100,000 make up fewer than 3 (percent) of students nationally.”
… “What is most disturbing about the article and a related NPR story is the implication that the University advises students to ignore the sticker price and suggests they don’t need to worry about costs. ONU never has offered such advice nor suggested to students that they take a worry-free attitude about cost, and we never will. What we do tell our students is that very few pay the full price because so many receive financial aid, and that we will work with them to do all we can to make ONU affordable in light of their particular financial circumstances.”
… “In the NPR story I cited above, the reporter asked Kelsey what she would do if she could hit the reset button and start anew. Kelsey’s answer may surprise you. She said she would probably borrow the same amount because her desire to come to ONU was so strong. While she regrets not being more aware of her situation, she does not blame the University and insists she received a great education.”
Indeed the NPR report to which ONU’s president linked quotes Griffith saying the following:
“‘I know I am in a lot of debt right now. And that is kind of scary, especially now that it’s become real for me. But I am really confident that the good education I got at the amazing school that Ohio Northern is, you know, I’ll be able to find a job soon and get my loans paid off little by little,’ she said.”
This is not the almost bitter impression of Griffith the Times communicated to its readers.
DiBiasio also pointed to specific and in my view hard to excuse failures by the Times to paint the complete picture at ONU:
“… our low default rate, our high placement rate, and our high ROI rate – together with efforts to identify students at financial risk and expand financial literacy activities, were shared with the Times reporter. None of them were included in the article.”
He also pointed out that only 55 percent of the schools that could be reporting their student loan data to the The Project on Student Debt do so. It would seem that schools with extraordinarily high debt levels would be more likely to be among those not reporting.
All in all, especially considering DiBiasio’s response, the Times report comes off as an attempt to pin sole blame on universities for their students’ plights. Plenty of others share responsibility, at least including the government for enabling schools to pay less attention to cost-consciousness than they should, as well as parents, students, and their high school counselors who all too often don’t crunch the numbers before deciding whether or not diving into a deep financial hole to get the sheepskin will really be worth it.
