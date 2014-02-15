Republican state rep out sick

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – Democrats in the New Mexico House of Representatives have been without two members throughout the 30-day legislative session due to medical issues. Now, Republicans are without one of their own as well.

Rep. Dianne Hamilton, R-Silver City, has missed most of this week’s proceedings with what House Minority Leader Don Bratton, R-Hobbs says is a respiratory condition.

“We’re monitoring her condition on a day-to-day basis,” Bratton told New Mexico Watchdog on Saturday morning. “The Speaker (of the House W. Ken Martinez) and I have always told our members to put family and health issues first.”

Bratton said Hamilton is on oxygen but has doctors are checking on her condition in Santa Fe. Rep. Nora Espinoza, R-Roswell, who shares an office with Hamilton, said the 80-year-old “had a little bit of cold” about two weeks ago and started feeling worse after receiving some antibiotics.

“She’s confident she can get back (to the session),” Espinoza said. “I don’t know by when though.” The legislative session wraps at noon Thursday.

Hamilton, who served in the House since 1999, was absent on Wednesday when Democrats were able to send a blocked budget bill back to committee over Republican objections by one vote.

Democrats have been short-handed by two throughout the current session. Rep. Phillip Archuleta, D-Las Cruces, has been out while recovering from a broken hip and femur and 77-year-old Rep. Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque, has not appeared at the Roundhouse while reportedly recovering from a recluse spider bite.

As the session enters its final days, missing representatives may have major implications as crucial votes are placed on the House floor.

Without Archuleta, Chavez and Hamilton, the party breakdown in the House goes from 37 Democrats and 33 Republicans to 35 Democrats and 32 Republicans.

