Minimum wage resolution falls short in NM legislature UPDATE: Jeff says she DID speak to Biden

SANTA FE – It took three hours of debate and even a phone call from Vice President Joe Biden to one Democratic member with an iffy record of voting with her colleagues but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

A resolution that called for changing the New Mexico constitution in order to take the minimum wage in the state to about $8.40 an hour and have it tied to cost of living adjustments met its legislative demise Wednesday when it didn’t get the required 36 votes in the House of Representatives.

The vote was 33-29 in favor but it needed 36 “yes” votes in the 70-member House to move forward.

Democrats placed a tactical bet at the start of the session by trying to raise the wage through constitutional amendment, which would have bypassed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and gone to voters across the state on the November ballot if it passed both chambers of the Legislature.

Senate Joint Resolution 13 passed the Senate without much trouble but fell short in the House.

Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownpoint, was even the target of a phone call by Vice President Biden, urging the maverick Democrat to vote for the resolution.

A White House official told Steve Terrell of the Santa Fe New Mexican that Biden spoke to Jeff but the representative told New Mexico Watchdog she did not speak to Biden.

“I would have loved to hear from him but I didn’t get his phone call,” Jeff said, because she said she was working on a gaming compact agreement with the Navajo Nation that failed in the Senate Wednesday. Jeff was absent for the minimum wage vote.

Update 10:32 p.m.: In a text message to New Mexico Watchdog, Jeff said did indeed speak to Biden on Wednesday. “I did receive a call from Vice President Joe Biden urging me to support the minimum wage increase/Constitutional amendment,” Jeff wrote, “but I did not wish to disclose that call out of respect for the Vice President. However, since the White House disclosed the call, I will confirm it. I explained to him that I support raising the minimum wage and I have voted do so in the past, but believe it should be done in a bill, not as a constitutional amendment. Gov. Martinez expressed a willingness to support a minimum wage increase compromise and I wish we would have taken advantage of that opportunity instead of letting partisan politics overtake the issue.”

The Obama administration has called for raising the national minimum wage to $10.10 and has made raising the wage on a state-by-state basis a political priority. The minimum wage in New Mexico is currently at $7.50 an hour.

New Mexico House Democrats also lost the vote of Rep. Dona Irwin, D-Deming, who sided with Republicans in voting “no.” Irwin said she supported raising the minimum wage but opposed doing it by constitutional amendment.

Even if Jeff and Irwin voted “yes,” it would have left Democrats one vote short.

But backers of the resolution had another regret to ponder.

That’s because Democrats lost two presumably reliable “yes” votes because Reps. Phillip Archuleta, D-Las Cruces, and Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque have missed the entire 30-day session with medical issues.

The debate on the House floor featured a parade of speakers from both sides of the aisle.

“Raising the minimum wage is about reducing income inequality,” resolution co-sponsor Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque, said from the floor.

“We’re seeing a massive gap between people who make all the money and the folks at the other end,” said Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park.

Last year, Gov. Martinez said she was open to signing a bill that would raise the minimum wage in the state from the current rate of $7.50 an hour to $7.80 — matching the rate in the neighboring state of Arizona and exceeding the $7.25 rate in Texas and Utah — and vetoed a bill that would have raised the rate to $8.50 an hour.

“We could have a bill at $8 an hour (tied to the Consumer Price Index), heading to the governor and I suspect that most of my Republican colleagues would support it,” said Rep. Nate Gentry, R-Albuquerque. “This is about politics, this is about increasing (Democratic) November turnout because we don’t have that bill before us.”

In the Senate, a bill introduced by Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, that called for raising the minimum wage to $8 an hour was defeated in committee.

A report from the Congressional Budget Office released Tuesday estimated that raising the minimum wage $10.10 nationally could lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty but would cost the country as much as 500,000 jobs.

“Do we want that to take that chance in New Mexico?” asked Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque. “I think it should go through statute and not by constitutional amendment.”

Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said putting the resolution before the constitution “is the best place to put it, by taking it out of the hands of politicians. Let the people decide.”

Update 8:23 p.m.: In an email to KOAT-TV, spokesman for the governor, Enrique Knell, said: “Gov. Martinez has been clear both last session and this session that she supports raising the minimum wage, as long as it keeps us competitive in the region and is sustainable for small businesses. Unfortunately, the Democrats today rejected a compromise to raise the minimum wage to $8 per hour, choosing instead to play politics by attempting to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot for the upcoming election. It’s understandable they are embarrassed that their tactic backfired today, but they have no one to blame for failing to raise the minimum wage but themselves.”

