Editorial: Gimme a break on what’s bad

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

So let me get this straight:

An award-winning television show featuring a fictitious chemistry teacher-turned methamphetamine kingpin gets hailed by practically everybody as the greatest thing to come out of New Mexico since green chile but another TV show about real-life police officers fighting crime supposedly makes Albuquerque look so toxic that city officials want the producers of the show to hit the road?

Yes, it appears some elected officials in the state’s largest city have gone from Breaking Bad to Skating Schizophrenic.

Throughout the show’s five-year run, politicos fell over themselves to praise Breaking Bad and cozy up its stars but now, at least two county commissioners and the mayor of Albuquerque say a reality crime drama —— is not welcome in the Duke City.

That brings up a couple of questions, the first of which is, uh, Cops is still on the air?

And second, why is one show — that brilliantly yet graphically depicted the violence and tragedy of the meth epidemic — embraced while another is repudiated?

“I don’t see how [Cops] brings anything positive to the county,” said commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Right. And Walter White strangling a guy in the basement with a bicycle lock in Season 1 was a fine example of the New Mexico pledge of “perfect friendship among united cultures.”

Last week, Mayor Richard Berry told city attorneys to send a letter to the producers of Cops instructing them that the Albuquerque Police Department shall not be videotaped in the making of the show that will focus on Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officers — even when sheriff’s officers work in joint operations with APD.

“We understand (the show’s producers) have a First Amendment right to do what they want,” Berry told the Albuquerque Journal last week.

Well, thanks, Mr. Mayor, for not trampling on that little first amendment thingy just because Cops may make life in the 505 look a bit rough around the edges.

But Berry is just following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Marty Chavez, who loved Breaking Bad and was endorsed by the show’s star, Bryan Cranston, in a run for Congress but banished Cops from APD back in 2004 because Chavez thought the show made Albuquerque look bad.

Now I was a fan of Breaking Bad, which tackled the effects of the old-fashioned theme of the wages of sin with such pitch-perfect storytelling that it almost seemed as if Fyodor Dostoevsky was transplanted from the Russian taiga of the late 19th century to the American Southwest in the early 21st century.

But while the story was gripping, I never bought into the idea that the show’s success corresponded with an equal elevation of Albuquerque in particular and New Mexico in general.

Given the serious drug abuse problem afflicting our state, it was jarring to see the almost giddy reception given to a candy-maker in Albuquerque who created a line of rock sugar that imitated the blue crystal meth the show’s characters were cooking.

The same sort of disconnect occurred when, after the airing of the final episode of Breaking Bad, a couple hundred people showed up for the faux-funeral for Walter White at a cemetery in Old Town and cheered and applauded during the pseudo-service.

So why is Cops getting dissed?

After all, according to the New Mexico Film Office, the show figures to be eligible for New Mexico’s 25 percent film subsidy rate.

We’ve been told that any and all TV and film production in the state is always a good thing — so good that the Legislature passed the “Breaking Bad bill” in the final moments of the 2013 session.

If you want to adopt — as so many states have — a beggar-thy-neighbor policy when it comes to luring Hollywood producers, it’s cheesy to be choosy.

This editorial originally ran in the Feb. 23, 2014 edition of the Santa Fe New Mexican.