Republican NM House leader Don Bratton retiring

By Rob Nikolewski │ New Mexico Watchdog

SANTA FE – A ninth member of the New Mexico House of Representatives announced his retirement on Friday and it’s a biggie: House Minority Leader Don Bratton, R-Hobbs.

“I’m not getting any younger and it’s time to re-establish some personal priorities,” Bratton told New Mexico Watchdog in a telephone interview.

The decision caught House Republicans off-guard when they received the news Friday morning.

“I’m completely surprised,” said House Whip Nate Gentry, D-Albuquerque. “I hate to see him go. He’s been a great statesman … He did an excellent job of maintaining decorum. He’s not a bomb-thrower. He brought a level-headedness and common sense approach to the House.”

“I’ve been thinking about this for more than a few months,” Bratton said. “Since there’s so much attention focused on the priorities during the (just-completed 30-day session), I didn’t want to play my cards out until the session was over.”

A former energy executive, Bratton turns 67 in June and has served in the House since 2001. In 2012, Bratton replaced Tom Taylor as minority leader.

Bratton said Friday he’s endorsing Larry Scott, an engineer and consultant in the energy industry, to succeed him District 62 in southeast New Mexico. “We need expertise in the oil and gas industry in the Legislature because it has such an impact on the New Mexico economy,” Bratton said.

The district is a GOP stronghold, with 56.3 percent of voters registered as Republicans and 27.7 percent registered as Democrats.

As for a replacement for Bratton’s leadership position among House Republicans, Bratton did not suggest any names. “There are a lot prospects with the requisite qualifications,” he said.

When asked if he’s interested, Gentry said, “My sense is we’ll see where we are after the next election.” House Republicans are outnumbered 37-33 by Democrats going into the November general elections and have not held a majority since 1953.

Bratton joins a growing number of House members who have announced they will not seek re-election this year. Bratton’s retirement means that nearly 13 percent of the 70-member House of Representatives are stepping down — four Republicans and five Democrats.

A member of the Legislative Council, Bratton said he’ll remain active at the Roundhouse through the end of his term on Dec. 31 but said he’ll look forward to spending more time with his family, that includes five grandchildren and his parents, who live in Hobbs.

“I’ll miss the friendships, the people you meet from all walks of life and the friendships you make across party lines,” Bratton said.

Before coming to the Roundhouse, Bratton spent eight years on the Hobbs City Council and was mayor from 1996-1998.

“He has a lengthy history of public service, and he deserves quality time to be with his family and enjoy retirement,” said Republican Party of New Mexico chairman John Billingsley in a statement.

Here’s a list of the other eight House members who have announced their retirements from politics:

Edward Sandoval, D-Albuquerque

Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque

Rick Miera, D-Albuquerque

Henry “Kiki” Saavedra, D-Albuquerque

Anna Crook, R-Clovis

Tom Taylor, R-Farmington

Bill Gray, R-Artesia

Nate Cote, D-Organ

