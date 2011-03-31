Missouri rejects extended unemployment benefits

Four Republican state senators managed to block $81 million in federal stimulus money, making Missouri the only state to voluntarily reject extended unemployment benefits for roughly 10,000 out-of-work residents.

The Senate adjourned for the weekend on Thursday, failing to pass the bill that would provide benefits for those who have been out of work for 79 to 99 weeks.

Payments are set to lapse starting Saturday.

The bill passed in the House in February and was expected to pass in the Senate. But unwillingness by Senate leaders to end a filibuster by the four Republicans protesting what they see as wasteful Washington spending prevented a floor vote.

Sen. Jim Lembke, from St. Louis, led the charge against extending benefits, arguing even in the toughest job market, 79 weeks is long enough.

Lembke, along with Sen. Will Kraus from Lee’s Summit, Sen. Brian Nieves from Washington, and Sen. Robert Schaaf from St. Joseph, successfully blocked the measure, bucking even their own party’s leadership.

Leaders in the Senate, controlled by Republicans, said they agreed with the filibustering senators’ sentiment, but added the extended unemployment benefits bill was the wrong measure on which to take a stand.

Senate leaders had the option to break the filibuster using a rule known as “PQ” or “move to the previous question.” It would have taken away the four senators’ ability to filibuster. Senate Majority Floor Leader Tom Dempsey, from St. Charles, said he was hesitant to use the rare procedure, fearing it could create an acrimonious environment that would prevent the body from accomplishing other legislative priorities.

