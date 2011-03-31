Home  >  Missouri  >  Missouri rejects extended unemployment benefits

Missouri rejects extended unemployment benefits

By   /   March 31, 2011  /   12 Comments

Four Republican state senators managed to block $81 million in federal stimulus money, making Missouri the only state to voluntarily reject extended unemployment benefits for roughly 10,000 out-of-work residents.

Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City

The Senate adjourned for the weekend on Thursday, failing to pass the bill that would provide benefits for those who have been out of work for 79 to 99 weeks.

Payments are set to lapse starting Saturday.

The bill passed in the House in February and was expected to pass in the Senate. But unwillingness by Senate leaders to end a filibuster by the four Republicans protesting what they see as wasteful Washington spending prevented a floor vote.

Sen. Jim Lembke, from St. Louis, led the charge against extending benefits, arguing even in the toughest job market, 79 weeks is long enough.

Lembke, along with Sen. Will Kraus from Lee’s Summit, Sen. Brian Nieves from Washington, and Sen. Robert Schaaf from St. Joseph, successfully blocked the measure, bucking even their own party’s leadership.

Leaders in the Senate, controlled by Republicans, said they agreed with the filibustering senators’ sentiment, but added the extended unemployment benefits bill was the wrong measure on which to take a stand.

Senate leaders had the option to break the filibuster using a rule known as “PQ” or “move to the previous question.” It would have taken away the four senators’ ability to filibuster. Senate Majority Floor Leader Tom Dempsey, from St. Charles, said he was hesitant to use the rare procedure, fearing it could create an acrimonious environment that would prevent the body from accomplishing other legislative priorities.

Reporting by Tim SampsonMissouri News Horizon, [email protected]

Brian R. Hook[email protected], (314) 482-7944, edited

  • Heartless! Unsympathetic! Mean!

    Not hardly. Last week, in a trip to Dallas through southern Missouri and Arkansas I noticed a number of “Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs. My own company is now seeking new employees.

    Now, these jobs might not be the type of work some folks want to do, or in a place where they want to live, but is it right for government to hold a gun to the heads of taxpayers to force them to subsidize the work *preferences* of others?

    People must adapt to changing economic conditions – that includes doing the work that is available, where it is available. Extended unemployment benefits results in misallocation of resources and is not only unfair to those footing the bill, but is also detrimental to the overall economy in the long run.

    I’m proud of these senators for standing on principle!

  • Jennifer

    Finally! If we want to be out from under Federal control, we have to stop taking Federal money! And we can’t keep taking handouts and then turn around and scream about the Federal debt. Thank you for standing up!

  • #senditback! Awesome good news. It’s nice to have Senators like Nieves and Lembke with the spine to consistently do the right thing regardless of personal cost.

  • Carol B

    Great job Senators! Now will you reject the Federal High Speed Rail funds previously rejecedt by Gov. Scott of FL but now sought by some MO politicians??? And how about doing something about the incredible waste of government funds for the $44 million Delmar Loop-Forest Park Tram???

  • Kate

    Thank you, Senators for standing on principals…wish mine had!!!

  • Mike

    What a solution to the unemployment problem: bayonet the survivors.

  • Margie O’Toole

    Just because most of you already have jobs, does not mean the rest of us are not trying to find them. Just because there are such-and-such amount of jobs available in Missouri, does not mean that is how many in our towns/cities. Just because there are a few jobs in our towns/cities, does not mean that all of us qualify for them. I have put out over two-hundred applications in the last two months, and either the companies have found someone better qualified, or I am not qualified because I do not have enough experience. We do need to cut federal spending, but there are better/faster ways. All of you rich/greedy people need to cut back. There is no reason for you to make $100,000 or more a year. Over half of you do not even use half the home you have. Why do you need two or three cars? You can only drive one at at time. There is no reason for many of you to make $35, 45, or more an hour. There is no reason for the country to be seperated by high class, medium class, and low class. We are suppose to be created equal, and this is not the way it is. There is no reason for people to be losing their homes, living on the street, and doing without food when there are so many of you living with more money then you know what to do with. But here we are, cutting out the low/medium class people. WHAT’s Up With That???? Absolutely no reason!

  • S. Stevens

    Yay! Great job! Keep pushing people under! Widen the gap and make sure the rich get richer and the rest get trodden on! Make people lose their homes and not be able to feed their families! Maybe, just maybe you can push them far enough to push them to devolve into a life of crime or a mass rebellion. Here’s a clue people…people ARE applying for jobs that they don’t want to do or do not even have a livable wage. Unemployment is not a liveable wage! There are people out there like me that are pushing 50 and have worked all their lives that cannot find even a menial job because we are overqualified, or jobs are given to someone younger. Yet we keep applying and keep getting rejected. Sure! We are just having a ball and are completely unmotivated. What a crock!

  • Humble

    You know, everyone is entitled to an opinion, and thats all they have are opinions. No one knows the problems some are having right now. They dont care, its not their problem. So they criticize. Saying that we are taking handouts.

    You know, turn the tables around, and I bet you couldn’t walk a mile in my shoes.Some people are so self centered, and unwilling to be open minded by thinking they know it all. Man a lot of people out there are hurting right now. Some are about to loose their homes. I already lost mine . I lost everything. And had to file bankruptcy. I still owe. And no jobs can cover the bills I have . Its hard to imagine someone else’s burden. Judge not , less they be judged.

