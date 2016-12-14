﻿ Civil Asset Forfeiture Task Force working out final details on reform - Watchdog.org

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is still waiting to receive the recommendations of the Mississippi Civil Asset Forfeiture Task Force, whose report was due on his desk by Dec. 1.

The task force’s chairman — state Rep. Mark Baker, R-Brandon — says the group is still hammering out final details of its draft legislation to reform the state’s civil asset forfeiture system.

The 13-member task force is composed of legislators and representatives from the Mississippi Supreme Court, law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders and the attorney general’s office. Baker is a former prosecutor and judge. The group’s job is to provide recommendations for the Legislature and governor on how to reform the state’s civil asset forfeiture system.

The draft bill that Baker said the committee agreed to in September will have several provisions, which include:

Law enforcement agencies would have guidelines on reporting to the state the location of each forfeiture, any criminal prosecution actions taken on the property owners, the value of the property and its disposition.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) would build and maintain a forfeiture database website, which is supposed to be searchable.

A new warrant system would be mandated, which would require a county or circuit judge to issue a civil seizure warrant within 72 hours excluding weekends and holiday. The law enforcement agency would have to tell the judge what was taken and why it was seized and explain to the judge the probable cause to justify the seizure. If they don’t get the seizure warrant, the property would be returned.

A requirement that the local district attorney or the MBN prosecute all forfeitures, which would eliminate outside counsel from being hired by law enforcement agencies, the highest-profile example being the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department hiring counsel to pursue $1 million from a seizure it was contesting with the Hinds County District Attorney’s office.

“The website is the transparency argument,” Baker told Watchdog. “To get a warrant is a low standard, but there is an impartial arbiter, so to speak. The 72-hour aspect addresses the impartiality of it.”

Lee McGrath, the legislative counsel for the Institute for Justice who testified at one of the task force’s hearings in July, said transparency was an important first step for reform.

“A rigorous reporting system is essential. State lawmakers need to know how law enforcement uses the awesome power to seize and forfeit Mississippians’ property,” McGrath said. “The Legislature must provide a check against abuse of that power. That cannot be done without extensive, reliable and audited information.”

Baker said he was concerned with law enforcement agencies hiring outside counsel to pursue forfeitures because they answer to the agency that hired them and not taxpayers. Under state law, the seizing agency gets to keep 80 percent of the seizure, but has to give up 20 percent to another agency, such as the local district attorney. The attorney fees for outside counsel come out of the seizing agency’s 80 percent share, Baker said.

Baker said mandating the local district attorney or the MBN to prosecute forfeiture cases would “get a clean set of eyes on whether it’s a clean forfeiture or not.”

Baker also said that local district attorneys often disperse their 20 percent cut of seizures to other law enforcement agencies in their communities.

One example of that practice is Madison and Rankin county District Attorney Michael Guest, who has used the 20 percent share he’s received from forfeitures to help other law enforcement agencies not involved with the seizure to buy gear such as tactical vests and radios.

Baker said his bill will not represent an “unfunded mandate” on the MBN and will require the agency to build and maintain the seizure website only if the Legislature provides funds.

The task force was mandated by House Bill 1410, which was passed in last year’s session. This measure was originally a reform package that would’ve required every law enforcement agency to keep accurate records of the seized assets submitted annually to the Department of Public Safety for posting on a website for public view, but was watered down to a task force in conference before it was signed by Bryant.

RELATED: Poll shows Mississippians favor civil asset forfeiture reform

Under current law, law enforcement agencies simply have to connect property to a crime to seize it and use proceeds from it to supplement their budgets. Those whose property is seized have to prove in a civil court their property was not involved with or the proceeds from a crime.

Get regular updates on Mississippi through our Facebook or Twitter accounts.