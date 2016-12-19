﻿ Are regulations crippling Oregon’s fledgling marijuana market? - Watchdog.org

Oregon is rolling out its new recreational cannabis market, but pro-pot groups say state regulations are already choking producers and retailers.

The regulations, implemented Oct. 1, mandate the most stringent pre-sale testing requirements of any regulated cannabis market in the United States. The rules, which apply to dispensaries, growers and anyone who transfers marijuana for ultimate sale to consumers, set guidelines for pot labeling, transferring, packaging, testing and concentration limits.

Don Morse, owner of the Human Collective, a Portland dispensary, says his business has suffered from the new regulations. The company has laid off five employees since October and is struggling to maintain its supply of marijuana products.

“We went from one set of tests that seemed to be effective, where no one got hurt, to where we are today where the shelves are empty,” said Morse, who also serves as director of the Oregon Cannabis Business Council, an industry trade group.

While marijuana advocates were looking forward to the full launch of the recreational retail market, they expressed reservations about the industry’s ability to comply with the stricter regulations that accompanied that launch.

Ironically, Morse was one of the leading voices calling for the regulations, as he was eager to get the state’s recreational market off the ground. He has since reversed course, arguing that the state has “gone way overboard” in designing the new regulations, especially with regard to pesticides.

“What they did here is they said, ‘Well, we have no list of approved chemicals to go on, so what we’re going to do is we’re going to take the least amount of chemicals tolerated for anything and apply that standard,’” Morse said.

According to Morse, state regulators faced with a lack of federal guidelines for acceptable chemicals used in cultivation adopted strict limits that make cannabis growing more heavily regulated than food production.

There are currently only four pesticide accredited labs tasked with serving the state’s more than 400 retailers. Morse believes the cost of the required machinery and personnel will prevent many of the state’s lab owners from ever getting accredited to test for pesticides.

Of the cannabis product that has been tested, Morse claims between 40 percent and 60 percent has failed because the list of chemicals is so inclusive, and the minimum threshold so low, growers have been unable to comply. He argued the best way to remedy the situation is to return to the previous, more limited, list of banned chemicals.

Consistency concerns

Product consistency is another regulatory challenge for the new market. Last year, an investigation by the Oregonian revealed that pesticide-laced pot was making its way to consumers as a result of inconsistent lab practices and inaccurate testing results.

To ensure consistency in the chemical content and potency of cannabis products, The Oregon Liquor Control Commission instituted new regulations requiring all testing to be performed by state accredited labs. Moreover, lab personnel must test for a longer list of chemicals, each with maximum threshold limits, and also test larger batches of cannabis.

The Whitney Economics survey

While Morse and other pro-legalization forces initially accepted the new regulations as a necessary step forward, others warned that the lack of accredited pesticide testing labs would cause a supply constraint. A report produced by Beau Whitney, owner of Whitney Economics, a consulting firm specializing in the cannabis market, confirmed the predictions of industry naysayers.

Based on a survey of 683 cannabis business owners in Oregon, Whitney found that a lack of accredited labs has created a production bottleneck. The decrease in available product subsequently has led to higher prices, a loss of tax revenue and a resurgence of the black market.

Whitney characterized the disagreement between those who support the new regulations and those who believe they are overly intrusive as a philosophical difference over how to categorize cannabis.

“If you treat it like a medicine, then I understand this level of testing,” Whitney said. “However, in the 2016 legislative session they defined this as a crop, and if you treat it like a crop, then this is much stricter than anything else that’s out there.”

Based on his survey, Whitney projects a loss of $10 million in tax revenue for the fourth quarter relative to the average for the previous three quarters. In addition, he found that 22 percent of respondents said they were going out of business, and a majority of businesses said they would be forced to lay off employees. The report also estimates black market consumption will increase $187.5 million on an annualized basis due to higher prices and lower supply.

While the report is critical of the newly imposed regulations, it also admits that creating a new industry is complex and requires patience on the part of regulators and business owners.

Market forces or state resources?

Whitney rejects the notion that the testing bottleneck is primarily an issue of market forces, in which labs don’t want to fulfill the requirements for accreditation because of cost.

Rather, he pointed out that even labs that already have all of the equipment are unable to receive accreditation because the accrediting body, Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP), is understaffed and underfunded.

“It’s not a market force, it’s a state resource issue that they’ve known about. It’s been in the press for a long time but they haven’t addressed it,” Whitney said.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the state agency tasked with determining the specifics of the pesticide testing program, responded to the reports of supply constraint and loss of revenue by implementing a temporary rule change on Dec. 2. The rule change, which will remain in effect until May 2017, allows for the combination of samples from multiple batches to be tested together, removes certain alcohol-based solvents from the list of banned chemicals, and increases “the amount of homogeneity variance in edibles to plus or minus 5 percent.”

The rule change was accompanied by a press release in which the OHA conceded that “testing costs are driving up consumer prices, creating product shortages, and causing some processors to temporarily cease operations and furlough employees.”

Andre Ourso, OHA Marijuana program coordinator, told Watchdog that the process of devising pesticide testing regulations has been very difficult in the absence of any federal guidance.

“A state that doesn’t have the same resources as the federal government is tasked with doing the same thing as the federal government normally does,” Ourso said.

He added that industry feedback has largely been negative as many business owners don’t feel the rule changes go far enough in addressing the issues identified in Whitney’s report. However, he said the temporary rule changes will provide “just enough of a fix to get people over that hump going into 2017,” at which point OHA will coordinate with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the governor’s office to develop effective permanent regulations for cannabis testing.

Morse said he’s hopeful that the permanent rule changes made in January will reflect the fragility of the burgeoning industry, but he remains ready to take up the fight if not.

“There has to be more changes, either of their own volition, or we’ll have to stuff it down their throat in the Legislature,” he said.