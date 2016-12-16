﻿ Mississippi Education Scholarship Account program draws rave reviews - Watchdog.org

Mississippi’s Education Scholarship Account program is drawing rave reviews from parents who use it.

According to a non-scientific survey of ESA participants performed by pro-school choice group Empower Mississippi, 63 percent were very satisfied with the ESA program, which is for parents of children with special needs.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents were somewhat satisfied by the program, while 5 percent were somewhat unsatisfied. The ESA program is in its second year of operation.

That’s a big improvement from the survey’s numbers on how parents felt about the school their child attended before they entered the ESA program. Thirty-eight percent of parents in the ESA program were very unsatisfied with the program at their old school, while 29 percent were somewhat unsatisfied. Only 5 percent were very satisfied.

Brett Kittredge, Empower’s director of communications and author of the survey, said while standardized test scores and other data are good measures of how successful any education program is, parental satisfaction is often overlooked.

“We believe that when you give parents more choice, they will be satisfied,” Kittredge said. “This confirms that parents will be more satisfied when they can choose their own school. They know their own child better than the test score, whether it was good or bad. The parents are attuned to their child’s needs more than anyone else. They know when something is or isn’t working.”

Kittredge said Empower got the word out through email, social media and principals of the 46 schools participating in the ESA program about the parental satisfaction survey.

The ESA program provides $6,637 (the amount is tied to the base student cost in the Mississippi Adequate Education funding formula and has increased from the original $6,500) to parents for use on:

Private school tuition and fees

Tutoring

Therapy

Textbooks

Curriculum

Public school classes

Transportation

Fees for testing

The program had 251 applications, with 107 accepted, in its first year of operation in the fall of 2015; it grew to 425 participants in its second year. Because of the demand, the state Department of Education was forced to use a lottery to fill the remaining slots.

By law, the plan was intended to expand from 500 slots in its first year to 1,000, but the program was capped at 500 when the Legislature didn’t expand the program’s funding for fiscal 2017, which ends July 1. The plan will expand to 1,500 slots if more funding is provided by the Legislature.

Kittredge said that would represent between $9 million to $10 million.

The state has 598 children participating in its three school choice programs, the ESA, the Dyslexia Scholarship and Speech Language Therapy Scholarship programs. The other two provide a voucher equal to the base student cost of the MAEP, which this year was more than $5,300.

