﻿ Rep. Welch to President-elect Trump: Bend policies for Vermont dairy - Watchdog.org

Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch is asking President-elect Donald Trump to come to the aid of the state’s tumultuous dairy industry. But some of the requests run counter to Trump’s oft-stated positions on immigration and trade.

Milk prices have fallen about 40 percent in two years, from $24 per hundredweight (100 lbs) to just around $16 today. Industry leaders say that for many farmers, that price is below production costs and is leading some to consider selling their herds.

“Dairy farmers are imperiled by wildly fluctuating milk prices that threaten the very existence of many farms,” Welch wrote to Trump.

Welch’s letter highlights four proposals that are intended, as he said in an email to Watchdog, to “take practical steps towards stabilization.”

Increase demand by encouraging domestic consumption and expanding trade.

Ensure a reliable labor supply by allowing foreign workers to be employed year-round.

Use supply management to lessen price volatility.

Reform the Margin Protection Program, which Welch says has not kept up with steep declines in milk prices.

The trade and labor supply proposals both run counter to positions Trump espoused during his successful presidential campaign (although not successful in Vermont, where he won only about a third of the vote).

Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants already in the United States and build a wall to keep potential illegal immigrants out does not bode well for any proposal that would increase the supply of low-wage agricultural labor.

And he railed against what he considers unfair trade deals, including the North America Free Trade Agreement, which state Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Diane Bothfeld characterized as a boon for Vermont dairy exports to Mexico and Canada, an assertion backed up by the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

According to the National Milk Producers Federation, about half of all U.S. dairy workers are immigrants (the study does not address how many are legal or illegal). While existing programs bring migrant workers to the U.S. for seasonal work, milk production is a year-round business that needs a reliable workforce.

Trump hasn’t said much about farm subsidies, but Welch’s proposal to reform the Margin Protection Program would mean giving the federal government an even stronger hand in the market.

This Agriculture Department program is supposed to reimburse farmers when the difference between milk and feed prices gets to be unfavorable.

It hasn’t yielded the results farmers were hoping for.

“Even though the milk prices have been low, the feed prices have been pretty low as well,” said Bothfeld. “There haven’t been many payments from this program at all for anybody.”

Welch’s ideas on supply management are another avenue for expanding government interference in the market. With the popular Carrier deal, Trump showed that he’s not averse to such meddling. Whether that extends to agriculture is another question.

Bothfeld said that supply management was included in the original Margin Protection Program proposal, but was excised during debate on the farm bill. The idea was that money paid into the program would be used to purchase dairy products in order to reduce the supply and drive prices up. The purchased dairy would then be passed on to a federal anti-hunger program.

Bothfeld said Welch’s recommendations make sense for Vermont dairy farmers.

“Vermont has a pretty strong dairy industry, but these prices are pretty tough on our farmers right now,” said Bothfeld. “So, I’m glad that Congressman Welch sent the letter and we’ll see how things turn out with the new administration starting in January.”