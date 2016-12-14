﻿ Lawmaker seeks to roll back Austin’s ‘Ban the Box’ hiring rule - Watchdog.org

A hiring ordinance like the one adopted in Austin is promoting racial discrimination in other cities, says a national study, and a state lawmaker wants to get rid of it.

Austin this year became the first city in Texas to Ban the Box, barring private employers from asking applicants to disclose any criminal history.

Businesses hiring new employees must delay questions about criminal convictions and background checks until a provisional job offer is on the table.

Supporters argue that gives job applicants with a criminal record a fair chance to be hired.

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, who was instrumental in enacting that city’s Ban the Box ordinance, told Free Speech Radio News that “without the stigma of a criminal record, my hope is that job candidates will be evaluated solely by their skills, their qualifications and their merits.”

But the requirement, also known as “Fair Chance,” actually exacerbates racial bias, according to researchers at the University of Michigan and Princeton University.

In Ban-the-Box cities studied, white applicants received 45 percent more callbacks than equally qualified black applicants.

U-M law professor Sonja Starr and Princeton economist Amanda Agan theorized that employers assumed black applicants were more likely to have criminal records — even when they didn’t.

“When you take criminal record information away, some employers seem to simply assume that black men are likely to have criminal pasts,” Agan said.

“So black men without conviction records, who won’t be able to reveal that fact to employers, may be the ones who bear the costs of Ban the Box,” she said.

‘Hindering the hiring of minorities’

The study did not include Austin, where racial data were not available, but state Rep. Paul Workman said he’s seen enough.

The Austin Republican on Wednesday introduced House Bill 577, barring local governments from enacting laws that prohibit, limit or regulate private employers’ ability to look into prospective employees’ criminal histories.

Dallas — which already bans the box for its public employees — is considering extending the hiring requirement to the private sector, a la Austin.

Greg Glod, senior policy analyst at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Center for Effective Justice, called such regulations “inoperable” and “costly.”

“You have people who are rejected two or three weeks after receiving a qualified job offer,” Glod told Watchdog. “It’s actually hindering the hiring of minorities.”

“So-called ‘Fair Chance’ hiring practices thrust burdensome regulations on private business while providing no return on public safety or successful re-entry,” he said.

Philip Gordon and Jennifer Mora, employment-law experts at the Littler Mendelson law firm in San Francisco, said Austin’s ordinance is “broad enough to cover virtually any type of employment.”

“It includes temporary and seasonal work, contract and contingent employment, work through a temporary or other employment agency, and participation in a vocational, apprenticeship, or educational training program,” they stated.

Glod said Austin’s regulation is particularly problematic for temp agencies that rely on streamlined hiring practices and for employers whose business crosses municipal jurisdictions.

“A company that has workers in Round Rock and Austin has to deal with two different ordinances,” he noted.

Kenric Ward writes for the Texas Bureau of Watchdog.org. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Kenricward.