﻿ Discussion addresses how International Baccalaureate programs serve low-income students - Watchdog.org

There are nearly 900 International Baccalaureate (IB) programs at high schools across the country. The programs seek to offer education opportunities that compete on a global level. Because IB programs offer education on personal, emotional and social skills, IB students are trained in ways students in traditional schools are not.

The Alliance for Excellent Education recently held a panel discussion on how the IB Diploma Program can help underserved and Title I students. Research shows that the program is effective at helping these students gain admission to college.

Watch the discussion below.