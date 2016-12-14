﻿ Tennessee launches Polytechnic Academy to prepare students for workforce - Watchdog.org

Students in Hamilton County, Tenn., now have a new option in gaining career skills while still in high school, the Mechatronics Akademie. Twenty-six high school juniors are now enrolled in the two-year program, which will see students graduating not only with a high-school diploma, but also 40 post-secondary credits. That puts them on track to earn an associate’s degree within a year. The school offers four programs: mechatronics, chemical, construction and computer information technology.

“The traditional school environment isn’t what all students need,” said Caleb Bagby, a teacher at the Mechatronics Akademie. “Some kids need to have a more hands-on education.”

