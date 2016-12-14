﻿ N.C. broadband report: Less regulation will yield faster expansion - Watchdog.org

A report detailing broadband expansion progress to the North Carolina General Assembly says more must be done to enable telecom companies to provide the service.

“Policy-makers … must continue to scrutinize and amend laws and regulations that inhibit both competition and deployment of next-generation infrastructure,” the document says. “Providers’ business plans should not be a surrogate for the state’s policy. A true level playing field would open up state-wide investment and deployment to a greater number of entities and organizations.”

State Chief Information Officer Keith Werner submitted the report to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Information Technology this week as required by the Legislature in an effort to expand broadband to all North Carolinians.

This report follows the state broadband plan released by Werner and Gov. Pat McCrory in June, which first set out some strategies for connecting every resident with high-speed internet by 2021.

Although that plan mentions taking advantage of federal “e-rate” funding to connect schools and libraries, it doesn’t tout government-built broadband networks as a solution to the broadband divide. Instead, Werner and McCrory advocate creating a state grant program to better enable telecom companies to find solutions and to help communities attract more service providers.

Despite that advice, a big push for municipal broadband expansion seems likely in the state Legislature in 2017. North Carolina and Tennessee lost a case in a federal appeals court earlier this year when judges ruled the Federal Communications Commission couldn’t preempt laws in those states to allow city-owned networks to expand outside designated coverage zones. Lawmakers in those — and some other — states want to change laws so that municipal broadband can compete with private providers.

The appeals court loss meant that about 200 customers in the Pinetops community outside of Wilson, N.C., could no longer be paid subscribers to the city’s Greenlight Community Broadband service. After Hurricane Matthew wreaked damage in the area in October, city leaders decided to allow those customers to get free internet for six months, banking on the law being changed in the Legislature.

State Rep. Susan Martin, R-Wilson, plans to introduce legislation to allow municipal broadband expansion while also seeking conversations with telecom companies on how to serve the state’s residents who can’t access broadband.

Steve Brewer, a lobbyist for CenturyLink, told Carolina Journal his company was already offering internet service to Pinetops before the city service moved in.

“Here, we’ve created a government provider for what the market was already providing,” he said.

The state Broadband Infrastructure Office plans expanded outreach in the next year to aid the statewide effort. Werner’s report said the office worked with nearly two dozen counties or communities to assist with broadband expansion and plans to contact all 100 counties in 2017. The office helps those communities determine current broadband availability and identify opportunities to leverage assets or reduce barriers to help underserved areas.

Werner’s report notes that some areas of North Carolina lack population densities for providers to make a business case for expansion. “Other areas of the state have substantial topographical challenges,” he noted. “For example, drilling through the granite found in the western regions of the state is difficult. It is cost prohibitive to provide wireline infrastructure to these communities.”

“These challenges can be, and have been, overcome by communities who take action and plan. Our experience finds that an active and engaged community is the most vital element in overcoming these challenges,” he wrote. “Without leadership at all levels, from the individual citizenry, to the business owners, to the economic development team to the elected officials, a community will have a difficult time developing and implementing a plan focused on greater access.”