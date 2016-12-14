﻿ Florida Head Start misses majority of children - Watchdog.org

A new report by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University shows that the majority of Florida preschoolers eligible for Head Start are not enrolled. The fifty-year-old Head Start program provides early education and development programs for preschool children living in poverty. In 2014-2015, Florida enrolled only 16 percent of eligible 4-year-olds and 12 percent of eligible 3-year-olds into a Head Start program.

Sonya Hill, director of Head Start for Orange County, told the Orlando Sentinel that Orange County’s program has served approximately 1,500 children yearly for the last decade. Quality assessment scores put Orange County’s program above the national average, but many needy children are left out. “We would need more funding to serve more children,” Hill said. In Orange County alone, there are 214 children on waiting lists, and an additional 8,300 who could qualify for the program if they had space.

