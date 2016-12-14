﻿ Wisconsin’s tax burden eases - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – The Badger State’s tax burden has declined slightly, according to the newly released Census Bureau figures.

Wisconsin’s state-local tax burden declined from 15th highest among the states in 2013 to 16th highest in 2014, based on the most recent data. Census figures lag by two years.

It’s not much, but it’s something for a state long tagged as a high-tax state.

Taxes eased from 10.9 percent of personal income in 2013 to 10.8 percent in 2014, according to a statement by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WISTAX).

Nationally, taxes relative to income rose from 10.4 percent in 2013 to 10.6 percent in 2014, the latest data show.

Wisconsin’s improved ranking, in part, is owed to New Mexico and increased tax burdens there, according to Dale Knapp, research director for WISTAX.

Knapp said relatively strict property tax limits on schools, municipalities and counties have dropped Wisconsin’s local burden from 4.8 percent to 4.1 percent of income, helping to better the state’s overall ranking.

“On top of that, you have the income tax cuts,” Knapp said.

Wisconsin historically had ranked as a top 10 individual income tax burden state. Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-led Legislature have chipped into that ranking in recent years with a series of tax cuts.

Rate cuts in 2013 and 2014 saved wage earners a combined $423.6 million, according to a report earlier this year by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Tax cuts from the highest to the second lowest earning categories ranged from 4.1 percent to nearly 13 percent, according to the agency.

Knapp said Wisconsin’s total state tax burden relative to income appears to have dropped in 2015 and 2016, as well. WISTAX expects to release a full tax report for fiscal year 2016, including a closer look at spending.