﻿ Special needs scholarship program rules face no opposition at hearing - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Despite the controversy surrounding passage of the law, nobody testified at Tuesday’s public hearing on the permanent administrative rules for Wisconsin’s Special Needs Scholarship Program.

It was a mostly empty house at the Department of Public Instruction event in Madison.

“The first speaker for today’s hearing is person number one. The first person signed up on the form,” said Colleen Uhlenkamp, a special needs education consultant with DPI running the public hearing. “Did anybody sign up on the form?”

The answer was no. Only two members of the public in attendance, employees of the Racine Unified School District, and they chose not to speak at the hearing. Two employees of the Cudahy school district briefly attended the hearing at the start but left without offering testimony.

The Special Needs Scholarship Program provides a scholarship of up to $12,000 for a special needs student to attend a participating private school. To be eligible for the program, a student must have an active individualized education program and have been rejected from open enrollment within the last five years.

Opponents of private school choice joined with disability rights advocacy groups to stop the law’s passage the first two times it was proposed. Passage on the third attempt was only possible after the provision regarding open enrollment rejection was added. Open enrollment is the state school choice program that allows students to attend a public school in another district provided the home district agrees and the new school district has space for the student.

In an interview with Watchdog in June when the program officially started, the law’s author, State Rep John Jagler, R-Watertown, described the strong opposition to the special needs voucher program.

“The second time we unveiled this bill, Sen. (Leah) Vukmir and I had a press conference and no one had seen the bill,” Jagler said. “The only ones who had seen the bill were Sen. Vukmir and I and our staff, and within one day the Senate parlor was full of people in t-shirts protesting this bill.”

The special needs scholarship program is already proving popular with parents of special needs students. According to figures from DPI, 206 students received vouchers to attend one of 26 private schools participating in the program this year, the first year of the program.

Uhlenkamp could not comment on written testimony already received on the proposed rules. Written testimony will be accepted by DPI until Dec. 23.