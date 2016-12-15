﻿ AG nominee Sessions champions civil asset forfeiture, worrying reform advocates - Watchdog.org

As the financial haul for law enforcement authorities from civil asset forfeiture increases, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated as attorney general a U.S. senator who has championed the practice.

The Washington Post reported that law enforcement authorities across the nation took more than burglars in 2014, adding some $5 billion to their coffers.

Critics argue that authorities are overstepping their bounds because even a suspected link to criminal activity allows them to take the property, resulting in owners being forced to engage in protracted legal battles to get their assets returned.

Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, spoke against reforming the laws at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last year. Although a bipartisan group of lawmakers spoke disdainfully of civil asset forfeiture, Sessions said police groups had told him it was a key law enforcement tool. Losing those funds “would be a huge detriment to law enforcement,” he said.

Sessions claimed “95 percent” of such forfeitures involve people who have “done nothing in their lives but sell dope.”

It’s true the practice ramped up largely to combat the drug trade in the 1980s, and was created to strip traffickers of their gains — and the assets they could use to fuel their empires. But critics say forfeiture has grown into a bloated system that now is used primarily to seize smaller amounts of cash or property from many innocent people.

Advocates of reforming the system worry Trump’s nominee could reverse some strides made toward changing how civil asset forfeiture is used by law enforcement.

Robert Everett Johnson, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, has litigated civil asset forfeiture cases and testified twice about the practice before the House Ways and Means Oversight Committee. It’s a tactic that needs to be reined in, he said.

“It’s taking away the presumption of innocence and puts the burden on people to prove their innocence,” Johnson told Watchdog.org. “That’s not how the judicial system is set up.”

Watchdog has reported extensively on the topic, from the woman in Pelahatchie, Miss., who spent $5,000 over the course of a two-year court fight to have a gun safe returned to her, to the police sergeant in Morristown, Tennessee, who seized several cars and $6,000 cash that he kept before being ordered to give it back by the state comptroller.

In Maryland, a car was seized from a man suspected of drug crimes. He was never charged and asked for the car back. Police tried to charge him hundreds of dollars in storage and administrative fees although it cost nothing to park it on the police lot.

Those are minor offenses compared to some others, such as the California poker players who had $100,000 in cash snatched by Iowa state police as they drove through the state in 2013. Authorities claimed the money was connected to drug trafficking, but the players said they had won it in a poker game. Iowa officials settled a lawsuit, agreeing to pay the players $60,000 on top of the $90,000 that was returned before they filed their lawsuit. The Iowa State Patrol interdiction team responsible for that traffic stop was disbanded.

Derek Cohen, deputy director of the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Center for Effective Justice, told Texas Watchdog in April the system has grown untenable as he resisted saying police officers have evil intent. He said Texas’ laws “empower laziness.”

“What started out in the 1980s as interdiction in the drug trade has become nickel and diming of people who don’t have the wherewithal to fight to get their property back,” Cohen said.

A movement is afoot in many states to reform the issue. New Mexico, Montana and Nebraska now require a conviction for the police to seize cash and property involved in crimes.

“Nebraska’s unicameral legislature — the only one of its kind in the nation — passed the bill by a wide margin, reflecting the widespread and bipartisan recognition that forfeiture laws have strayed from their original, narrow, and laudable purpose,” wrote Jason Snead, a policy analyst in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.

Wisconsin and Texas debated the issue in 2016. In Mississippi, a task force will soon deliver recommendations for the Mississippi Legislature that are expected to include a searchable database of seized property and requirement of a seizure warrant.

In 2015, Attorney General Eric Holder announced limits on the use of forfeiture laws: federal authorities would only seize bank accounts in documented cases of major illegal transactions and state and local police couldn’t use federal law to seize cash or property without warrants or criminal charges unless federal authorities were involved.

“Appropriate use of asset forfeiture law allows the Justice Department to safeguard the integrity, security and stability of our nation’s financial system while protecting the civil liberties of all Americans,” Holder said at the time.

Johnson said the DOJ changes have been a step in the right direction.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’ve made strides,” he said, before adding, “those could be undone with the stroke of a pen.”

In the same hearing that Sessions defended forfeiture, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the committee, clashed with the Fraternal Order of Police, the Washington Post reported. That group said reforming civil asset forfeiture could deprive police of “hundreds of millions” that could be used to fight crime, but Grassley said that position “dismisses the need for real reform and demonstrates the absurdity of a system of justice in which some in law enforcement appear to value funding their own operations over protecting civil rights.”

Despite their differing opinions on civil asset forfeiture, Grassley said last month the Senate Judiciary Committee would move quickly on Session’s nomination, planning to hold confirmation hearings before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Grassley called Session a “very honorable man” and a “man of integrity.”

Grassley’s incoming counterpart on the committee, Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said she wasn’t so sure the Senate could act on the nomination that quickly. Senate Democrats have pressed Grassley for plenty of time to question Sessions and bring in witnesses to testify on the nominee’s track record on policy issues, Politco reported.

Sessions is sure to be grilled on racially charged allegations and his stance on drugs, but Johnson said the potential attorney general should also be questioned thoroughly about his stance on forfeiture.

“Sessions needs to be asked what he will do as attorney general about civil asset forfeiture,” Johnson said. “His answers are important.”