﻿ Airbnb, Tampa closing in on tax deal - Watchdog.org

The Tampa Bay Times reports that after a year of discussions, Airbnb and the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office are close to an agreement that would require Airbnb to collect nightly taxes on all bookings.

The county has extra incentive to reach a tax collection deal before Jan. 9, when the College Football Playoff National Championship comes to Tampa. Visit Tampa Bay President Santiago Corrado anticipates close to 100 percent occupancy in Hillsborough County hotels during the championship weekend. In early December, Airbnb sent a letter to Mayor Bob Buckhorn saying that Airbnb’s presence “will allow Tampa to significantly expand its lodging capacity for college football travelers even as hotels sell out, keeping visitors with the corporate limits of the city.”

The final point of contention in the discussions is over how much information Hillsborough County should have access to. Airbnb doesn’t want to reveal private user information, but Tax Collector Doug Belden told the Times that he “[doesn’t] just take checks not knowing where it came from,” and cited a need to be able to properly audit Airbnb if necessary.

Airbnb has agreements in place to collect taxes on rentals in nine other Florida counties and with the State Department of Revenue, which oversees an additional 22 small counties. In an October press release, the company claimed to have already collected $15 million in bed taxes statewide.

Belden has asked for legislation to standardize Airbnb operating rules across Florida.

