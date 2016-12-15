﻿ Over-regulation restricting Vermont health care - Watchdog.org

A newly released study on openness and access in health care systems has ranked Vermont as one of the most restrictive states in the country.

In the Mercatus Center’s Healthcare Openness and Access Project (HOAP), Vermont ranks 42nd overall when it comes to the discretion patients and providers have over broad areas of health care. However, the Green Mountain State ranks lowest in the nation when it comes to free-market insurance.

Jared Rhoads, a research project manager with the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and one of the study’s authors, said the bad score reflects “state officials’ obsession for insurance regulation.”

“Repealing some of the many state coverage mandates would be a step in the right direction there, although that could be a difficult policy change to get through,” he told Watchdog.

Vermont, through the regulatory power of the Green Mountain Care Board, controls aspects of health insurance that other states typically don’t touch. For example, insurers can’t increase their rates without approval from the board. The state also mandates coverage benefits.

Rhoads noted that while health system administrators often define “access” as simply whether a patient has an insurance card, researchers at Mercatus examine a more diverse set of indicators.

“A better way to think about access is to look at what kind of legal or governmental barriers have been erected,” he told Watchdog. These barriers, he said, affect patients, providers and insurers.

While essentially using free market metrics, the study results were not partisan: Oregon, a left-leaning state, ranked 17 in the study, while Georgia, a reliably red state, ranked worst overall.

While the study did not look at correlations between access and quality, Vermont scored low in part because of the state’s certificate of need restrictions. Other studies have shown that these laws actually decrease the quality of care and lead to greater averages of patient deaths compared to states operating without the restrictions.

CON laws require health care providers to prove a need exists for their services. While backers say the laws are in place to cut costs and ensure quality, critics say they create hospital monopolies by stifling competition.

“Revisiting and repealing some of the state’s certificate of need laws would also encourage more entrepreneurial activity,” said Rhoads, adding that competition is greater in states without the laws, which leads to higher quality.

Vermont ranked 44 on the issue of pharmaceutical regulations.

Marty Irons, a pharmacy manager in Rutland and a member of the Vermont Pharmacists Association, told Watchdog that Vermont’s prescription monitoring system is inefficient and outdated.

“The horse is out of the barn on this one and it’s in another pasture. And the barn has burned down,” He said.

Irons said his pharmacy does not have ready access to interstate prescription records, and that in-state records can be two weeks behind.

“The prescription opioid problem is a big one. We have people driving up from Florida, using multiple IDs, and hitting state pharmacies one after another. Then they go to the next state,” he said.

He did say, however, that his experience practicing in Vermont has been better than the years he spent in New York, which ranked 49th overall.

According to the study’s researchers, Vermont is doing a few things right.

Rhoads says Gov. Peter Shumlin’s recent deregulation of naloxone, an opioid overdose rescue drug, is a step in the right direction. While the change came too late to include in this year’s index, Rhoads said it will help Vermont’s score next year.

Vermont also ranked third in the nation for the ability to use telemedicine. The University of Vermont Medical Center’s telemedicine program has been recognized as a top ten national program in its field, and similar programs are implemented through other Vermont providers.

Rutland Regional Medical Center is partnering with UVMMC to provide neurological care to patients. Dr. Scott Graham, chief medical information officer at RRMC, says the program benefits patients in rural areas because they do not have to be transferred to large medical centers.

“The patients can have access to the same level of specialty coverage. … Each transfer also takes an ambulance out of service for hours, as well as exposing patients to the risk of a prolonged transfer,” he told Watchdog.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Vermont’s health care future due to a change in the governorship and a new administration in Washington, D.C., Graham believes the state will continue to operate this successful program.

“The Affordable Care Organization model encourages local health systems to care holistically for their population, and expanding local services in ways such as this will ensure high quality and cost appropriate care,” he said.